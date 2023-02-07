ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ben Affleck Looks Glum On Morning Outing After Wife Jennifer Lopez Was Caught Scolding Him At The Grammys — See Photos

Whether in the audience at the Grammys or strolling down the streets of Santa Monica, it's a sure bet Ben Affleck will be looking a bit glum. The Argo actor appeared downcast while leaving a coffee shop in California on Monday, February 6, the day after he went viral for being scolded by his wife, Jennifer Lopez, at the music awards show.Affleck rocked a blue plaid shirt, faded jeans and hid behind dark sunglasses while walking by himself during the morning outing. On Sunday, February 5, the Good Will Hunting star accompanied the "On the Floor" vocalist to music's biggest...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Jennifer Lopez Tried To 'Control' Ben Affleck During Tense Grammy Moment: Body Language Expert

An expert is weighing in on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's tense appearance at the Grammys. According to body language specialist Judi James, the now viral moment of the Latin superstar appearing to scold her husband while sitting in the audience of the Sunday, February 5, awards show was a telling sign of the "controlling" dynamics between them. “The normal A-list routine is for the guy to whisper what looks like sexy sweet nothings into his partner’s ear at red carpet events while the woman smiles or giggles to signal a passionate relationship,” the expert explained. “Jennifer’s response to Ben’s...
Ben Affleck 'Didn't Feel Comfortable' As Jennifer Lopez's Date At 2023 Grammys: 'All Eyes Were On Him,' Spills Source

While all eyes were on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at one of Hollywood's biggest nights of the year, the A-list actor seemed to want to be anywhere but at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Affleck quickly began trending on Sunday night, February 5, after fans took notice that he seemed less than thrilled to attend the 2023 Grammy Awards with his wife.Though the actor "looked anxious and bored" throughout the evening, an insider explained to a news publication that he was simply uncomfortable by the amount of attention the famous pair was getting — nevertheless, he was happy to show...
Brendan Fraser slams Golden Globes as meaningless ‘hood ornaments’

Brendan Fraser slams Golden Globes as meaningless ‘hood ornaments’. Brendan Fraser fears his Golden Globes nomination for best actor was a “cynical nomination” after he claimed he was blacklisted by Hollywood following his accusation he was groped by former Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Philip Berk.

