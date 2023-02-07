Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Affordable housing complex in Lakeland for at-risk residents approved
LAKELAND, Fla. — The homeless coalition of Polk County reports a growing population of people experiencing homelessness in the county. Shelters tell Spectrum News they're having to turn people away because there aren't enough beds, but a new $20 million development in Lakeland hopes to change that. What You...
Bay News 9
Parrish Community High on “shelter in place” after multiple online threats
PARRISH, Fla. — Parrish Community High School was on a “shelter in place” Wednesday morning after multiple online threats, according to school officials. Parrish Community High School was on a “shelter in place” Wednesday morning after multiple online threats, according to school officials. This was...
Bay News 9
Parrish Community High students arrested for posting video simulating mass shooting
PARRISH, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office arrested a second student from Parrish Community High School on Thursday for posting a separate, but similar video depicting a mass shooting on campus. There have now been three students arrested in Manatee County in two days. In the second of...
Bay News 9
Florida State Fair kicks off Thursday
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair kicks off Thursday. All of the food, fun, rides, music and exhibits open at 11 a.m. at the fairgrounds in Tampa. Tickets range from $6 to $15. The fair runs until Feb. 20. And new this year, all guests 17 or younger...
Bay News 9
Sarasota 'roadside attraction' stands the test of time
SARASOTA, Fla. — Before theme parks were established, “roadside attractions” were common in Florida in the 1900s. While many have closed down over the years, some are still going strong. Florida on a Tankful takes you to Sarasota, where an iconic roadside attraction is still drawing in...
Bay News 9
Newman cigar family plans new Ybor City district
TAMPA, Fla. — The owners of the J.C. Newman Cigar Factory plan to transform their corner of Ybor City with a new park dedicated to cigar workers, a tobacco farm and restored inn, according to fourth generation co-owner Drew Newman. "By improving our corner of Ybor City, we hope...
Bay News 9
Parrish Community High students, faculty safe after bomb threat hoax
PARRISH, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office completed a search of Parrish Community High School after an anonymous bomb threat was made on the FortifyFL app Tuesday morning, officials said. The sheriff's office confirmed that the campus was safe and the school followed the normal dismissal procedures, including...
Bay News 9
Busch Gardens, Adventure Island looking to fill hundreds of openings
TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island water park are hiring for hundreds of positions that range from entry level to professional roles. Open roles include lifeguards, security, food service, merchandise and more. Busch Gardens will hold hiring events on Feb. 17 and 18. The parks...
Bay News 9
Hernando High student, 17, killed in Brooksville double shooting
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a Hernando High School student. According to authorities, deputies responded to calls of a shooting at Hazel Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. When deputies arrived, they found two...
Bay News 9
No bond for man charged in death of pregnant woman in New Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — The man charged in the death of a 22-year-old pregnant woman was denied bond in court Thursday. Billy Adams is scheduled to be in court again on Monday. According to Tampa Police, Adams, 25, was arrested for the murder of Alana Sims, 22, who was five months pregnant at the time of her death. Sims was found outside her car on Pictorial Park Dr. in New Tampa on Jan. 30.
Bay News 9
Named Bucs' Coach of the Year, IRC's head man back on the sideline with a new outlook on life
LARGO, Fla. — Teamwork. A necessity in any successful program. At Indian Rocks Christian, football players lean on each other to get better. The Golden Eagles lost in the first round of the playoffs last season and it has made them hungry and motivated to to push themselves further.
