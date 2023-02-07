Read full article on original website
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?Aneka DuncanLong Beach, CA
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Queen Mary: The Mystery Of Most Haunted ShipSiddhartha SapkotaLong Beach, CA
Harper's Bazaar
Kylie Jenner Drops Jaws in a Corset Gown at the Jean Paul Gaultier Show
Kylie Jenner's Fashion Week streak is getting stronger by the day. In her latest Paris appearance, at the Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture show yesterday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wowed in a form-fitting color-blocked corset gown. The strapless bustier of the showstopping dress included luminescent baby blue and peachy pink panels. The pastel bodice was a stark contrast to the black skintight skirt, which reached all the way to the floor and featured a mini train.
Latto Stepped Out In An Unreleased Blumarine Look That Was Everything
Latto was spotted on Instagram serving in an unreleased fashionable look that we love!
Prevention
Jennifer Lopez Shines in a Sequined, See-Through Minidress in a Selfie with Kim Kardashian
Jennifer Lopez partied the night away with some familiar faces. Last night, J.Lo shared photos of herself and fellow A-list guests celebrating at a party hosted by Anastasia Beverly Hills CEO Anastasia Soare. In the pictures, the Shotgun Wedding star poses for selfies with Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey. The...
Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Match in Low-Rise Miniskirts and Sheer Crop Tops
Kylie Jenner has been experimenting with sheer, mesh designs as of late, so it's no surprise to see she got her hands on Jean Paul Gaultier's Spring 2023 dots set. The reality star posed alongside best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, aka "Stassie," in the viral style, which has also been seen on Dua Lipa and Chlöe.
In Style
Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard
For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Record with More Than 100 Million Streams in First Week
The singer's new single is an undeniable smash, racking up a record amount of streams in a seven-day period Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" hit a major milestone on Friday, becoming the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, as confirmed in a press release from the singer's record label. Spotify itself paid tribute to Cyrus, posting the milestone to Twitter and noting that "she can buy her own flowers." Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans. ❤️ https://t.co/Zbcr5arWP3— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January...
We Finally Know Why Prince Louis Always Wears Shorts
It feels like just yesterday that William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, were children. The brothers grew up in the public eye, transforming before the eyes of the British press while attempting to maintain a normal life. In a funny story shared by Harry in his book, "Spare," he recalled when William told him to pretend that they did not know each other while attending high school together with Anderson Cooper during a "60 Minutes" interview. This story showed that while they are part of the most famous royal family in the world, they were just like normal teenagers in certain aspects.
Miranda Lambert's 2023 Grammys Dress Is A Lesson On How Not To Rock Fringe
Music's biggest stars lined up on the red carpet for the 2023 Grammys, including country music royalty. While we get to see our favorite singers in their most glam looks, many country stars live surprisingly normal lives. Miranda Lambert is the perfect example of a country music legend who rocks the stage, dresses up for the red carpet, and manages to keep a down-to-earth lifestyle, shopping at affordable stores like Target and Walgreens, according to Good Housekeeping. While she is a showstopping performer in her own right, her music is inspired by the time she spends at her home with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Lambert even posted a video on Instagram of her singing her song "Bluebird" on her porch.
sportszion.com
Watch: LeBron James’ agent gets jealous watching his girlfriend hug The Rock during Grammy awards
Adele looked stunning in a hugging red gown while attending the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Rich Paul on Sunday. The 34-year-old English singer stood out in a red velvet gown with big ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline at the star-studded awards event hosted downtown at Crypto.com Arena. Rich, 41, accompanied her and looked dashing in a black tuxedo with a bow tie.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch
After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
Inside Mary J. Blige’s ‘intimate’ 52nd birthday party
It was a “family affair.” Mary J. Blige celebrated turning 52 with an “intimate” birthday dinner at Brooklyn Chop House Times Square’s new VIP space Wednesday, Page Six can exclusively reveal. We’re told the “Just Fine” singer dined with rapper Fat Joe, DJ SnS and the restaurant’s owner, Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins, at the brand-new private space 47 Below, which will serve as a club for members and VIPs. Insiders also tell us Blige was surprised with big cakes and huge sparklers while the “All the Way Up” rapper, 52, sang “Happy Birthday” to her with the help of the other attendees. Cummins...
Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic
Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
Beyoncé Bares It All to Announce 2023 Renaissance World Tour
Beyoncé is back outside for her 2023 Renaissance world tour, and Queen Bey put her curves on full display to make the big announcement. Six months after releasing her seventh studio, Beyoncé is finally announcing her tour to promote the 16-song EP. On Wednesday, Bey posted a photo promoting “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Daughter Malti Marie Jonas Makes Public Debut in Louboutins at Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame Ceremony
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas made an adorable public debut at the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk Fame ceremony today. The 1-year-old supported her father and uncles as they received the 2,745th star in Los Angeles. Malti Marie looked cute and cozy for her first public appearance. The toddler was photographed in her mother’s arms wearing a cream tweed outfit that included a jacket and matching skirt. She completed her look with a white undershirt and...
Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes Her Stage Debut in a Powerful Duet With Her Mama
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage on Saturday, in a what TMZ said was supposed to be a performance solely for the audience in Dubai, which included husband and father, Jay-Z. Much like a Broadway performance, comedy show, or inside joke, it was meant to be a “you had to be there” moment. Audience members were asked to put their phones in bags provided by the venue, the Atlantis Royal Hotel. But of course, despite their best efforts, recordings ended up on Twitter. This marked Blue Ivy’s first live, public (even more so than it...
hotnewhiphop.com
LisaRaye McCoy Accuses Kylie Jenner Of Copying Her Look With Lion’s Head Gown
“We did it 1st baby,” said LisaRaye as she accused Kylie of duplicating her style. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, or so they say, and LisaRaye McCoy is claiming Kylie Jenner copied her look. Jenner recently made a show-stopping appearance at the Schiaparelli runway show for Paris Fashion Week. The mogul wore Schiaparelli gown complete with a faux fur lion’s head—a look that was also featured in the show.
Kim Kardashian Posted And Deleted A Few Things Last Night, After Kanye West Reportedly Got Remarried
A different approach for Kim.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
4 Face-Framing Hairstyles That Make Woman Over 40 Look 10 Years Younger
A good haircut has the capacity to transform your entire face. As you grow older, it’s especially important to choose a flattering style that will compliment your features and enhance your youthful appearance without drawing the eye to natural signs ...
