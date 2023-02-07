It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.04, or -0.04%, to $110.40. The BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has recorded 32,561 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that BioMarin to Host Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Monday, February 27, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

3 HOURS AGO