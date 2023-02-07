Federal lawsuit filed over Kenosha police officer who put his knee on a 12-year-old's neck while breaking up school fight

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee officer killed; Terrell Thompson probation for hit-and-runs
Many viewers have reached out to the FOX6 Newsroom over the phone or online with one common question. Why was 19-year-old Terrell Thompson given probation for a 2021 hit-and-run case?
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mount Pleasant police chase, Kenosha County deputies arrest 2
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrested two people after a Mount Pleasant police chase Wednesday night, Feb. 8. According to the sheriff's department, the high-speed chase started on State Highway 31 around 10:30 p.m. The chase was called off, but deputies spotted the vehicle a short time later in Kenosha County and a second chase began.
Mother of student threatened to shoot up middle school in Waukegan, prosecutors say
A mother of a student was arrested after prosecutors say she threatened to shoot a teacher and shoot up a middle school in Waukegan. Ronesha M. Rogers, 33, of Waukegan, was charged with threat to school building, a Class 4 felony. Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Emma Smoler said the...
news8000.com
Wisconsin woman loses thousands to scammer posing as police officer
MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a scammer posing as a Sun Prairie police officer recently conned a woman out of thousands of dollars. Authorities say the woman from the Town of Bristol originally paid the man, who told her she had been subpoenaed and needed to pay him under the threat of being charged with a crime, a total of more than $7,000 through two different money transfer apps.
Horrific video shows man calling for his mom as gunman ambushes, kills him
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man screamed for his mom when a gunman ambushed him in the South Side's Avalon Park neighborhood him this week.The man, Keith Strange, was killed in the attack. On Wednesday night, his family was in agony and desperate for answers.The horrific shooting was caught on camera. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, Chicago Police were on the hunt Wednesday night for the suspected shooter who took off running.Strange was a lover of horses, his mom, and making people laugh. His family spoke with CBS 2 Wednesday night, calling for answers from police on why someone would...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man fired shots at another driver during road rage incident on I-94 in Cook County: police
SKOKIE, Ill. - A Racine man is accused of firing shots at another car during a road rage incident Sunday. Dylan Creekpaum, 27, was charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of cannabis. At about 12:02 p.m. on Feb. 5, Illinois State Police Troop 3...
Grandview High School closed due to investigation into officer killed
Grandview High School will be closed Tuesday due to the investigation into a police officer's death.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha police seize 2 illegally possessed firearms
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police announced they have recovered two illegally possessed firearms. These firearms were seized Saturday, Feb. 4 from a person who is prohibited from having them. "We also know that these guns often got handed around between other dangerous people. This is a great job by KPD...
WISN
Teen accused of stealing SUV with 8-year-old boy sleeping in back seat
MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old boy is accused of stealing a SUV with an 8-year-old sleeping in the back seat. A criminal complaint says it happened Wednesday near 42nd Street and Fairmount Avenue while the car owner was shopping. According to the complaint, a woman called police after finding a...
Waukegan Police Department canine handler recognized as employee of month for recent actions
A Waukegan police canine handler was named the department’s employee of the month after he and his canine apprehended multiple offenders in January. Waukegan Police Officer Andrew Orozco and his canine partner Tango assisted on numerous calls in January, according to the police department. They responded to a burglary of a business in Fountain Square. […]
13-year-old boy seriously injured after being shot in Milwaukee
A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured after being shot in Milwaukee on Tuesday. Milwaukee police say the shooting occurred around 4:45 p.m. at an unknown location.
'I'm going to f--- shoot them': 13-year-old suburban student charged with threatening Chicago school
A west suburban student has been charged after allegedly threatening another high school in Chicago, authorities said.
Police suspect cover-up after bar patron lost control of ATV and died
Authorities in Lake County say criminal charges are possible after friends of an ATV operator apparently tried to cover up an accident that left the man with fatal injuries.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigating shooting of 13-year-old boy
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Police say the boy was dropped off at a local hospital with serious injuries. It's unclear where the shooting occurred. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire extinguisher scam, Union Grove woman charged
CALEDONIA, Wis. - A Union Grove woman is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors for allegedly posing as a fire department employee and trying to sell phony fire extinguisher tags. Earlene Moore, 52, is accused of pulling the stunt at two different Caledonia businesses. Victims previously described the scam...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha alderman accused; slapping child in leg, left 'hand imprint'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Alderman Cory Payne is accused of slapping an elementary-aged child in the leg during an incident on Sunday, Feb. 5. Waukesha police say the alderman was arrested for child abuse. Officials say the arrest came Sunday evening after officers responded to a residence for a reported...
Did a Wisconsin judge allow a wrongful death lawsuit against Kyle Rittenhouse to proceed?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. A federal judge in Wisconsin ruled Feb. 2, 2023 that a wrongful death lawsuit filed against...
WISN
Milwaukee police looking for critically missing 17-year-old
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old Alexzandria Smith. Police say the teenager was last seen at Saturday, Feb. 4, near 32nd and West Brown streets in Milwaukee. Smith's family disputes that slightly, saying she was actually last spotted up the street closer...
wtmj.com
Milwaukee police officer fatally shot, shooting suspect dead
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Police say a Milwaukee police officer was fatally shot early Tuesday during an exchange of gunfire with a 19-year-old robbery suspect who also died from a gunshot wound. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman says the suspect fled when officers arrived at the crime scene about 1:15 a.m. He says one officer caught up with the suspect and a struggle ensued. Both men fired their weapons. The 37-year-old officer was mortally wounded and died at a hospital. The suspect died at the scene and the chief says it’s unclear whether it was from the shot fired by the officer or a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
CBS 58
Police: 18-year-old fatally shot near Rogers and Forest Home Avenue
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to a fatal shooting near Rogers and Forest Home Avenue Monday evening, Feb. 6. Milwaukee police say an 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene just after 5 p.m. An investigation is ongoing. Police seek unknown suspects. Anyone with...
Comments / 0