ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios Des Moines

Study finds medical marijuana leads to lower insurance premiums

By Linh Ta
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36tSN3_0kf4d3Ce00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36tSN3_0kf4d3Ce00

States with medical marijuana programs have lower insurance premiums than those that don't, according to a new University of Iowa study examining insurance premiums.

What they did: Cameron Ellis, a professor at the University of Iowa's College of Business, examined vehicle crash data between 2014 and 2019 by ZIP code.

  • In states with medical marijuana, insurance premiums dropped an average of $22 annually per driver.
  • The drops were most pronounced in ZIP codes near dispensaries and in areas with high rates of drunk driving prior to marijuana legalization.

How it works: In states with medical marijuana, people started switching from drinking alcohol to consuming cannabis instead, Ellis tells Axios. The different side effects of both substances have had major impacts on the road.

  • Drunk people may feel more emboldened to get behind the wheel. They're also likely at a bar or restaurant and need to get home.
  • Meanwhile, cannabis users are likely getting high at home. They're also more likely to feel paranoid or anxious about driving due to cannabis' side effects, Ellis says.

Between the lines: Stores in states that legalized marijuana saw a 12% drop in alcohol sales, according to a 2018 study .

The bottom line: Don't get behind the wheel if you're under any substance.

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

Comments / 21

Betty A.k.a Betty
2d ago

Yep Sativa sourced RSO is the only thing that's ever helped me with my traumatic brain injury. I've been up and down the prescription ladder and in 2016 I was recommended to a medical cannabis doctor and it changed my life. I was able to finally have something help me without the crippling side-effects that big pharmas drugs were giving me. I'll never go back to taking that garbage that never helped me.

Reply(2)
20
Calbert Kensill
2d ago

that's ok because you'll be making less trips to the doctors and marijuana is much better and safer than prescriptions

Reply
20
DeanOfMen
2d ago

marijuana users make better decisions and choices while Under the Influence, than alcoholics do when they are drunk and can't control their own actions and blackout. at least with us potheads, we just go grab something to eat? and we're good to go. alcoholics always get caught for drunk driving. I didn't start checking all my mirrors and using my seat belt until I started smoking marijuana before driving. I'm much more alert on the road checking my lane, the rear view mirror, and the side view mirrors with regularity. more than I would if I wasn't under the influence of anything except coffee and cigarettes. and another side effect of driving while stoned? turn signal use. imagine that?

Reply(3)
9
Related
HealthDay

In States Where Recreational Marijuana Legalized, Less Demand for Prescription Codeine

MONDAY, Jan. 23, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- New research suggests that there's one potential way to reduce demand for prescription codeine: legalizing recreational cannabis. Exactly what brought scientists to that conclusion? States that legalized cannabis use saw a significant reduction in pharmacy-based distribution of codeine, an opioid with a high potential for misuse.
pharmacytimes.com

States With Legal Medical, Recreational Cannabis Policies Do Not Have Significantly Higher Rate of Psychosis-Related Outcomes

This is the largest known study to consider medical and recreational cannabis policies with US psychosis-related health care claims. New research indicates that there is not a statistically significant association between rates of psychosis-related health outcomes and states that have medical and recreational cannabis polices, according to findings published in JAMA Network Open.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Don’t smoke pot if you’re old, experts warn

(WTVO) — Health experts are warning Baby Boomers they can’t smoke marijuana the way they used to in the ’60s, as more seniors using cannabis and ending up in the emergency room. “They think they know from the sixties and seventies, I know how to do marijuana,” said Harris Stratyner, Clinical Associate Professor of Psychology […]
legalexaminer.com

Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk

Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
MARYLAND STATE
Turnto10.com

Legal pot: What's actually legal and what's not

It's now legal to light up recreational marijuana in Rhode Island. But the grass isn't so green when you get scammed trying to purchase weed. “They think they're buying a legitimate product and they either never get the product or they get a product that tastes like metal, they end up spitting it out, and it can be harmful to your health,” warns Paula Fleming, chief marketing officer for the Better Business Bureau.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
psychologytoday.com

What Are the "Next Day" Effects of Cannabis Use?

Regular users appear to be more tolerant to the cognitive-impairing effects of THC. Two studies confirmed that high doses of inhaled THC did not impair next day performance. A review of studies found little high-quality evidence that cannabis use impairs next day performance. Every year, about 200 million people use...
sippycupmom.com

A Short Introduction To Using Marijuana For Medical And Leisure Purposes

Marijuana has long been used for both medical and recreational purposes. Today, more and more countries are legalizing the use of marijuana for its medicinal benefits, as well as for leisurely activities such as smoking or vaping. While marijuana use is becoming increasingly accepted in society, it’s crucial to understand how it works and the risks associated with it. Here’s a short introduction to using marijuana for medical and leisure purposes.
Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines, IA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/

Comments / 0

Community Policy