Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerVirginia State
Experience the Magic of Mardi Gras in Norfolk at Waterside DistrictAlexandrea SumuelNorfolk, VA
The Virginia Beach singer who is giving away millionsAsh JurbergVirginia Beach, VA
Two Dead and One Injured in Portsmouth ShootingcretePortsmouth, VA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Funeral arrangements underway in Norfolk following arrest in 10-year-old Alabama murder investigation
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – More than a decade after the body of a little girl was discovered in Alabama, she will finally be laid to rest this month in Norfolk. The funeral for Amore Wiggins is set for Feb. 25 at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street. She’s been referred to as the Opelika Jane […]
Newport News man sentenced to 5 years for shooting into VB home, hiding rifle
Online court documents show David White was sentenced to 10 years with eight years suspended for attempted malicious wounding, and three years for use of a firearm. White also received five years of indefinite supervision.
WAVY News 10
4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth City
Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue. 4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth …. Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in...
Judge certifies gun, abduction charges against man accused of killing Virginia Beach mother
43-year-old Gary Morton is facing a gun possession and abduction charge in Virginia Beach. This comes after a judge last month in Norfolk certified charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm.
WAVY News 10
Charges set aside against man shot by Portsmouth police officer
The charges against a Chesapeake man who was shot by Portsmouth police in the summer of 2022 have been nolle prossed, or set aside. Charges set aside against man shot by Portsmouth …. The charges against a Chesapeake man who was shot by Portsmouth police in the summer of 2022...
WAVY News 10
Charges dropped against Chesapeake man shot by Portsmouth police last year
The charges against Andre Rawls, a Chesapeake man who was shot by Portsmouth police in the summer of 2022 have been nolle prossed, or dropped. He had been arrested July 11, 2022 and charged with attempted malicious injury of a police officer and attempted breaking and entering. Charges dropped against...
4 teens shot in Elizabeth City Wednesday night, police say
Four teens were hurt in a shooting Wednesday night in Elizabeth City, police said. It happened in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, according to a press release.
63-year-old woman missing from Newport News found safe, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — UPDATE: Phillippe Bailey has been found safe, the Newport News Police Department said. The Newport News Police Department said on Thursday that officers are looking for a 63-year-old woman last seen leaving the city's police headquarters. Phillippe Bailey, 63, is considered endangered due to a...
WAVY News 10
Woman dead following shooting on Aluminum Ave. in Hampton
Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting at about 7:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of Aluminum Avenue. https://www.wavy.com/news/police-1-dead-in-hampton-shooting-2/ Woman dead following shooting on Aluminum Ave. in …. Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting at about 7:55 p.m. in the 2100...
Student injured after being stabbed with pencil at Georgie Tyler Middle School in Isle of Wight
According to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office, an argument occurred between students which resulted in one of the students being struck with a sharpened pencil.
Police identify 26-year-old victim in Newport News homicide
Police have identified Nekaybaw Ernestine Scott, 26, of Newport News, as the woman found dead in her apartment Tuesday after a welfare check.
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Newport News apartment
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found dead in an apartment near the Newsome Park area of Newport News Tuesday afternoon, police said. A homicide investigation began when officers responded to the 4300 block of Newsome Drive, which is right off Roanoke Avenue, after a welfare check was requested.
13newsnow.com
Hampton police identify woman killed on Aluminum Drive
The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Aluminum Drive, according to the Hampton Police Division. The victim was identified as Amy Russell, 42.
Norfolk police step up traffic enforcement along Hampton Boulevard
NORFOLK, Va. — Police are cracking down on traffic enforcement along the busy Hampton Boulevard corridor in Norfolk. It is heavily traveled, not just by cars but also by large tractor-trailers. Back in 2007, city council members voted to ban certain trucks on Hampton Boulevard for portions of the...
theaztecnews.org
6-Year-Old Shoots, Severely Injures Teacher
The community of Newport News, Virginia is still reeling from the shooting on Friday, January 6 at Richneck Elementary. First-grade teacher Abby Zwerner is in stable condition after being shot through the hand and torso. Zwerner, 25, a teacher described to be an “all-around good teacher” and comes from a long line of educators, was shot by one of her six-year-old students. The boy had intentionally fired a handgun after an “interaction” with her, according to Police Chief Steve Drew. He elaborated, “There was no physical struggle or fight.”
WAVY News 10
Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice
Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old Alabama murder investigation. The funeral for Amore Wiggins is set for Feb. 25 at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street. Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice. Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old...
Suffolk police investigating commercial armed robbery
Suffolk police say around 5:18 a.m. on Wednesday, two suspects entered a Holiday Food Store and produced a handgun and shotgun and demanded money.
WAVY News 10
Woman dies following shooting on Loxley Rd in Portsmouth
A woman died following a shooting Sunday night in Portsmouth. https://bit.ly/3Y3QmOJ. Woman dies following shooting on Loxley Rd in Portsmouth. A woman died following a shooting Sunday night in Portsmouth. https://bit.ly/3Y3QmOJ. King’s Fork and Maury boys roll to Tuesday night …. King's Fork defeated Nansemond River 70-38 while Maury...
Portsmouth police lead RESET walk on street where shooting claimed lives of twin brothers
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The City of Portsmouth is reeling from a violent start to the week that left at least three people dead and two hurt. On Tuesday, Police Chief Stephen Jenkins, his officers, members of the Portsmouth Fire Department and community activists hit the pavement in the area of Prentis Park for a community walk.
VEA President weighs in on on-the-job risks for teachers in wake of Richneck shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Similarities between the case of a Richneck Elementary School student shooting a teacher and a North Carolina teacher badly hurt by a student prompt a message of healing and support from Virginia Education Association President James Fedderman. “If any good is to come from this, it must be that students […]
Comments / 0