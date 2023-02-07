ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

A complete history of Ben Affleck being a meme

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

As a millionaire movie star, who also happens to be married to Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck has a knack for making everything look like hard work at times.

His facial expressions have become part of meme culture folklore over recent years, and most of the time it’s surprisingly relatable.

Whether it be looking incredibly bored at backslapping awards ceremonies, or looking like he’s carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders, he’s provided us with some hall of fame GIFs - and for that, we're forever grateful.

People are rightly obsessed with his reactions, and these are all the times he became the internet’s favourite meme.

Sad Affleck

Sad Affleck www.youtube.com

It was back in 2016 that Affleck really introduced himself to meme culture, when an interview during the press run for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ended up becoming one of the viral highlights of the year.

The clip captures the moment Affleck is asked about the awful reviews for the movie, and as his co-star Henry Cavill speaks next to him, Affleck looks off into the middle distance looking forlorn. Before long, people had added sad music and made it one of the biggest memes of the year.


Exhausted Affleck

It turns out 2016 turned out to be a bumper year for Affleck memes, with the ‘Sad Affleck’ image arriving late in the year. The picture captured by paparazzi showed the actor taking a moment to himself with a cigarette, looking utterly exhausted, and it quickly became one of the most emotive images online. It’s still one of the most commonly shared memes on the internet almost seven years later.


Dunkin’ Donuts Affleck

Affleck’s love of Dunkin’ Donuts is well known, and he seemed to sum up all of our approaches to dieting during the dark days of the pandemic when he was spotted struggling to carry his order back in 2020.

The actor was snapped with a tray of goodies in California’s Pacific Palisades attempting to juggle a tray of Dunkin’ iced coffees and a box of munchkins.


Things came full circle earlier in 2023, after he was photographed taking people’s orders for the restaurant at a drive-through window – the guy clearly loves his Dunkin’.


Contented Affleck

There’s something about Affleck that the internet keeps going back to, and this contented snap of lil’ Ben sleeping on board a luxurious boat in Paris in 2022 was shared widely last year – bless him.


Bored Affleck

Affleck just can’t help being expressive with his facial features - and the whole world got an insight into just how bored he was during the Grammys last weekend. He accompanied wife Lopez to the 2023 event and looked like he’d rather be anywhere else throughout. Social media was full of Affleck memes afterwards, and it just shows that Affleck is never far away from another viral moment.

