ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

15 biggest events in Des Moines this year

By Maxwell Millington
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12xgmx_0kf4d45N00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12xgmx_0kf4d45N00

New year, new dates to lock into the calendar.

  • Here's what to look forward to in Des Moines in 2023:

1 big event: 80/35 Music Festival

Headlined by The War on Drugs and Big Boi, this nonprofit music festival includes live performances across three stages in addition to food and art vendors.

More events this year:

🎤 Feb. 7–19: " SIX: The Musical "

🏀 Mar. 16 & 18: NCAA March Madness (Men's): Rounds: 1-2

🦁 Mar. 30–Apr. 16: Disney's "The Lion King "

🌳 Late April: Crab apple tree blossom

🏃‍♂️ June 3: DAM to DSM Half Marathon

🎞 June 23–25: Interrobang Film Festival

🇺🇸 July 3: Yankee Doodle Pops

🚴 July 22–29: RAGBRAI

🎸 Aug. 4–6: Hinterland Music Festival

🎡 Aug. 10–20: Iowa State Fair

🎵 Sept. 4: Riverview Music Festival

🌮 Sept. 16–18: World Food and Music Festival

👹 Oct. 3–8: " Beetlejuice "

🦃 Nov. 23: Turkey Trot

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids Bed Bath & Beyond and Two Other Iowa Stores to Close

Sometimes when things go bad there's no stopping the runaway train. That seems to be the case at Bed Bath & Beyond. Bed Bath & Beyond, the once mighty retailer that celebrated its 50th birthday in 2021, is getting closer and closer to extinction. Following the company's latest announcement, it will soon be as close to extinct as possible in the state of Iowa, where only one store will remain.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Will Keeps surprises Starts Right Here students weeks after shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weeks after adeadly shooting, Starts Right Here Founder Will Keeps got to see some his students in person. Keeps posted a photo to Facebook showing his surprise visit to the Kurtz Opportunity Center in Des Moines, where the students are currently learning. Keeps continues to...
DES MOINES, IA
OnlyInYourState

People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Kolaches At This Small Iowa Cafe

Have you ever had a Kolache? These small Czech pastries have built a cult following around Iowa, thanks to their delicious components – a light, glazed yeast dough topped or filled with an assortment of jams or custards. You can usually find no shortage of them on sale in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village – but to find the best Kolaches in Iowa, you’ll want to head to the small town of Urbandale, on the outskirts of Des Moines and about two hours from Cedar Rapids. That’s where you’ll find Coaches Kolaches, a tiny cafe that takes the classic dessert and gives it an over-the-top modern twist. Made fresh daily, this cafe is always experimenting with new flavors of Kolache that not only pay tribute to the original but fuses it with a distinctly American sensibility that has the locals coming back time and time again.
URBANDALE, IA
WHO 13

Park on Younkers site in Des Moines could open in May

DES MOINES, Iowa — Younkers’ flagship department store burned to the ground in 2014, and the corner of 7th and Walnut has been empty ever since. EMC Insurance has been constructing a park in its place, and now believes it will open in time for summer. In an e-mail to WHO 13, EMC Insurance communications […]
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Des Moines resident wins $440k lottery prize

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man claimed the ticket of a lifetime Monday. 50-year-old Brad Carter is now $443,507 richer after stopping by a QuikTrip on Army Post Road and buying "Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay" ticket while out running errands on Sunday, Feb. 5. "I'm just shocked...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

How Huxley neighbors overcame a huge challenge, a second time

HUXLEY, Iowa — Danielle Thomas has realized something about her neighbors: They don’t give up. “It’s been amazing,” she said of the commitment she has seen in Huxley. Thomas’ family moved to town last summer after her husband lost his job in Minnesota during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ballard Community Clothes and Food Pantry provided […]
HUXLEY, IA
rejournals.com

Iowa’s R&R Realty Group makes pair of promotions

West Des Moines, Iowa-based R&R Realty Group has promoted two senior company leaders and shifted the roles of two others. Adam Kaduce, former Managing Director and Senior Vice President of R&R’s brokerage subsidiary Real Estate Advisors, has been promoted to President. In this new role, Kaduce will oversee daily brokerage activities for all of R&R’s Iowa portfolio.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

USPS to deliver issues of The Des Moines Register to some subscribers

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some subscribers of The Des Moines Register will now have their papers delivered by the U.S. Postal Service. The Register tells KCCI that because of rising gas prices and labor challenges, it can't maintain traditional delivery to some areas. The Register's ownership company, Gannett, says...
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

More new projects planned at Southridge Mall

Southridge Mall, an aged retail center on Des Moines’ south side, continues to be revitalized, this time with the addition of a multifamily project and expansion of an auction company in space once occupied by a department store. Southridge “is a troubled asset and we’re working with [mall owners]...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Iowa DOT: Large Oversize Load Traveling Across Des Moines Metro Today

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division is warning drivers in the Des Moines about a truck carrying a large oversize load moving across the area today, February 8th. The Iowa DOT says an oversize load measuring 180 feet long, 20 feet wide, and...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Winterset once again turned into film set for new action movie

WINTERSET, Iowa — People around the Winterset and Truro area may have noticed some film cameras in the area recently. The film is called “Winterset,” it’s the creation of a writer, producer, and director named Michael P. Blevins who lives in Beverly Hills, but grew up in Kansas City. He spent summers coming to Truro, […]
TRURO, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny fire briefly forces residents out of home

ANKENY, Iowa — A fire briefly forced people out of their home on Tuesday afternoon in Ankeny. The fire happened on Northwest Chapel Drive in a residential area between Faith Baptist Bible College and the Prairie Ridge area. No one was hurt in the fire. The residents are able...
ANKENY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines rebrands Father Daughter Dance

Des Moines' annual Father Daughter Dance is being rebranded as the "Snow Ball Dance" — an event where parents of all genders and their kids are welcome.Why it matters: It's an effort to eliminate gender-based exclusivity, parks and recreation department spokesperson Peter Zemansky tells Axios.DSM wants to avoid situations where children — such as those with single, LGBTQ+ or gender nonconforming parents — are uncomfortable attending.The department's Mom/Son Fun Night next month has also been rebranded into "Family Fun Night," Zemansky notes.Zoom out: Governments have been phasing out traditional "daddy dances" for at least a decade, including at schools in New York, New Hampshire and South Carolina.Yes, but: The changes have met social backlash.Rhode Island lawmakers passed a bill in 2013 specifically allowing the dances after at least one school banned them with support from the ACLU.💃 Go to the dance: DSM's first Snow Ball Dance is Saturday night at the Science Center of Iowa.Tickets: $10. A scene from Des Moines' 2019 Father Daughter Dance. Photo: City of DSMGet more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Lottery Ticket Worth Over $440,000 Sold on Des Moines' South Side

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Lottery says a ticket worth more than $440,000 was purchased on Des Moines' south side. The ticket, worth $443,507 was bought at the Quik Trip on 849 Army Post Road on Sunday as part of the Iowa Lottery's Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay game. The winning ticket breaks the previous record for an InstaPlay prize, set by a Maquoketa man who won $303, 674 in January of last year.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines, IA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/

Comments / 0

Community Policy