The community of Newport News, Virginia is still reeling from the shooting on Friday, January 6 at Richneck Elementary. First-grade teacher Abby Zwerner is in stable condition after being shot through the hand and torso. Zwerner, 25, a teacher described to be an “all-around good teacher” and comes from a long line of educators, was shot by one of her six-year-old students. The boy had intentionally fired a handgun after an “interaction” with her, according to Police Chief Steve Drew. He elaborated, “There was no physical struggle or fight.”

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO