Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

NJ, KC senior living community facing off in tasty Super Bowl LVII bet

VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) -- A South Jersey senior living community is facing off against a Kansas City community in a tasty Super Bowl bet. If the Philadelphia Eagles win, Brookdale Evesham will receive a delivery of Kansas City barbecue from its sister community, Brookdale Wornall Place, near Kansas City. If the Chiefs win, Brookdale Evesham must send an order of Philly cheesesteaks."I wouldn't worry about them," Louise Brandt, a resident at Brookdale Evesham, said. "I think we're going to be OK."The facility has been buzzing with excitement ever since the Eagles clinched the NFC championship.Brookdale Evesham resident Jane Windle's been rooting...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Philly

Getting a look at Super Bowl Experience for fans in Phoenix

PHOENIX (CBS) -- The city is decked out for Super Bowl LVII, and Eagles fans are on their way. Some are already there.We got a look at multiple parts of the Super Bowl Experience set up at the Phoenix Convention Center downtown.We tried out the quarterback scramble and got a look at the locker room and some of the Eagles and Super Bowl LVII on display.You can check out the experience in the videos here.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Travis Kelce reveals lessons from Super Bowl LV loss

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce doesn't want to think about the Super Bowl loss the Chiefs suffered two years ago to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Speaking to reporters for the final time before Sunday's Super Bowl against the Eagles, Kelce said the game wasn't a prideful moment of his life.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Philly

South Jersey native suits up to play in Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A South Jersey town has a personal stake in Super Bowl LVII. Isiah Pacheco is #10 on the Chiefs and also happens to be from Vineland. #10 will be suiting up for the big game this Sunday. Pacheco attended Vineland High School and went on to play football at Rutgers University. Kansas City drafted him in the seventh round. Pacheco says he's trying to soak everything in amidst all the excitement. "It happened so fast. It's a dream but for me to just work so hard at something that I do. And to finally be here, I had to soak it all in," Pacheco said. "I broke down the other night to my parents about it because it's so exciting and I'm so happy to be here."   Regardless of the team he plays for, CBS Philadelphia can always root for a Delaware Valley native. 
VINELAND, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

6ABC Hires ‘Jersey Girl’ as Part of Action News Team

There's a new addition to Action News and she has a local connection. 6ABC has hired Renee Washington to join the sports team on Action News. Washington, a self-proclaimed Jersey girl, and former ESPN reporter grew up in Ewing, NJ, and became a hall-of-famer for her play on LaSalle women's soccer and track teams, where she was a three-time All-American.
WASHINGTON STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Celebrate Your Philadelphia Eagles With Fudge From Laura’s In Wildwood, NJ

First, Birds-themed bagels. Now, say "hello" to Eagles-shaped chocolate! Can't say no to this kind of candy yumminess, especially from the Jersey Shore!. It seems like everywhere you turn, brands are pumping out items meant to put out some good juju for the Philadelphia Eagles. They're ready and set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII and the South Jersey and Philadelphia region can't be any more excited. It's electric around here lately!
WILDWOOD, NJ
FOX Sports

Best Super Bowl 2023 prop bets

Most people know how to make basic football bets – the point spread, moneyline (straight up) and Over/Under. But prop bets have been all the rage when it comes to the Super Bowl. Proposition bets involve wagers on the occurrence of events during a game. Most books offer hundreds...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Philly

Super Bowl LVII: Eagles fans headed to Arizona for big game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some Eagles fans are already flying out to Arizona for the big game. Just about every other person at the Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday morning had on some type of Eagles gear, even the kids.So that made it a little harder to tell who was going to the Super Bowl and who was just showing their Eagles' pride. But nonetheless, we found them.Among the flights headed west were two to Phoenix, one at 6 a.m. and one at 9 a.m. Fans getting ready to board say they spent anywhere from $2,500 to $6,000 for tickets to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

