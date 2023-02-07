ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington Heights, IL

Some Arlington Heights residents decry lack of input in possible Bears move: ‘Bears should stay in Chicago where they belong’

By Caroline Kubzansky, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
The Arlington Heights Village Board meeting on Feb. 6, 2022. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Hours after state Sen. Ann Gillespie, D-Arlington Heights, filed a bill in Springfield that could allow up to 40 years’ worth of tax breaks to major organizations like the Chicago Bears and the team’s potential move to Arlington Heights, the Village Board heard again from residents Monday who were skeptical of the team’s behemoth proposal and the impact it could have on their community.

“I call into question the motives of this move and I have to wonder if this has to do with money,” Debbie Fisher said, speaking during the public comment portion of the Monday night board meeting. “The residents of Arlington Heights should be able to vote on this matter because it directly impacts our lives in so many ways.”

As he has done in response to similar, previous comments, Mayor Tom Hayes assured residents who were questioning the project that plans are only in the most preliminary phase and that residents would have ample opportunity to give input.

“You will have (input),” Hayes said. “Trust me, that’s the way representative democracy works.”

In September 2021, the Bears signed a purchase agreement to buy the 326-acre now-shuttered Arlington International Racecourse property. In September 2022, the NFL organization unveiled plans for a sprawling multibillion-dollar stadium complex and mixed-use commercial and residential district on the site of the historic racetrack.

Fisher questioned the motivations behind the project and asked for the chance to weigh in further on the plans.

Fisher told village trustees and leaders they were “expecting (taxpayers) to pay for the mini-Chicago that’s going to be built next to the stadium” and asked that they “reconsider this move and abandon this project. The Chicago Bears should stay in Chicago where they belong.”

Roberta Fisher echoed the idea of a “mini-Chicago,” saying that the Bears appeared to be proposing “to build another village” alongside the stadium.

“I’m just very concerned that the citizens are not fully informed about really what’s going to happen,” she said.

In response to those comments, Hayes repeated that the only pact the village has struck so far with the Bears is a “predevelopment agreement,” greenlit in November , which provides a road map for a possible redevelopment of Arlington International Racecourse.

“The stadium is not a done deal yet,” Hayes said.

Later, he told Pioneer Press that village officials “understand their concerns, and they will be addressed. We just can’t give them hard and fast answers right now.”

Massive unknowns about the Bears’ potential move remain. The team has not yet closed on the property sale, saying they intend to make a decision by the end of the first quarter of 2023. Even if they do go through with buying the property, there’s still no guarantee that they’d build a stadium on it.

But the policymakers and officials at various levels of government, from villages and school boards to the General Assembly, appear to be preparing for a Bears team move into the northwest suburb.

On Feb. 6, Pioneer Press reported that Arlington Heights police and fire officials have made a total of four trips to visit stadiums in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and a suburb of Dallas to watch how first responders in those cities manage giant entertainment venues there.

The day the Village Board met and heard public comments on the Bears’ proposal, the Tribune reported on the filing in Springfield of Senate Bill 1350, which would amend the Illinois tax code to include special provisions for “megaprojects,” defined as major developments that cost at least $500 million and which the hosting municipality determines would prove a “substantial public benefit” if they locate in a village or city.

The measure, as currently drafted, would allow for property taxes to be frozen for up to 40 years for a given project.

It has a requirement that a developer receiving those tax breaks make a payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOT, to the host city or village. Municipalities that receive a PILOT are legally obligated to distribute those payments, as revenue would be allocated on an ordinary tax bill, according to the proposed legislation.

Hayes said he spoke with Gillespie about the measure before she filed it and was surprised to hear that it had officially been submitted in Springfield.

“I did not know that she was going to submit the legislation today,” he said. “I did talk to her about it tonight.”

He said their conversation left him optimistic.

“She and as well as I, and everyone involved in this, wants to make sure that it is something that’s going to address everybody’s concerns,” he said.

One interested party is local school districts, which rely heavily on property taxes generated from the racecourse. Township High School District 214 began meeting about the proposed legislation before it was filed. The SD214 Board of Education is considering hiring a lobbyist, on the advice of the superintendent and district attorney who said that “right now you’re (the board) on the outside looking in” as lawmakers hammer out the details of the bill.

Arlington Heights Village Manager Randy Recklaus said the village is “encouraging the parties who are working on this (bill) to listen to the school districts.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jake Wells

Lori Lightfoot trailing far behind in mayoral race

Mayor Lightfoot is facing a steep uphill battle to reelection. A recent survey from The Daily Line and Crain’s Chicago Business saw Lightfoot trailing significantly behind Rep. Jesús ​“Chuy” García (D-Ill.,), Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas, with 25% of those surveyed saying they backed García and another 25% backing Johnson, 15% choosing Vallas and 11% behind Lightfoot.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

After Chicago shuts down Flash Towing, company moves to DuPage County

LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – The City of Chicago tried to shut them down, but they're back up and running.Flash Towing, a fraudulent towing operation, moved to DuPage County. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went there and found the company wasn't so happy when cameras showed up.Last month, CBS 2 showed you a cease-and-desist sign on another lot operated by Flash Towing, but the company didn't do either. The city shut down the company because it was operating without a license.Then on Wednesday, Flash Towing and Recovery 2.0 was no longer operating out of an illegal lot in Chicago. It was operating...
CHICAGO, IL
KROC News

13 Foods Experiencing Shortages in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois in 2023

Expect to See Shortages of These 13 Items at Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Throughout the United States. One of the freakiest times in my life was when I walked into a grocery store in Minnesota back in April 2020. I thought I was in a Marvel movie and Thanos came and not only took all the people but also took all of the bread, meat, cereal, eggs, milk, toilet paper, and anything canned other than lima beans...wait, there was one can of those.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago and Cook Co. officials get dunked to raise money for Special Olympics

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Spring is coming, but many of us are still waiting a couple more weeks to get in the water.But the chilly weather isn't stopping Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart and Alderman Matt O'Shea (19th) from diving in for a good cause.Dart and O'Shea are joining students and faculty at Mount Carmel High School to raise money for the Special Olympics. They're plunging into a dunk tank to help support thousands of Chicago athletes with special needs.It's ahead of the annual "Polar Plunge" happening March 5th at the North Avenue Beach.
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Bill requires armed guards at Chicago retailers; Naperville is safest city

Bill would require armed guards at Chicago retailers A bill has been introduced in Springfield that would require some grocers and gas stations to hire armed guards. State Rep. Thaddeus Jones is calling it the Armed Security Protection Act and would only apply to municipalities with more than two million residents. Chicago is the only city in the state that qualifies. ...
CHICAGO, IL
2foodtrippers

Beyond Stuffed: The 5 Styles of Chicago Pizza

Chicago pizza is more than deep dish. Get the scoop on five different Chicago pizza styles to eat when you visit the Windy City. We have a reputation here in Chicago. We love our pizzas deep with a look similar to a casserole. But don’t be fooled – Chicago pizza is actually a varied landscape of different shapes and sizes and that doesn’t include Chicago’s iconic Pizza Puff which is a food group all its own.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

‘The talent speaks for itself’: Evaluating 3 Chicago White Sox prospects ahead of spring training

Justin Jirschele managed many of the top prospects in the Chicago White Sox farm system last season at Double-A Birmingham. “The talent speaks for itself — on paper and on the field,” Jirschele, whom the Sox recently promoted to manage Triple-A Charlotte, said during a video conference Friday. “For me, there’s a ton of optimism and a ton of excitement with what’s coming.” Some players, such as ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: Anticipating security needs for a Bears stadium in Arlington Heights

Good morning, Chicago. Ashley Munson said she isn’t a big fan of public events or large crowds, but even she couldn’t resist the pull of a Beyonce concert at Soldier Field this summer. A half day after the singer became the greatest Grammy winner in history with 32 awards, Munson was one of the lucky legion of fans able to score tickets to Beyonce’s highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour ...
CHICAGO, IL
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Mundelein, IL

A northern Chicago suburb, Mundelein, is a village in Lake County, Illinois, in the United States. With a total number of 31,560 people as of the 2020 census, this little town boasts a long, fascinating past. A robust industrial basis, excellent housing values, first-rate services, and educational possibilities are all...
MUNDELEIN, IL
bvmsports.com

Northwestern will play Iowa at Wrigley Field in November

Filed under: Chicago Cubs news Northwestern will play Iowa at Wrigley Field in November It’ll be the third Wildcats game at the Friendly Confines. By Al Yellon@bleedcubbieblue Feb 7, 2023, 11:00am CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Northwestern will play Iowa at Wrigley…
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Column: AMC’s new pricing policy? Extra charge for better seats — and thanks for nothing

In the gouging spirit of surge pricing and airline basic economy, AMC Theatres Monday announced its new seating strategy. It’s called “Sightline at AMC.” It means you pay a buck or two more for “preferred sightline” seats, typically in the middle of its auditoriums. “While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience,” said Eliot Hamlisch, chief marketing officer of the nation’s ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

St. Robert Bellarmine picks Queen first in 2 straight Queen of Hearts raffles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Most of the time when we're talking about queen of hearts drawings, it's because the jackpot has gotten so big, but one school in Jefferson Park just can't seem to get past the first drawing to increase its pot.On Jan. 19, when Saint Robert Bellarmine Catholic School took the first card off the board for its raffle, the it was the queen of hearts, and the winner split the $10,000 pot.That meant a new board for the next drawing on Feb. 2, when the first card again was the queen of hearts.The school will try again on Feb. 16.If you want to try your luck, you can buy tickets at the school, the rectory, or at Firewater Saloon in Edison Park.Organizers are hoping the third time is the charm to not see the queen of hearts in the first round.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Why Former Bears Brandon Marshall, Jay Cutler Beefed for Years

Brandon Marshall reveals why he didn't talk to Cutler for years originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jay Cutler was a polarizing figure during his time as Bears quarterback. Was he a good leader, or a nuisance in the building? Was he incredibly talented, or did he lack the motivation to be a champion? Was he a guy with a dry sense of humor, or just kind of a jerk?
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

South suburban towns receive grants for lead pipe inventory, but officials say money will be needed for replacement

Ten Southland communities will receive state grants for tens of thousands of dollars to create a lead service line inventory, but area officials say more money will be needed to replace lead pipes. The grant is part of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s Lead Service Line Inventory grant, which range from $20,000 to $50,000 to create a complete lead service line inventory, according ...
HAZEL CREST, IL
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Willow Springs, IL

Southwest of Chicago, in Cook County, is a little village called Willow Springs, Illinois. It is around 16 miles from the city center and a part of the Chicago metropolitan area. According to the census taken in 2021, Willow Springs had a population of around 5,729 people. Numerous Willow Springs...
WILLOW SPRINGS, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy