Read full article on original website
Related
ABC7 Fort Myers
This Valentines’ Day, propose at Cracker Barrel and you might just win free food for a year
CNN — Cracker Barrel has announced a romantic new venture for Valentine’s Day. Five lucky couples will have the chance to win free Cracker Barrel for a year, according to its website. Here’s the catch: To have a shot at the tantalizing prize, each couple will need to...
Valentine’s Day 2023: The best deals on flowers and chocolate
This Valentine’s Day, you may be considering a gift of flowers and chocolates for a loved one. A floral bouquet or some sweet chocolate treats are the perfect way to show your affection. But before you make that Valentine’s Day purchase, you’ll want to check out these retailers’ deals,...
10 Valentine's Day Gifts for the Foodie in Your Life
Valentine’s Day is the time of year to show your loved one how much you care. If your significant other is a foodie, why not show your appreciation with a gift that celebrates their passion for food? There are a variety of unique and thoughtful gifts for the foodie in your life that will show your love and appreciation. From sushi-making kits to gourmet snack items, there are plenty of options to explore.
AOL Corp
25 incredibly cool Valentine's Day gifts for men
If you're stumped for gift ideas for your special guy, we've got you covered with 25 fantastic options. We consulted Christine Lusita, a TV host, design expert, and author who reports on lifestyle trends for Good Morning America, Today and other national TV shows, for her best shopping tips. "There's such a variety in gifts available online, from price points to relationship types to inspiration," says Lusita. "I think what's available on the internet and how we can get it at lightning speed makes it easy to be thoughtful and show you care this season."
The Origins of Valentine's Day
Valentine’s Day is a day of love. We bring flowers to someone we care about. Or we gift them with a heart shaped box of chocolates. It’s a day of giving and receiving love. A day that we celebrate our love.
A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
macaronikid.com
FREE Valentine's Day Printables
Valentine's Day is almost here! I've created three pages of cute, simple Valentines that you can print, have your child sign (if able), and share with friends! If you want to take them to the next level, staple or tape them to small packages of candy or fruit snacks.
6 Under $25 Valentine’s Day Gifts on Amazon That Will Leave Her Speechless
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there’s still plenty of time to find a Valentine’s Day gift for the woman in your life, we’re here to give you a head start on your shopping. If you haven’t even thought of a gift yet, relax. There are plenty of options on Amazon — most under $25. No matter if you’re shopping for a beauty lover or someone who loves sentimental items, there’s something for everyone. With so many pages to scroll through on Amazon, it can get...
Recycled Crafts
8 More Treat Holders for Valentine’s Day (with Free Printable Tags)
These sweet tags hold a sucker and are decorated with stamped images and lots of pretty ribbons tied at the top. Visit the Trinity Stamps blog for directions. Recently I posted ideas with lots of stamped Treat Holder projects for Valentine’s Day (click here if you missed it). I’m back again one last time before the big day with loads more because I just kept finding fun bags, tags, containers and boxes that needed to be shared! You’ll also find FREE printable tags tucked in here too.
Give the Gift of Peace this Valentine’s Day with a Couple’s Massage
A Moment’s Peace Salon and Day Spa has been serving Middle Tennessee for 20 years and is ready to help you celebrate Valentine’s Day with your significant other. A great way to spend some quality together on this romantic holiday is to book a couple’s massage. It’s the perfect way to treat your special someone to a pleasant and memorable day.
dcnewsnow.com
Best Valentine’s basket
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Are you tired of giving the same old box of candy and gifts for Valentine’s Day? When you upgrade to a Valentine’s basket, your recipient can enjoy a treasure trove of candy, snacks or gourmet items. Besides being...
Daily Californian
Activities to try for a self-care Valentine's Day
Whether it’s another year of being single or your very first, you don’t necessarily need a romantic partner to indulge in Valentine’s Day festivities. The Clog has some self-care ideas to make the most out of your Cupid’s Day, whether that’s staying in or going out.
A Very Queer Valentine's Day Gift Guide
I'll admit it: I love Valentine's Day with the unrequited ardor of a girl who never, ever got a candy heart from her crush in her locker growing up. (Don't feel bad for me! I have a partner now, I'm fine.) One thing I don't adore about the holiday, though, is the inevitable straight-washing that comes with it; as soon as February 14 rolls around, it seems like every single website and Instagram ad is entreating me to "buy him a special something, wink-wink", as though I haven't made it very clear to the algorithm that I'm gay as hell.
Woman waits 3 hours to have her mother's birthday present gift-wrapped, leaves with an unwrapped present and a headache
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Many big department stores were located in the heart of the city when my mother was growing up. Those stores have long since been displaced by Walmarts and Targets on the city's outskirts.
Love Spells 🔮 to Ignite the Spark on Valentine's Day 💝
Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and it's time to start planning the perfect date to celebrate the love you share with your significant other! Whether you're newly in love or you've been together for years, there's nothing like a little magic to make the day even more special.
texaslifestylemag.com
L is for the Way You Look at Me… 2023 Valentine’s Day Gift Guide, Full of LOVEly Suggestions For Her
Valentine’s Day is a day for love – whether it be love for your significant other, your mom, a best friend, or even a neighbor! This day invites us to slow down and profess our endearment for those closest to us. While sending a bouquet of flowers is nice – let’s take it a step further this year. We have compiled the ultimate wish list for you, your lover… and ourselves as well!
KHON2
Hawaiian Host Unveils Valentine’s Day Boxes
Hawaiian Host is feeling the love! It’s offering Valentine’s Day boxes for that special someone in your life. The company is also introducing a new flavor: strawberries & cream! It’s crafted using white chocolate and infused with strawberries. Make Hawaiian Host a part of your Valentine’s list....
thesource.com
HERSource Valentine’s Day Wish List
February 14th is approaching and many lovebirds are still searching for that perfect Valentine’s Day gift. Here’s a quick tip: roses and candy are kind and expected— but who doesn’t enjoy a thoughtful gift? Whether you work at home or you’re a busy on-the-go entrepreneur, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite gifts we’d love to unbox.
M&S’s hampers and letterbox gifts are brimming with treats to delight loved ones this Valentine’s Day
Whether it’s the return of the Marks and Spencer love sausage – you really do have to see it to believe it – or the unveiling of its scrumptious-sounding Valentine’s Day meal deals for two, Marks & Spencer has been pulling out all the stops in time for Valentine’s Day this year. If a Valentine’s Day gift for the people you love is still a very abstract idea (possibly involving a box of chocolates and a card from the petrol station), the supermarket is on hand with a wide variety of deluxe-looking Valentine’s Day bundles and gifts that are bound...
Comments / 0