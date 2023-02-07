ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Living Smart

The researcher found that an extract of nigella Sativa seed oil can kill approximately 80% of the pancreatic cancer

Herbs used in traditional medicine in many Middle Eastern countries can help fight pancreatic cancer, one of the most difficult cancers to treat. Researchers at Kimmel Cancer and Jefferson in Philadelphia discovered that thymoquinone, a derivative of black cumin seed oil, inhibited the growth of pancreatic cancer cells. It also killed them by promoting the process of cell death.
New York Post

These popular drinks ‘increase your risk of heart attack and stroke’

Sweetheart — these drinks might kill you. Sugary drinks — such as soda and fruit juice — can cause a spike in blood sugar levels and lead to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke, according to a new study. The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that the most popular beverages are often the ones causing the most damage, due to their high levels of fructose. Scientists from Harvard surveyed over 40,000 people, who had no history of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer and tracked how sugar affected their health. Scientists found excess fructose intake leads...
technologynetworks.com

Starving Cancer Cells of Amino Acid Could Aid Immune Response

Arginine is an amino acid naturally produced by our bodies and plentiful in the fish, meat, and nuts that we eat. But as recent research in Science Advances reveals, arginine is an essential nutrient for cancer cells too. And starving them of it could potentially render tumors more vulnerable to the body’s natural immune response.
Gizmodo

Scientists Are Testing an Old Cough Medicine as a Parkinson's Disease Treatment

An important clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease has just gotten underway in the UK. The placebo-controlled Phase III trial will test whether a long-existing cough medication can slow down the progression of the neurodegenerative condition and improve people’s quality of life. Earlier studies have suggested that the drug can interact with brain proteins key to the development of Parkinson’s.
MICHIGAN STATE
Living Smart

Researchers found that ingredients in yellow curry can reduce the chance of developing heart failure

According to research at the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre of Toronto General Hospital, curcumin, a natural compound in turmeric, may dramatically reduce the risk of developing heart failure. A study published in the February edition of the Journal of Clinical Investigation, entitled "Curcumin prevents and reverses murine cardiac hypertrophy," has demonstrated that curcumin can prevent and reverse hypertrophy, restore heart function and reduce scarring when given orally to mice with enlarged hearts.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com

Scientists Develop New Device to Detect Brain Tumors Using Urine

Researchers at Nagoya University in Japan have used a new device to identify a key membrane protein in urine that indicates whether the patient has a brain tumor. Their protein could be used to detect brain cancer, avoiding the need for invasive tests, and increasing the likelihood of tumors being detected early enough for surgery. This research could also have potential implications for detecting other types of cancer. The research was published in ACS Nano.
Zoe Dixon

Numerous Studies Link Everyday Foods to Cancer

Increasingly, the consumption of chemically-altered vegetable oils is being linked to disease due to their high levels of omega-6 fatty acids. To combat this health risk, experts recommend getting more omega-3s through daily diet choices that can balance out these potentially dangerous fat sources.
MedicalXpress

Cancer researchers find that tumors' metabolism is slower than suspected

Scientists have never known precisely how much energy a cancerous tumor expends growing in the mammalian body. They hypothesized that it consumes a great deal of energy, churning through nutrients and putting healthy tissue—the heart, the liver, the pancreas—at a disadvantage as the metabolic system spreads the nutritive wealth.
AmirMDH

Embrace Loneliness and Create a More Fulfilling Life

Loneliness is often seen as a negative emotion to be avoided. But what if we could learn to embrace loneliness and use it to our advantage? By doing so, we can create more fulfilling lives for ourselves. Here are four ways to do just that.
Phys.org

Intermittent fasting spurs proliferation of liver cells in lab mice, study finds

Intermittent fasting—abstaining from eating for lengthy periods of time—spurs liver cells in laboratory mice to divide rapidly, according to a study led by researchers at Stanford Medicine. The finding challenges the long-standing belief that cells in the adult liver divide rarely and, when they do, primarily to repair damage to the organ. It is also the first to show an immediate effect of diet on liver cell biology.
VIRGINIA STATE
MedicalXpress

New immunotherapy holds promise for ovarian cancer

CAR T-cell therapy, a certain kind of cancer treatment in which the immune system's T cells are programmed to attack tumor cells, is effective in mice with ovarian cancer, according to a study published in The Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer. The researchers, who work at Karolinska Institutet, hope that the discovery will pave the way for a clinical trial to see how effective the treatment is for women with the disease.

Comments / 0

Community Policy