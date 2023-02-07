ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Germany appoints central bank IT chief to head cybersecurity

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0kf4cxrG00

The German government announced the appointment Tuesday of the European Central Bank's head of IT systems to lead the national cybersecurity agency, months after her predecessor was removed following reports of possible problematic ties to Russia.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said Claudia Plattner “brings the experience and expertise with her that we need for cybersecurity in these particularly challenging times.” She will take charge of the BSI agency on July 1, becoming the first woman in the role.

Faeser dismissed the BSI's previous head, Arne Schoenbohm, in October. He had been in charge of the agency since 2016.

Schoenbohm co-founded a cybersecurity group a decade ago that brought together experts from public institutions and the private sector. German media reported that one of its members was a company founded by a former Russian intelligence agent. The group said last week that it had thrown out the company.

The Interior Ministry said in the fall that the allegations “damaged the necessary confidence of the public in the neutrality and impartiality” of Schoenbohm's management.

Schoenbohm defended himself against the allegations. He has since taken up a new job as the head of another body overseen by the Interior Ministry, the Federal Academy of Public Administration.

Plattner worked for German railway operator Deutsche Bahn's IT provider, DB Systel, before joining the ECB in July 2021. The Frankfurt-based central bank said it would announce a successor “in due course.”

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Pro-Western Recean set to succeed Moldova's PM who resigned

CHISINAU, Moldova -- Moldova’s president tapped her defense and security adviser, pro-Western economist Dorin Recean, to succeed Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita who unexpectedly resigned Friday, 18 months into a tenure sorely tested by the war in neighboring Ukraine. President Maia Sandu told a news conference that members of Gavrilita's...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Comparing the Military Strength of Russia and NATO

The Biden administration agreed to provide high-tech M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, just the latest high-cost contribution the United States has made to the beleaguered European nation’s war effort. But the United States is certainly not the only country providing substantial aid packages to Ukraine as it combats Russian forces. The United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, […]
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Flexes Nuclear Muscles as Tensions Rise

A week after it was alleged China infringed on U.S. airspace with a spy balloon, the U.S. Air Force launched a missile test in California to demonstrate the country’s nuclear readiness. The Air Force launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test late Thursday from Vandenberg Space...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

Asian stocks slide ahead of US inflation update

BEIJING -- Asian stocks sank Monday ahead of a U.S. inflation update traders worry might lead to more interest rate hikes. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Shanghai advanced. Oil prices declined. Traders hope Tuesday's inflation data will show upward pressure on U.S. prices is easing, which might encourage the...
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
209K+
Post
606M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy