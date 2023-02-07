Daywatch: Anticipating security needs for a Bears stadium in Arlington Heights

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up for a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, California. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Ashley Munson said she isn’t a big fan of public events or large crowds, but even she couldn’t resist the pull of a Beyonce concert at Soldier Field this summer .

A half day after the singer became the greatest Grammy winner in history with 32 awards, Munson was one of the lucky legion of fans able to score tickets to Beyonce’s highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour when it comes to Soldier Field for two days in July.

Ticket sales to Beyonce’s first tour in six years have been hotly discussed on social media in the days leading up to staggered sales of seats in Chicago, the United Kingdom, Sweden and other venues.

If access to tickets for the tour was one hot topic, surely another was the price of the tickets themselves.

Read the full story from the Tribune’s William Lee .

Look for new faces and fresh political dynamics as President Joe Biden delivers this year’s State of the Union address tonight, coupled with attention to some old problems brought back into painful focus by recent events.

Here’s how to tune in and what to expect.

A seven-bedroom, 12,435-square-foot full-floor condominium on the third level of the Gold Coast building at 65 E. Goethe Street has been listed for $16.8 million , which is the highest asking price at present for a Chicago condo.

The full-floor condo unit has eight full bathrooms, three half baths, two kitchens, two offices, a recreation room, a home gym, a home theater and a wine room, and it also comes with eight heated garage spaces.

Is there anything more fun than an opening night for “A Chorus Line?” When the curtain rose Friday night at the Drury Lane Theatre on a stage packed with dancers, the place erupted.

Theater critic Chris Jones remembers thinking that, just months or so ago, we’d also all have been weeping at the return of something that we’d worried was gone forever. Mercifully, not so. But from such a lesson should be born greater appreciation.

In anticipation of a possible Chicago Bears football team move to Arlington Heights, police and fire department officials there have taken a series of trips to major sports stadiums in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Dallas looking to learn how those cities’ emergency responders handle and respond to incidents.

Each trip cost about $3,000 and lasted between two and four days, officials said. Police Chief Nicholas Pecora said the department used federal asset forfeiture money to pay for his department’s travel, while Fire Chief Lance Harris said the fire team funded its trip using money from the department’s Community Risk Reduction Fund.

Alison Brie’s is a career defined by memorable roles in iconic shows including “Community,” “Mad Men” and “Glow.” But it hasn’t been without the occasional cringe-y experience. When asked about a worst moment, she recalled an audition early in her career .

“When I think about it, my stomach drops and I continue to feel incredibly embarrassed, but I feel like it had this resounding effect on the way that I audition and on the rest of my career.”