While all eyes were on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at one of Hollywood's biggest nights of the year, the A-list actor seemed to want to be anywhere but at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Affleck quickly began trending on Sunday night, February 5, after fans took notice that he seemed less than thrilled to attend the 2023 Grammy Awards with his wife.Though the actor "looked anxious and bored" throughout the evening, an insider explained to a news publication that he was simply uncomfortable by the amount of attention the famous pair was getting — nevertheless, he was happy to show...

3 DAYS AGO