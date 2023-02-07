ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Money

10 Valentine's Day Gifts for the Foodie in Your Life

Valentine’s Day is the time of year to show your loved one how much you care. If your significant other is a foodie, why not show your appreciation with a gift that celebrates their passion for food? There are a variety of unique and thoughtful gifts for the foodie in your life that will show your love and appreciation. From sushi-making kits to gourmet snack items, there are plenty of options to explore.
AOL Corp

25 incredibly cool Valentine's Day gifts for men

If you're stumped for gift ideas for your special guy, we've got you covered with 25 fantastic options. We consulted Christine Lusita, a TV host, design expert, and author who reports on lifestyle trends for Good Morning America, Today and other national TV shows, for her best shopping tips. "There's such a variety in gifts available online, from price points to relationship types to inspiration," says Lusita. "I think what's available on the internet and how we can get it at lightning speed makes it easy to be thoughtful and show you care this season."
ALASKA STATE
Charlotte Allison, M.A.

The Origins of Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is a day of love. We bring flowers to someone we care about. Or we gift them with a heart shaped box of chocolates. It’s a day of giving and receiving love. A day that we celebrate our love.
macaronikid.com

FREE Valentine's Day Printables

Valentine's Day is almost here! I've created three pages of cute, simple Valentines that you can print, have your child sign (if able), and share with friends! If you want to take them to the next level, staple or tape them to small packages of candy or fruit snacks.
SheKnows

6 Under $25 Valentine’s Day Gifts on Amazon That Will Leave Her Speechless

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there’s still plenty of time to find a Valentine’s Day gift for the woman in your life, we’re here to give you a head start on your shopping. If you haven’t even thought of a gift yet, relax. There are plenty of options on Amazon — most under $25. No matter if you’re shopping for a beauty lover or someone who loves sentimental items, there’s something for everyone. With so many pages to scroll through on Amazon, it can get...
Recycled Crafts

8 More Treat Holders for Valentine’s Day (with Free Printable Tags)

These sweet tags hold a sucker and are decorated with stamped images and lots of pretty ribbons tied at the top. Visit the Trinity Stamps blog for directions. Recently I posted ideas with lots of stamped Treat Holder projects for Valentine’s Day (click here if you missed it). I’m back again one last time before the big day with loads more because I just kept finding fun bags, tags, containers and boxes that needed to be shared! You’ll also find FREE printable tags tucked in here too.
Rutherford Source

Give the Gift of Peace this Valentine’s Day with a Couple’s Massage

A Moment’s Peace Salon and Day Spa has been serving Middle Tennessee for 20 years and is ready to help you celebrate Valentine’s Day with your significant other. A great way to spend some quality together on this romantic holiday is to book a couple’s massage. It’s the perfect way to treat your special someone to a pleasant and memorable day.
dcnewsnow.com

Best Valentine’s basket

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Are you tired of giving the same old box of candy and gifts for Valentine’s Day? When you upgrade to a Valentine’s basket, your recipient can enjoy a treasure trove of candy, snacks or gourmet items. Besides being...
Daily Californian

Activities to try for a self-care Valentine's Day

Whether it’s another year of being single or your very first, you don’t necessarily need a romantic partner to indulge in Valentine’s Day festivities. The Clog has some self-care ideas to make the most out of your Cupid’s Day, whether that’s staying in or going out.
Vogue Magazine

A Very Queer Valentine's Day Gift Guide

I'll admit it: I love Valentine's Day with the unrequited ardor of a girl who never, ever got a candy heart from her crush in her locker growing up. (Don't feel bad for me! I have a partner now, I'm fine.) One thing I don't adore about the holiday, though, is the inevitable straight-washing that comes with it; as soon as February 14 rolls around, it seems like every single website and Instagram ad is entreating me to "buy him a special something, wink-wink", as though I haven't made it very clear to the algorithm that I'm gay as hell.
Elementually

Love Spells 🔮 to Ignite the Spark on Valentine's Day 💝

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and it's time to start planning the perfect date to celebrate the love you share with your significant other! Whether you're newly in love or you've been together for years, there's nothing like a little magic to make the day even more special.
texaslifestylemag.com

L is for the Way You Look at Me… 2023 Valentine’s Day Gift Guide, Full of LOVEly Suggestions For Her

Valentine’s Day is a day for love – whether it be love for your significant other, your mom, a best friend, or even a neighbor! This day invites us to slow down and profess our endearment for those closest to us. While sending a bouquet of flowers is nice – let’s take it a step further this year. We have compiled the ultimate wish list for you, your lover… and ourselves as well!
KHON2

Hawaiian Host Unveils Valentine’s Day Boxes

Hawaiian Host is feeling the love! It’s offering Valentine’s Day boxes for that special someone in your life. The company is also introducing a new flavor: strawberries & cream! It’s crafted using white chocolate and infused with strawberries. Make Hawaiian Host a part of your Valentine’s list....
thesource.com

HERSource Valentine’s Day Wish List

February 14th is approaching and many lovebirds are still searching for that perfect Valentine’s Day gift. Here’s a quick tip: roses and candy are kind and expected— but who doesn’t enjoy a thoughtful gift? Whether you work at home or you’re a busy on-the-go entrepreneur, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite gifts we’d love to unbox.
The Independent

M&S’s hampers and letterbox gifts are brimming with treats to delight loved ones this Valentine’s Day

Whether it’s the return of the Marks and Spencer love sausage – you really do have to see it to believe it – or the unveiling of its scrumptious-sounding Valentine’s Day meal deals for two, Marks & Spencer has been pulling out all the stops in time for Valentine’s Day this year. If a Valentine’s Day gift for the people you love is still a very abstract idea (possibly involving a box of chocolates and a card from the petrol station), the supermarket is on hand with a wide variety of deluxe-looking Valentine’s Day bundles and gifts that are bound...

