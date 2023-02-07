Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Could Philadelphia Eagles’ jersey color ruin their Super Bowl?
Philadelphia will be the home team on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. And when they take the field against the Chiefs, the Eagles will be wearing their green jerseys, with Kansas City in its white uniforms. There’s just one problem with that, according to the Boston Globe: “The team in white jerseys has won 15 of the last 18 Super Bowls.”
Chiefs bar in Philadelphia cancels Super Bowl party
A South Philly bar dedicated to the Kansas City Chiefs has decided to cancel its Super Bowl party this year. Big Charlie’s Saloon at South 11th and McKean streets will be closed Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs battle.
NBC Philadelphia
‘I'm Ambivalent About the Poles': Philly Mayor Talks Greased Poles, Super Bowl Plans
Kenney talks Super Bowl celebration plans, parade, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. With five days to go until the Eagles face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney took some Birds-related questions Tuesday and managed to avoid giving Kansas City any bulletin board material. Kenney,...
NJ, KC senior living community facing off in tasty Super Bowl LVII bet
VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) -- A South Jersey senior living community is facing off against a Kansas City community in a tasty Super Bowl bet. If the Philadelphia Eagles win, Brookdale Evesham will receive a delivery of Kansas City barbecue from its sister community, Brookdale Wornall Place, near Kansas City. If the Chiefs win, Brookdale Evesham must send an order of Philly cheesesteaks."I wouldn't worry about them," Louise Brandt, a resident at Brookdale Evesham, said. "I think we're going to be OK."The facility has been buzzing with excitement ever since the Eagles clinched the NFC championship.Brookdale Evesham resident Jane Windle's been rooting...
espnswfl.com
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
South Philly bar that has gained a reputation amongst Chiefs fans announces it will be closed Super Bowl Sunday
Patrons of Big Charlie’s Saloon in South Philadelphia were gearing up to witness their beloved Kansas City Chiefs face the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII this Sunday. Instead, the establishment, lovingly dubbed “Arrowhead East” will sit empty. In a sea of Kelly Green, Big Charlie’s is a...
Getting a look at Super Bowl Experience for fans in Phoenix
PHOENIX (CBS) -- The city is decked out for Super Bowl LVII, and Eagles fans are on their way. Some are already there.We got a look at multiple parts of the Super Bowl Experience set up at the Phoenix Convention Center downtown.We tried out the quarterback scramble and got a look at the locker room and some of the Eagles and Super Bowl LVII on display.You can check out the experience in the videos here.
Need motivation for Super Bowl? Remember Eagles championship parade 5 years ago
As Philadelphia Eagles fans count down the seconds until kickoff of Super Bowl 57, they are motivated by memories from five years ago today when the Birds paraded down Broad Street.
Super Bowl LVII: School District of Philadelphia will have 2-hour delay
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sources told CBS Philadelphia that the School District of Philadelphia will have a two-hour delay Monday morning after the Super Bowl.The district is joining a list of other schools in the area with school delays and closings.
Yardbarker
Travis Kelce reveals lessons from Super Bowl LV loss
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce doesn't want to think about the Super Bowl loss the Chiefs suffered two years ago to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Speaking to reporters for the final time before Sunday's Super Bowl against the Eagles, Kelce said the game wasn't a prideful moment of his life.
South Jersey native suits up to play in Super Bowl
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A South Jersey town has a personal stake in Super Bowl LVII. Isiah Pacheco is #10 on the Chiefs and also happens to be from Vineland. #10 will be suiting up for the big game this Sunday. Pacheco attended Vineland High School and went on to play football at Rutgers University. Kansas City drafted him in the seventh round. Pacheco says he's trying to soak everything in amidst all the excitement. "It happened so fast. It's a dream but for me to just work so hard at something that I do. And to finally be here, I had to soak it all in," Pacheco said. "I broke down the other night to my parents about it because it's so exciting and I'm so happy to be here." Regardless of the team he plays for, CBS Philadelphia can always root for a Delaware Valley native.
So is Gov. Murphy rooting for the Eagles in the Super Bowl? Here’s what he just said.
Take note, South Jersey: Gov. Phil Murphy is picking your beloved Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. But does that means New Jersey’s governor actually rooting for the Birds this time? He won’t say. Murphy, an avid sports fan, was...
Chiefs fans in Philly ready to cheer on Kansas City in the Super Bowl
There just so happens to be a safe space for Chiefs fans in South Philly. Big Charlie's Saloon, where they take dedication to the Chiefs to the next level.
6ABC Hires ‘Jersey Girl’ as Part of Action News Team
There's a new addition to Action News and she has a local connection. 6ABC has hired Renee Washington to join the sports team on Action News. Washington, a self-proclaimed Jersey girl, and former ESPN reporter grew up in Ewing, NJ, and became a hall-of-famer for her play on LaSalle women's soccer and track teams, where she was a three-time All-American.
Bagels in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ Go Green for the Philadelphia Eagles
If a green and black bagel will bring the Eagles good luck in the Super Bowl, then a green and black bagel I will eat. Eagles Fever is EVERYWHERE this week. The whole region is brimming with excitement ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LVII match-up between Philly and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Celebrate Your Philadelphia Eagles With Fudge From Laura’s In Wildwood, NJ
First, Birds-themed bagels. Now, say "hello" to Eagles-shaped chocolate! Can't say no to this kind of candy yumminess, especially from the Jersey Shore!. It seems like everywhere you turn, brands are pumping out items meant to put out some good juju for the Philadelphia Eagles. They're ready and set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII and the South Jersey and Philadelphia region can't be any more excited. It's electric around here lately!
There's An Eagles Fan Club In This Arizona Bar That's 'Better Than Philly'
"You do it better here than you do in Philly."
FOX Sports
Best Super Bowl 2023 prop bets
Most people know how to make basic football bets – the point spread, moneyline (straight up) and Over/Under. But prop bets have been all the rage when it comes to the Super Bowl. Proposition bets involve wagers on the occurrence of events during a game. Most books offer hundreds...
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles fans headed to Arizona for big game
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some Eagles fans are already flying out to Arizona for the big game. Just about every other person at the Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday morning had on some type of Eagles gear, even the kids.So that made it a little harder to tell who was going to the Super Bowl and who was just showing their Eagles' pride. But nonetheless, we found them.Among the flights headed west were two to Phoenix, one at 6 a.m. and one at 9 a.m. Fans getting ready to board say they spent anywhere from $2,500 to $6,000 for tickets to the...
