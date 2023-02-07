ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

The Hogwarts Legacy release date is almost here – these are the best deals on Xbox, PS5 and more

By Alex Lee and Jasper Pickering
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Om5ss_0kf4cqgB00

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games in recent memory, and will give legions of fans of the Harry Potter franchise a chance to experience wizarding life in an open-world environment for the first time.

While Hogwarts Legacy hasn’t even launched yet, due to the fact you can pre-order it, it is already the bestselling game on Steam and is at the top of Amazon’s charts on PS5 and Xbox Series X/Series S .

The open-world RPG is set a whole century before Harry Potter even stepped a single foot inside Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and several decades before the rise of Lord Voldemort. It sees gamers take the role of a late-blooming fifth-year student who “holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart”.

It was recently announced Simon Pegg voices the role of former headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black, while Sebastian Croft ( Heartstopper , Game of Thrones ) and Amelia Gething ( The Amelia Gething Complex) will each voice the optional main characters. Lesley Nicol ( Downton Abbey ) will voice Matilda Weasley, Hogwarts Legacy 's deputy headmistress.

With less than a month to go until Hogwarts Legacy is released and new trailers dropping left and right, we’ve outlined the best Hogwarts Legacy deals on the standard, deluxe and collector’s editions of the game . Those who pre-order the deluxe edition will receive the game 72 hours before everyone else.

When is the ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ release date?

There are varying release dates for Hogwarts Legacy depending on the platform of choice. Hogwarts Legacy will officially release on 10 February 2023, but only for PS5 , Xbox Series X and PC gamers. Those who pre-order the deluxe or collector’s editions will be able to play the game from 7 February in the early access period – more on that below.

Sadly, due to delays in development, PS4 and Xbox One gamers will have to wait until 4 April to play the game, while Nintendo Switch gamers will have to wait more than five months after the PS5 and Xbox release date to play the game when it launches on 25 July.

What is the ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ deluxe edition and collector’s edition?

There are three versions of Hogwarts Legacy available to pre-order – the standard edition, the deluxe edition and the collector’s edition. The deluxe and collector’s editions come with in-game bonuses and extras, as well as physical items for the collector’s edition.

All players who pre-order the standard edition game will be able to obtain an exclusive Onyx Hippogriff upon completing the relevant quest, but the biggest unlockables and DLCs can be found on the deluxe and collector editions.

The Hogwarts Legacy deluxe edition includes 72 hours early access to the game, starting on 7 February 2023, as well as the “Dark Arts Pack”, which provides access to an exclusive wardrobe via the dark arts cosmetic set, a flying thestral mount players can ride, and access to the dark arts battle arena, where players can test their skills against waves of enemies.

The collector’s edition is for die-hard Harry Potter fans, and includes everything from the deluxe edition, the dark arts garrison hat, as well as a physical life-size floating ancient magic wand with a book base, steel case and an in-game kelpie robe.

If you’re interested in pre-ordering physical versions of the Hogwarts Legacy standard edition right now, ShopTo and Amazon currently have the best Hogwarts Legacy deals, but the Amazon listings come with extra exclusive Amazon bonuses.

Best ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Xbox deals

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ standard edition, Xbox Series X: Was £64.85, now £51.85, Shopto.net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jrfZm_0kf4cqgB00

ShopTo currently has the best Hogwarts Legacy deal on the standard edition of the game on Xbox Series X. As stated earlier, all pre-orders come with an in-game Onyx Hippogriff Mount. Most retailers are selling the game for £59.99, so you’re saving about £7 when you pre-order via ShopTo.

It’s also worth mentioning that if you pre-order the game from Amazon, you’ll also receive an exclusive Astronomer’s Hat DLC. You won’t get this when pre-ordering from other retailers, though it is a little more expensive (was £64.99, now £58.95, Amazon.co.uk ).

ShopTo also has the Xbox One version available for the best price (was £59.99, now £47.85, Shopto.net ). Amazon and Game are selling it for £54 and above.

Buy now

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ deluxe edition, Xbox Series X: Was £74.99, now £62.85, Shopto.net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lD5ie_0kf4cqgB00

Independent games retailer ShopTo also has the best deal on the deluxe edition of the game on Xbox Series X. You’ll get the game 72 hours early and it comes with an exclusive quest, as well as the Dark Arts Pack – Thestral Mount, Dark Arts Battle Arena and a Dark Arts Cosmetic Set.

Buy now

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ collector’s edition: £279.99, Game.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTJ2y_0kf4cqgB00

The Hogwarts Legacy collector’s edition is a limited-edition product and is only being sold by Game. Unsurprisingly, there aren’t any deals available on it, but we expect it to sell out ahead of its release. The Hogwarts Legacy collector’s edition on the PS5 has already sold out. As well as the Dark Arts Pack, you also get a life-size floating ancient magic wand with a book base, a steel case and a Kelpie Robe DLC.

You can also pre-order the Hogwarts Legacy collector’s edition on Xbox One (£274.99, Game.co.uk ), but remember that it won’t be available until April.

Buy now

Best ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ PS5 deals

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ standard edition, PS5: Was £64.85, now £51.85, Shopto.net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Us8sZ_0kf4cqgB00

As with the Xbox deals, ShopTo also has the lowest prices on Hogwarts Legacy for PS5. No extra add-ons with this one, just the game and the free Hippogriff Mount.

If you pre-order the game from Amazon, the retailer will give you an exclusive Astronomer’s Hat, but you will be paying slightly more than at ShopTo (was £64.99, now £59.95, Amazon.co.uk ).

You also get the Astronomer’s Hat DLC if you pre-order the PS4 version from Amazon (was £59.99, now £54.95, Amazon.co.uk ). ShopTo is selling the standard edition on the PS4 for £7 less (was £59.99, now £47.85, Shopto.net ).

Buy now

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ deluxe edition, PS5: £74.99, Currys.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3znwKd_0kf4cqgB00

ShopTo previously had the best pre-order deal on the Hogwarts Legacy deluxe edition on PS5, but it has now sold out. We haven’t found any other deals on the deluxe edition, with most retailers currently sold out of the game completely.

You can still find the deluxe edition in stock at Currys for the standard price of £74.99, and you’ll receive a 72-hour early access period, an exclusive quest, as well as the Dark Arts Pack – Thestral Mount, Dark Arts Battle Arena and a Dark Arts Cosmetic Set. This is the only major retailer currently with the deluxe edition in stock.

PS4 gamers are in luck, as the Hogwarts Legacy deluxe edition is in stock and on sale at ShopTo (was £69.99, now £58.85, Shopto.net ). You get all the same exclusive bonuses as the PS5 version.

Buy now for PS5

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ collector’s edition, PS4: £274.99, Game.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OPfvH_0kf4cqgB00

Game is the only retailer selling the collector’s edition of Hogwarts Legacy . The retailer has sold out of the PS5 version, so this one’s for PS4 gamers. Obviously, there are no deals available.

As well as the Dark Arts Pack from the deluxe edition, you also get a life-size floating ancient magic wand with a book base, a steel case and a Kelpie Robe DLC.

Buy now

Best ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Steam/PC deals

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ standard edition, Steam/PC: Was £49.99, now £37.49, Cdkeys.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37MIoz_0kf4cqgB00

CDKeys has a massive 25 per cent saving on the Hogwarts Legacy standard edition when you pre-order the game. It’s a Steam digital code, so you won’t get a physical disc to slot into a disc drive but who has one of those these days?

Buy now

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ deluxe edition: Was £59.99, now £44.99, Cdkeys.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ibpjC_0kf4cqgB00

CDKeys also has the best deal on the deluxe edition of Hogwarts Legacy for PC. It currently has 25 per cent off if you pre-order the game today. Again, it’s a Steam digital download code, but it comes with 72-hours of early access, an exclusive quest and the Dark Arts Pack, which includes the Thestral Mount, Dark Arts Battle Arena and a Dark Arts Cosmetic Set.

Buy now

Best ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Nintendo Switch deals

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ standard edition, Nintendo Switch: Was £49.99, now £39.99, Hmv.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16JcEC_0kf4cqgB00

There are many, many months to wait until Hogwarts Legacy comes to the Nintendo Switch, but if you want to pre-order it now and forget about it until it drops on your doorstep, HMV currently has the best pre-order deal on the standard edition game, saving you £10. You get the game and the free Hippogriff Mount DLC.

You can also pre-order it at Amazon at its full price, but you’ll get an exclusive Astronomer’s Hat from the ecommerce retailer (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk ).

Buy now

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ deluxe edition, Nintendo Switch: Was £59.99, now £49.85, Shopto.net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MnXc1_0kf4cqgB00

ShopTo has the best deal on the Hogwarts Legacy deluxe edition on the Nintendo Switch, saving you more than £10 on the regular price. Not many retailers are currently selling the Hogwarts Legacy deluxe edition on the Nintendo Switch.

Buy now

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ storyline and gameplay

In August 2022, we saw a Hogwarts Legacy gameplay trailer from the perspective of a Slytherin student. It showcases some of the darker elements players will encounter, including a closer look at the game’s more-dangerous locales, sinister foes and fearsome magical creatures lurking in the shadows.

It focused on one of Hogwarts Legacy’s optional companion questlines with Sebastian Sallow. The trailer also provided a glimpse at the “Unforgivable Curses” and difficult dilemmas players will face.

As players learn more about the Sallow family’s mystery, and decide whether to engage with, or even embrace, the dark arts, it hints at the possibility of playing as an evil precursor to Voldemort.

Voucher codes

If you’re looking for discounts on technology or video games, try one of these codes:

Want to find out what other games are coming out in the next year? Read our full guide to all the upcoming PS5 games

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Game Free to Download for One More Day

A Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game is currently free on Nintendo eShop, but there are two catches. The first is that the deal expires tomorrow, January 25. When exactly tomorrow, we don't know, but presumably it will be at the end of the day. The other catch is that this offer is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers via Prime Gaming. If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you're out of luck.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Hogwarts Legacy early access is open – these are the best deals on Xbox, PS5, Steam and more

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games in recent memory, and will give legions of fans of the Harry Potterfranchise a chance to experience wizarding life in an open-world environment for the first time. The game is scheduled to launch on 10 February 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC, but the early access period is already open for console gamers and opens at 6pm GMT for PC gamers. Hogwarts Legacy is currently the bestselling game on Steam and is at the top of Amazon’s charts on PS5 and Xbox Series X/Series S, despite only being available on a pre-order basis. Those who pre-ordered the...
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Removing Massive Feature From PS5 Subscribers

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 are losing one of the biggest features the subscription service offers. There are a variety of reasons to be subscribed to PS Plus on PS5. The biggest is to have multiplayer access beyond free-to-play games. The other biggest perk is the monthly free games, or if you're a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscriber, instant access to a vast library of PlayStation games. On PS5 specifically, though, all subscribers, no matter the tier, have had free and unlimited access to a collection of some of the best PS4 games via the appropriately titled PS Plus Collection. This is ending though, which means PS Plus subscribers are losing access to 19 different games.
The Verge

Advance Wars remakes finally get a release date

It’s been just one month shy of a year since Nintendo delayed the Advance Wars remakes, “in light of recent world events.” Since then, the games have sat in limbo with no word on when Nintendo would actually release them. Now, with the company’s first direct of 2023, Advance Wars 1 and 2 will launch on April 21st.
ComicBook

Xbox 360 Classic Can Now Be Downloaded for Free

A classic Xbox 360 game can now be downloaded, for free, via Xbox Live Gold. As a backward-compatible game, this offer extends to any Xbox Live Gold subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. The game is not available as part of Games With Gold, or at least not really. The game is part of Games With Gold if you live in Argentina. If you don't live in Argentina, it's a bonus free game that anyone can download by making an account with the region, which anybody can do. The game in question is Ikaruga.
ComicBook

PS4 Users Worried About Console's Future After New PlayStation Video

A new promotional video over on the PlayStation YouTube page from Sony itself has some PS4 users worried about the future of the PlayStation console. It's been over two years since the release of the PS5 in November of 2020, yet the PS4 remains relevant. This year it will celebrate its 10-year anniversary and it's featured and highlighted in PlayStation's "Upcoming Games in 2023" video. Featured in the video are 15 games, all of which are coming to PS5, but only eight of these games are coming to PS4. In other words, about half, and a good portion of these games are the smaller indie titles featured. Some of the biggest AAA releases of the year are skipping the PlayStation console.
CBS News

Where to pre-order 'Hogwarts Legacy' (and get $10 in free money)

It's been 26 years since Harry Potter went off to Hogwarts for the very first time. Now, thanks to a new open-world role-playing game, fans of the series can finally follow in Harry's footsteps through "Hogwarts Legacy." The new "Harry Potter" video game is available for pre-order at Best Buy for PS5, Xbox and PC -- with an extra magical deal included.Top products in this article: "Hogwarts Legacy" (PS5) plus $10 gift card, $70"Hogwarts Legacy" (Xbox Series X) plus $10 gift card, $70In this new open-world role-playing game (RPG), fans can customize their own character to play as a fifth-year student...
Android Authority

A PlayStation Vita emulator for Android is launching in just a few days

We can soon add PlayStation Vita to the list of consoles you can emulate on Android. An Android version of the Vita3K PlayStation Vita emulator will launch on Sunday. This will be the first proper working PlayStation Vita emulator on Android. One of the best things about Android is that...
ComicBook

The Elder Scrolls Fans Surprised With Free Game

The Elder Scrolls fans have been surprised with a free game, courtesy of Amazon Prime. The Elder Scrolls is one of the most popular series in gaming, and it's because it's also one of the highest-quality series in gaming. Several installments since its inception not only rank among the best RPGs ever made, but the best games ever made across any genre. While many didn't hop aboard the series until Skyrim, and some Oblivion before that, Morrowind is a favorite of many hardcore fans of the series. And while it's not as critically acclaimed as its two successors, it transitioned the series to what it is today. It's a landmark RPG, and it's now available to play for free courtesy of Amazon Prime.
The Associated Press

Metroid Prime Remastered Rolled out in Latest Nintendo Direct, Available Now for Nintendo Switch

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- In a new Nintendo Direct video presentation transmitted to terminals across the planet today, Metroid Prime Remastered, an HD remaster of the first Metroid Prime game, which originally debuted on the Nintendo GameCube system, was announced for the Nintendo Switch system. A digital version of Metroid Prime Remastered launches on Nintendo Switch later today and a physical version will be available in stores Feb. 22! Nintendo also announced that a growing library of select Game Boy games will join the Nintendo Switch Online service later today – beginning with nine classic titles – while the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service will receive a growing library of select Game Boy Advance games as well, starting with six classic titles today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005930/en/ A digital version of Metroid Prime Remastered launches on Nintendo Switch later today and a physical version will be available in stores Feb. 22! (Graphic: Business Wire)
IGN

Metroid Prime Remastered Physical Version Is Up for Preorder

Nintendo did the old shadow-drop trick and released Metroid Prime Remastered on the Nintendo eShop the same day the company announced it was coming to the platform. But if you prefer your games in physical form, you don't have to wait long. Boxed copies of Metroid Prime Remastered are hitting store shelves on February 22, and preorders are starting to trickle out to retailers now. It's currently avialable at Amazon and Best Buy for $39.99. We expect to see it at the rest before long.
ComicBook

Xbox 360 Users Losing Access to 46 Games Very Soon

Those who are still using Microsoft's Xbox 360 console will soon be losing access to purchase 46 games in total from the platform's digital storefront. Although it might not seem that old, the Xbox 360 originally launched all the way back in 2005. Since that time, Microsoft has gone on to release a number of new Xbox consoles, most notably with the Xbox One and Xbox Series X. And while some fans might still be using their Xbox 360 periodically, Microsoft is now beginning to delist some notable titles from the legacy hardware.
CNET

Nintendo Is Charging $70 for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Have you already set aside $60 for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? You'll have to cough up a bit more if you plan on buying it from Nintendo's eShop. Following Wednesday's Nintendo Direct presentation, the eShop displayed a price of $70 for the upcoming blockbuster. Stores like...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy