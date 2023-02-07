Read full article on original website
Folly Beach referendum: Unofficial results show voters approving short-term rental cap
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — A referendum to cap short-term rentals in Folly Beach appears to have been narrowly approved by voters. Folly Beach held a special election on Feb. 7 to ask residents if a cap should be placed on short-term rentals. In the unofficial results posted by Charleston County that evening, the referendum received 655 "yes" votes and 578 "no" votes.
Dorchester County unveils rendering of new library coming to downtown Summerville
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County Government on Wednesday unveiled a rendering of the new 15,000-square-foot library coming to downtown Summerville. The library will be located in the town's historic district in front of the YMCA. "Dorchester County is also constructing the new Oakbrook Library and the N....
BCSD will use new tax to construct two new schools and addition to Hanahan Middle
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) Board of Education approved the first phase of the capital building program on Feb. 7. The first phase of program will comprise the construction of two schools, and the construction and renovation of an addition at Hanahan Middle School. According to the district, a K-5 school will be constructed and equipped in the Jedburg area, specifically on Black Tom Road, and a middle school will be constructed and equipped in Nexton.
Locals concerned about IAAM and Charleston Co. Library Gullah hotline
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A partnership between the International African American Museum and the Charleston County Library has become a hot topic after many people voiced issues about the lack of a Gullah Geechee connection. The program, launched in February 2022, offers community members a phone line to call...
Folly Beach residents pleading their case before Short-Term Rental Vote
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Folly beach residents will vote on whether to limit short-term rentals Tuesday. If the vote to limit short-term rentals passes, there will only be 800 short-term rental licenses for the city. The group Save Folly’s Future is asking residents to vote yes. "In...
LIVE BLOG: Murdaugh Day 14: Financial crime evidence remains center stage in murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Thursday marks Day 14 of the Murdaugh murder trial and we're nearing the end of Week 3. Wednesday was a bit of a chaotic scene after a bomb threat was made at the Colleton County Courthouse. The courthouse was evacuated and the building was cleared after about two hours, allowing court to resume.
Ruby's NY Style Bagels to open new locations in West Ashley, N. Charleston, Berkeley Co.
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A Mount Pleasant favorite is expanding its business to three new Lowcountry locations. Ruby's NY Style Bagels is planning to open shops in North Charleston at Dorchester Road and Montague Avenue; West Ashley on Ashley River Road; and Berkeley County in the Carnes Crossroads area.
Missing N. Charleston 15-month-old found
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police reported a 15-month-old that went missing in January had been found. Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was reported missing on January 28th.
Ruby's NY Style Bagels in Charleston is growing
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Calling all bagel lovers. Business has exploded in popularity at Ruby's NY Style Bagels. After only four months, the shop is looking to expand across the Lowcountry. Guests drive from all over Charleston to get their bagels and coffee, and they often serve 3-4,000 bagels...
Murdaugh's former paralegal testifies on financial crimes and chaotic work environment
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Feb. 8, Day 13 of Alex Murdaugh's trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, jurors heard how he ran a chaotic law practice. Annette Griswold, his paralegal, was ultimately the one to discover what that chaos was covering up - millions in missing money, according to the state.
IAAM's HVAC system on the mend, but no new opening date announced
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's been nearly three weeks since the International African American Museum was supposed to open. Instead, the museum remains closed to the public, with no known opening date. IAAM officials said the opening is delayed due to conditions inside the building, specifically humidity. The City...
Downtown streets close due to crash with power pole: Charleston Fire Department
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Several streets downtown are closed after a crash with a power pole. East Bay Street between Queen and Market Streets and Cumberland Street between Concord and State Streets are currently closed to vehicles and pedestrians. Dominion Energy is on the scene and expects the process...
Whitesides Elementary trespasser entered school through unlocked door, official confirms
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District's head of security Michael Reidenbach confirmed to ABC News 4 on Tuesday that 22-year-old Telvin Bolger, the man seen roaming the halls of Whitesides Elementary School less than two weeks ago, gained entry to the school via an unlatched door.
South Carolina Aquarium releases 9 rehabilitated sea turtles
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday, nine sea turtles that underwent rehabilitation at the South Carolina Aquarium were released at Little Talbot State Island Park in Jacksonville, Florida. The juvenile Kemp's ridley and green sea turtles were admitted to the Care Center for cold stunning, hook, and line injuries.
6 students, school bus driver taken to hospital after crash in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police responded to a school bus crash in West Ashley shortly after 7 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Orleans Road and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, police say. Six students and the school bus driver were transported to local hospitals for "what appeared to...
Burn notice: Crews to conduct fire hazard for 631 acres in Awendaw
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCIV) — Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District is asking the public not to call 911 if they see and smell smoke in the Willow Hall Road and Steed Creek area. A prescription fire for hazard reduction will take place in the area, with 621 acres planned. A prescription fire...
Before financial crimes made admissible in Murdaugh trial, Beach attorney testifies
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, Judge Clifton Newman decided details of Alex Murdaugh's financial crime charges will be allowed in this murder trial. "The court has reviewed all exhibits submitted and I’ve considered testimony of each and every witnesses and I have concluded the motion should be granted under law," Judge Clifton Newman said.
Coroner identifies man killed in crash on Farmington Rd
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the person killed in a traffic fatality near 151 Farmington Road on Monday. Thomas Gary Martin, 77, of Charleston was pronounced dead on the scene around 5:20 p.m. The coroner’s office and SCHP are investigating.
Habitat for Humanity Georgetown partners with The Home Depot for Navy Veteran home repair
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Habitat for Humanity Georgetown announced its partnering with The Home Depot in order to help a navy veteran in need. Peter Ridley and his wife Araceli are homeowners in the Habitat Georgetown Repair program and had many repairs made to their home in order to make it safer.
Former law partner and friend testifies Murdaugh's voice was in son's video
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Ronnie Crosby, Alex Murdaugh's former law partner and good friend for over 20 years, took the stand on Day 12 of Murdaugh's trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul. Crosby was the third person to testify in court that Murdaugh's...
