Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
Here's Exactly What a Blood Clot Feels Like, According to Doctors
Plus, what to do if you think you have one.
2 Morning Mistakes That Can Damage Your Heart Health, According To Doctors
How you start your morning can make or break your whole day–and over time, your morning habits can also have a major effect on your overall health. From choosing a healthy breakfast that can nourish your body and help you lose weight to exercising to...
The researcher found that an extract of nigella Sativa seed oil can kill approximately 80% of the pancreatic cancer
Herbs used in traditional medicine in many Middle Eastern countries can help fight pancreatic cancer, one of the most difficult cancers to treat. Researchers at Kimmel Cancer and Jefferson in Philadelphia discovered that thymoquinone, a derivative of black cumin seed oil, inhibited the growth of pancreatic cancer cells. It also killed them by promoting the process of cell death.
These popular drinks ‘increase your risk of heart attack and stroke’
Sweetheart — these drinks might kill you. Sugary drinks — such as soda and fruit juice — can cause a spike in blood sugar levels and lead to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke, according to a new study. The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that the most popular beverages are often the ones causing the most damage, due to their high levels of fructose. Scientists from Harvard surveyed over 40,000 people, who had no history of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer and tracked how sugar affected their health. Scientists found excess fructose intake leads...
technologynetworks.com
Starving Cancer Cells of Amino Acid Could Aid Immune Response
Arginine is an amino acid naturally produced by our bodies and plentiful in the fish, meat, and nuts that we eat. But as recent research in Science Advances reveals, arginine is an essential nutrient for cancer cells too. And starving them of it could potentially render tumors more vulnerable to the body’s natural immune response.
Gizmodo
Scientists Are Testing an Old Cough Medicine as a Parkinson's Disease Treatment
An important clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease has just gotten underway in the UK. The placebo-controlled Phase III trial will test whether a long-existing cough medication can slow down the progression of the neurodegenerative condition and improve people’s quality of life. Earlier studies have suggested that the drug can interact with brain proteins key to the development of Parkinson’s.
Scientists found the most commonly consumed foods that could cause Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. According to a new study, the most commonly consumed foods by Americans could increase their risk of developing Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Researchers found that ingredients in yellow curry can reduce the chance of developing heart failure
According to research at the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre of Toronto General Hospital, curcumin, a natural compound in turmeric, may dramatically reduce the risk of developing heart failure. A study published in the February edition of the Journal of Clinical Investigation, entitled "Curcumin prevents and reverses murine cardiac hypertrophy," has demonstrated that curcumin can prevent and reverse hypertrophy, restore heart function and reduce scarring when given orally to mice with enlarged hearts.
MedicalXpress
Chemotherapy in the afternoon dramatically improves treatment outcomes in female lymphoma patients: Study
Chemotherapy is a commonly used regimen for cancer treatment, but it is also a double-edged sword. While the drugs are highly effective at killing cancer cells, they are also notorious for killing healthy cells in the body. As such, minimizing the drug's damage to the patient's body is necessary to improve the prognosis of chemotherapy.
Sitting all day is terrible for you—but establishing this small habit can help
To reduce the harmful health effects of sitting, take a five-minute light walk every half-hour. That’s the key finding of a new study that my colleagues and I published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise. We asked 11 healthy middle-aged and older adults to sit...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Scientists Develop New Device to Detect Brain Tumors Using Urine
Researchers at Nagoya University in Japan have used a new device to identify a key membrane protein in urine that indicates whether the patient has a brain tumor. Their protein could be used to detect brain cancer, avoiding the need for invasive tests, and increasing the likelihood of tumors being detected early enough for surgery. This research could also have potential implications for detecting other types of cancer. The research was published in ACS Nano.
scitechdaily.com
New Study: Walking “Teabag Style” for a Few Minutes a Day Could Have Important Public Health Benefits
A study influenced by Monty Python claims that making physical activity less efficient may have significant public health benefits. A study published in The BMJ suggests that adults can meet global physical activity goals by walking in an inefficient manner for just a few minutes daily. Despite efforts to increase...
Numerous Studies Link Everyday Foods to Cancer
Increasingly, the consumption of chemically-altered vegetable oils is being linked to disease due to their high levels of omega-6 fatty acids. To combat this health risk, experts recommend getting more omega-3s through daily diet choices that can balance out these potentially dangerous fat sources.
MedicalXpress
Cancer researchers find that tumors' metabolism is slower than suspected
Scientists have never known precisely how much energy a cancerous tumor expends growing in the mammalian body. They hypothesized that it consumes a great deal of energy, churning through nutrients and putting healthy tissue—the heart, the liver, the pancreas—at a disadvantage as the metabolic system spreads the nutritive wealth.
Embrace Loneliness and Create a More Fulfilling Life
Loneliness is often seen as a negative emotion to be avoided. But what if we could learn to embrace loneliness and use it to our advantage? By doing so, we can create more fulfilling lives for ourselves. Here are four ways to do just that.
Having Cinnamon Every Day Could Improve Memory And Mood, According to Doctors
There are many things you can do to improve your cognitive health, from regular exercise to daily brain games. However, one of the first steps you should take if you want to keep your brain sharp and your mood elevated is to prioritize a healthy diet...
Phys.org
Intermittent fasting spurs proliferation of liver cells in lab mice, study finds
Intermittent fasting—abstaining from eating for lengthy periods of time—spurs liver cells in laboratory mice to divide rapidly, according to a study led by researchers at Stanford Medicine. The finding challenges the long-standing belief that cells in the adult liver divide rarely and, when they do, primarily to repair damage to the organ. It is also the first to show an immediate effect of diet on liver cell biology.
MedicalXpress
Musically active people have a slightly higher genetic risk for certain mental illnesses, study finds
Intuitively, people commonly believe that making music is good for their mental health. Music therapies also rely on a positive influence of music on mental health problems. However, compared to musically inactive people, musicians more often seem to suffer from depression and anxiety disorders. How can this be explained?. An...
MedicalXpress
New immunotherapy holds promise for ovarian cancer
CAR T-cell therapy, a certain kind of cancer treatment in which the immune system's T cells are programmed to attack tumor cells, is effective in mice with ovarian cancer, according to a study published in The Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer. The researchers, who work at Karolinska Institutet, hope that the discovery will pave the way for a clinical trial to see how effective the treatment is for women with the disease.
