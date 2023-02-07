ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Page Six

Travis Barker shares gnarly photo of dislocated finger before Blink-182 tour

He must be “feeling this.” Travis Barker revealed he suffered a nasty injury just weeks before Blink-182 launches its reunion tour. The drummer, 47, showed off his twisted, misshapen ring finger on his left hand Tuesday on his Instagram Story. “F–k,” he captioned the gnarly black-and-white photo. Barker, who married Kourtney Kardashian in May 2022, shared that he spent the afternoon at a doctor’s office, where he received a scan and an injection to ease the pain. The following day, the musician provided worried fans with an explanation of how the injury happened, tweeting, “I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed...
Corydon Times-Republican

Paula Abdul says two psychics predicted her ‘American Idol’ stint

Paula Abdul says two psychics predicted her ‘American Idol’ stint. Paula Abdul said two mediums predicted she would join the hit show ‘American Idol’ as she opened up about using psychics throughout her showbiz career.
iheart.com

Metallica Announces Upcoming Album '72 Seasons' On Cassette

Metallica is going old-school. The band recently announced that they will release a cassette tape version of their upcoming album, “72 Seasons,” when it comes out in April. The band posted a picture of the tape on social media and wrote, “Looking for a reason to dust off...
extratv

