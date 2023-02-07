Read full article on original website
but they all should remember whose money that they're spending it's we the people's money they should not be making almost promises to all these places without taking up at a board meeting or Congressional hearing remember it's we the people's money and we should know where it's being spent and all the accountabilities and receipts of where it's going
WCAX
Hochul credits Biden administration funding with ‘rebirth of NY’
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Washington Wednesday to speak out about how federal funding has helped create more affordable housing and jobs for New Yorkers. In the address at the State and Local Leaders Summit, Hochul credited federal funding for helping the state to grow, saying the Infrastructure Act is helping to build new roads and bridges and the CHIPS Act is keeping the state’s semiconductor industry competitive.
Poll: Mayor Eric Adams' job approval rating drops to 37%
(The Center Square) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams' approval rating has dropped to just 37%, as Big Apple voters worry more about increasing crime, rising housing costs and the city's growing homeless problem. The Quinnipiac University poll of about 1,300 registered voters found slightly more than a third of voters gave the Democrat positive marks compared to 43% who disapproved of his job performance. That's a reversal of...
Mayor: State budget leaves NYC with $4B in unexpected costs
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams says the new state budget proposal leaves New York City holding the bag with some $4 billion in unanticipated new costs.That includes $500 million a year for the MTA, and hundreds of millions for new charter schools, reducing class size and sheltering asylum seekers.READ MORE: Gov. Kathy Hochul addresses funding for asylum seekers, MTA's fiscal problems in state budgetHe says unless something is done, the city will have no choice but to slash services across the board."We are looking deeply and every New Yorker would feel the pain," Adams said.The mayor is scheduled to ask lawmakers in Albany next week to find other ways to fund the programs.
fox5ny.com
NY state budget leaves Adams, Hochul at odds
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams is warning of cuts to city services if some of Governor Kathy Hochul’s budget proposals are approved. Adams is meeting with state lawmakers next week in Albany and says he will be cautioning them about the fiscal impacts of some of these unfunded mandates.
New York State Has Or Will Ban These 6 Things In 2023
New York State is definitely known for banning things. Some people believe that the state is constantly overstepping its boundaries. While others feel that the state is looking out for the best interest of residents. However you feel about it, these 6 things have been banned or could be banned soon.
Herald Community Newspapers
A useful way to enshrine a name we’d sooner forget
“Make lemonade out of lemons” is a saying ingrained from an early age in students across the country to teach perseverance in the face of adversity. In essence, when we’re faced with a bad situation, we navigate the circumstances to imagine a positive outcome. When it comes to...
cityandstateny.com
New York Assembly locks down debate – again
The Assembly may be the people’s house, but Democrats have gotten criticized recently for the limitations preventing the people from actually accessing the chamber. In the most recent example, members of the Democratic conference approved a change to their rules putting a cap on the number of bills lawmakers can force onto committee agendas. But that’s far from the only transparency issue dogging the Assembly Democratic conference.
cityandstateny.com
NY proposed constitutional amendment would ban prison slave labor
It's March 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic is just beginning to surge. New York officials are struggling to get their hands on necessary resources to combat the virus. With test kits, masks and ventilators in short supply, the state at least didn't have to worry about hand sanitizer. Then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo proudly unveiled crate upon crate of “NYS Clean.” Only an unflattering fact wound up leading the headlines: The state used prison labor and paid pennies an hour to make it.
Student protest at education department headquarters will demand more Black history at NYC schools
Black Lives Matter protesters on the steps of education department headquarters in 2020. The protest, organized by the New York City chapter of Black Lives Matter at School, comes amid criticism of Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks for backing away from a $200 million “culturally responsive” curriculum overhaul. [ more › ]
cityandstateny.com
‘Black women, Brooklynites, daughters of immigrants’ – Shirley Chisholm’s enduring impact on NY lawmakers
Central Brooklyn Rep. Yvette Clarke remembers accompanying her mom, Una Clarke, to organize in Albany as a child. At the time, Una Clarke was striving for increased access to day care for people who couldn’t afford it. The Congress member said her mom’s passion for organizing and serving the community resembled the spirit and leadership of the late political trailblazer Shirley Chisholm.
nystateofpolitics.com
New York lawmakers call for end to tax breaks that hurt schools
Schools in New York last year lost an estimated $1.8 billion in tax revenue to businesses receiving tax abatements. A report released Wednesday by the national advocacy organization Good Jobs First detailed the revenue hit schools in the state with the tax breaks, using a new government accounting rule that disclosed the effect of the abatements for the first time.
Small town mayor files to challenge Menendez in 2024 Democratic primary
Joe Signorello III has developed a relatively high profile for a mayor of a town of just 14,000.
Governor Kathy Hochul (D) issues one executive order from Jan. 31-Feb. 6
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) issued one new executive order from Jan. 31-Feb. 6. As of Feb 6, Hochul has issued five executive orders in 2023—one fewer than she did at this point a year ago. Governors use executive orders to manage executive branch operations. During the week...
‘Affront to democracy’: NY Assembly move to snuff out GOP voices in Albany
Albany Democrats tightened their vice-like grip over New York’s legislative agenda Tuesday with a power play aimed at preventing debate on topics like bail reform. The Democratic Assembly supermajority is now putting a strict limit on the number of times per year members can force committee votes on bills — a move that allows them to effectively block the vast majority of GOP-backed legislation without discussion. “It’s not just the bills that actually get considered. It forces conversations,” said Assemblyman Ed Ra (R-Valley Stream). “This is another way of centralizing power.” The moved was introduced by Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes (D-Buffalo), a top...
arizonasuntimes.com
New York Mandates City Employees to Participate in Critical Race Theory-Inspired Training, Report
New York City employees must participate in racial equity training by March, according to a news report Monday that equates the curriculum to critical race theory, which essentially makes the argument America’s institutions are inherently racist. “The training provides all NYC employees with a framework to understand … the...
waer.org
Bill shifts reducing plastic and paper waste in New York to manufacturers
A bill proposed in New York would put the onus on corporations to reduce the amount of plastic and paper packaging they use, and relieve the burden placed on local governments. The goal is to reduce the tons of garbage that ends up at landfills. The measure would require companies...
brickunderground.com
New Yorkers moving out of state save more money on housing than taxes
When you move out of New York State the real savings are on housing not taxes. That's according to the non-profit Fiscal Policy Institute, and it runs counter to the common assumption that people are leaving New York because of high taxes. You probably know someone who’s left New York for Florida in the past few years—64,577 New Yorkers switched their driver's licenses to Floridan ones last year, as reported by The New York Post.
Advocates Seek New York State Funding for Immigrant and Low-Income Communities
Activists in New York State are pushing for Governor Kathy Hochul to include funding for immigrant and low-income communities in the state's fiscal budget. According to a report by Nick Reisman of Spectrum News 1, progressive activists want funding for programs meant to aid immigrant and low-income communities included in the nearly $227 billion state budget plan.
Lawmakers Hail Governor’s Housing Push Except on Developer Tax Breaks
The two veteran legislators who head the housing committees of the state Assembly and Senate say they agree with the governor and the mayor that only building more units will solve the housing crisis gripping New York.Both Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal (D-Manhattan) and Sen. Brian Kavanagh (D-Manhattan) support Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposals to set state housing development targets and penalize...
POLITICO
Chicago nudges Biden in Wisconsin
Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. We caught Goodman Theatre's production of “Toni Stone” about the first Black woman to play in the Negro Leagues. It’s poignant and funny, and you don’t have to know baseball to enjoy it. TOP TALKER. FIRST IN PLAYBOOK: The City of Chicago...
