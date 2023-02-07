ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q 105.7

Former Popular Cohoes Restaurant Set to Open in Glenville This Week

In November of last year, the popular Max410 Grill inside Van Schaick Island Country Club in Cohoes announced it would be closing. It had been in this location for five years. Then in December, Chef and owner Mike Fortin said that even though it was a difficult decision to move out of his hometown, the location was perfect. Fortin announced Max410 would be moving into the Waters Edge Lighthouse restaurant in Glenville.
GLENVILLE, NY
albanymagic.com

Druthers Taking Over Popular Saratoga Restaurant

When one of the Spa City’s most scenic restaurants reopens its doors, it will be under new management. Steve Barnes from the Times Union reports that 550 Waterfront, located on the north end of Saratoga Lake, will likely reopen after its winter break under its new name ‘550 Waterfront by Druthers’.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
schenectadygov.com

Frozen Mohawk River temporarily halts search for missing Schenectady girl

Share on Facebook Tweet Follow us Save SCHENECTADY — Schenectady Police efforts to search the Mohawk River in an attempt to recover missing 14-year-old Schenectady girl Samantha Humphrey have been temporarily halted due to the frozen condition of the river. Sgt. Patrick Irwin, spokesperson for the Schenectady Police Department, noted on Wednesday that the department has not conducted dive searches of the river this week in conjunction with state police due to ice, but added that the river search could resume next week if temperatures remain high and the ice dissipates.
SCHENECTADY, NY
