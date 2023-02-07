Read full article on original website
Ben Affleck Looks Glum On Morning Outing After Wife Jennifer Lopez Was Caught Scolding Him At The Grammys — See Photos
Whether in the audience at the Grammys or strolling down the streets of Santa Monica, it's a sure bet Ben Affleck will be looking a bit glum. The Argo actor appeared downcast while leaving a coffee shop in California on Monday, February 6, the day after he went viral for being scolded by his wife, Jennifer Lopez, at the music awards show.Affleck rocked a blue plaid shirt, faded jeans and hid behind dark sunglasses while walking by himself during the morning outing. On Sunday, February 5, the Good Will Hunting star accompanied the "On the Floor" vocalist to music's biggest...
Lip reader shares what Jennifer Lopez said to Ben Affleck during 'fight' at the Grammys
As with every year, the Grammys was full of entertainment, awkward acceptance speeches, and tense celebrity moments. And 2023's show was no different, as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck certainly brought the drama. At the event that took place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (5 February), the...
Jennifer Lopez Tried To 'Control' Ben Affleck During Tense Grammy Moment: Body Language Expert
An expert is weighing in on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's tense appearance at the Grammys. According to body language specialist Judi James, the now viral moment of the Latin superstar appearing to scold her husband while sitting in the audience of the Sunday, February 5, awards show was a telling sign of the "controlling" dynamics between them. “The normal A-list routine is for the guy to whisper what looks like sexy sweet nothings into his partner’s ear at red carpet events while the woman smiles or giggles to signal a passionate relationship,” the expert explained. “Jennifer’s response to Ben’s...
Ben Affleck 'Didn't Feel Comfortable' As Jennifer Lopez's Date At 2023 Grammys: 'All Eyes Were On Him,' Spills Source
While all eyes were on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at one of Hollywood's biggest nights of the year, the A-list actor seemed to want to be anywhere but at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Affleck quickly began trending on Sunday night, February 5, after fans took notice that he seemed less than thrilled to attend the 2023 Grammy Awards with his wife.Though the actor "looked anxious and bored" throughout the evening, an insider explained to a news publication that he was simply uncomfortable by the amount of attention the famous pair was getting — nevertheless, he was happy to show...
Why Ben Affleck Looked ‘Anxious and Bored’ as Jennifer Lopez’s Date to the 2023 Grammys
Fans were quick to notice Ben Affleck seemed less than thrilled to attend the 2023 Grammys with wife Jennifer Lopez. A source exclusively reveals to In Touch why the actor "looked anxious and bored" while sitting in the audience at the awards show. "Ben was on his best behavior as Jen’s date, that’s the only...
Everyone seemed to love the Grammys ... except Ben Affleck
Sunday night's 2023 Grammy Awards made history, with dynamic performances from iconic musical artists. And through it all, Ben Affleck looked miserable.
Ben Affleck Gets His Coffee in First Photos Since Being Mocked at Grammys
Ben Affleck was spotted out on a coffee run after the Grammy Awards—and no, it wasn't from Dunkin'.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Were Well Aware of His GRAMMYs Meme, Awards Show Seat Filler Says
The actor went viral for being aloof during the GRAMMYs.
