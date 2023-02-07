DPS: Driver dies on I-10 near I-19 Tuesday

A driver died Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near Interstate 19 Tuesday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to the crash. The driver who died rear-ended a commercial vehicle just after 1 a.m. while both were heading eastbound, and was wedged underneath the commercial vehicle.

In the 7 a.m. hour, the ramp from eastbound I-10 to I-19 reopened.

The right lane was blocked. Drivers needed to stay left to get by.

----

——-

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .