Charleston County, SC

Folly Beach referendum: Unofficial results show voters approving short-term rental cap

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — A referendum to cap short-term rentals in Folly Beach appears to have been narrowly approved by voters. Folly Beach held a special election on Feb. 7 to ask residents if a cap should be placed on short-term rentals. In the unofficial results posted by Charleston County that evening, the referendum received 655 "yes" votes and 578 "no" votes.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
BCSD will use new tax to construct two new schools and addition to Hanahan Middle

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) Board of Education approved the first phase of the capital building program on Feb. 7. The first phase of program will comprise the construction of two schools, and the construction and renovation of an addition at Hanahan Middle School. According to the district, a K-5 school will be constructed and equipped in the Jedburg area, specifically on Black Tom Road, and a middle school will be constructed and equipped in Nexton.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Ruby's NY Style Bagels in Charleston is growing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Calling all bagel lovers. Business has exploded in popularity at Ruby's NY Style Bagels. After only four months, the shop is looking to expand across the Lowcountry. Guests drive from all over Charleston to get their bagels and coffee, and they often serve 3-4,000 bagels...
CHARLESTON, SC
IAAM's HVAC system on the mend, but no new opening date announced

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's been nearly three weeks since the International African American Museum was supposed to open. Instead, the museum remains closed to the public, with no known opening date. IAAM officials said the opening is delayed due to conditions inside the building, specifically humidity. The City...
CHARLESTON, SC
South Carolina Aquarium releases 9 rehabilitated sea turtles

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday, nine sea turtles that underwent rehabilitation at the South Carolina Aquarium were released at Little Talbot State Island Park in Jacksonville, Florida. The juvenile Kemp's ridley and green sea turtles were admitted to the Care Center for cold stunning, hook, and line injuries.
CHARLESTON, SC
Burn notice: Crews to conduct fire hazard for 631 acres in Awendaw

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCIV) — Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District is asking the public not to call 911 if they see and smell smoke in the Willow Hall Road and Steed Creek area. A prescription fire for hazard reduction will take place in the area, with 621 acres planned. A prescription fire...
AWENDAW, SC
Coroner identifies man killed in crash on Farmington Rd

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the person killed in a traffic fatality near 151 Farmington Road on Monday. Thomas Gary Martin, 77, of Charleston was pronounced dead on the scene around 5:20 p.m. The coroner’s office and SCHP are investigating.
CHARLESTON, SC

