Austin, MN

Fun 104.3

Phone Call from Inmate Leads to Major Rochester Drug Bust

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A phone call from the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center has led to prosecutors filing several felony drug charges against two Rochester residents. The charges, filed in Olmsted County Court Wednesday, indicate a detainee at the Olmsted County jail called his girlfriend on Saturday and asked...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

State patrol: Alcohol a factor as 3 hurt in Mower County crash

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Three people were injured early Tuesday following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate-90. The Minnesota State Patrol said a 2016 Acura driven by Devon Lee, 20, of Albert Lea, crashed near milemarker 179 at 12:02 a.m. Lee, Gavin Lawson, 19, of Albert Lea, and a 17-year-old all...
MOWER COUNTY, MN
Fun 104.3

Three People, Six Dogs Escape Rochester Structure Fire

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters fought a blaze near power lines, electrical wires and a propane tank in northwest Rochester Wednesday night. The Rochester Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the fire shortly before 10:40 p.m. The first firefighters to arrive found a detached garage at a residence in the 3900 block of 5th St. Northwest fully engulfed in flames.
ROCHESTER, MN
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: Owatonna Woman Killed in Snowmobile Crash

An Owatonna woman has died in a snowmobile crash in upper Michigan. Family members have confirmed the 26-year-old was killed Friday night, though they do not wish to have her name released at this time. According to the Gogebic County Sheriff's Department, the woman was traveling westbound on a trail...
OWATONNA, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Three people injured in one-vehicle accident involving alcohol on Interstate 90 in Mower County early Tuesday morning

Three people were injured in a one-vehicle accident involving alcohol on eastbound Interstate 90 in Mower County early Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2016 Acura RDX being driven by 20-year old Devon McCormick Lee of Albert Lea was eastbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 12:02 a.m. Tuesday morning when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median at milepost 179.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
Fun 104.3

SE Minnesota Woman Charged with 4th DWI in Last 7 years

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Winona woman is facing a DWI charge for the fourth time in seven years. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Monday indicated the woman was pulled over on I-90 in Olmsted County after a State Trooper spotted her traveling 83 mph in a 70m mph zone. Traffic stop occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
kwayradio.com

4 lbs of Meth Found in Car

An Arizona man is pleading guilty after a traffic stop in Floyd County resulted in the discovery of four pounds of methamphetamine, according to KIMT. 42 year old John Qualls of Tucson, Arizona was pulled over for speeding on Highway 18 near Rudd on December 31st. A search of his vehicle found two plastic bags containing a total of four pounds of meth. Qualls was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Meth.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
KGLO News

Mason City woman jailed on eluding, OWI charges from incident in January

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail after fleeing from authorities during a domestic incident earlier this year. A criminal complaint states that police were called to a domestic assault in the 700 block of 3rd Northwest on January 1st. On arrival, officers say 48-year-old Dawn Martin drove out of the driveway and left the scene after being given verbal commands to stop.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Possible threat sends law enforcement to Albert Lea schools

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Law enforcement responded Wednesday to a possible threat to Albert Lea Area Schools. After a call that referred to a possible threat, law enforcement was sent to district buildings as a precaution. The school district says after it was determined there was no threat to student safety, classes resumed with minimal disruption.
ALBERT LEA, MN
fox9.com

Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Man to stand trial for fatal collision in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered over a deadly collision in Rochester. Deng Tong Kwel, 21 of Rochester, is now scheduled to stand trial starting July 31 on one count of criminal vehicular homicide. Kwel is accused of driving at a high rate of speed on...
ROCHESTER, MN
Southern Minnesota News

North Mankato woman found hiding in victim’s closet with knife, say charges

A woman arrested on assault charges was found hiding in the victim’s closet wielding a knife, according to charges filed in Nicollet County Court Tuesday. Jaclyn Renee Baker, 38, of North Mankato, was charged with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault, and gross misdemeanor 5th-degree assault.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Stewartville man sentenced for savage 2021 beating in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A savage beating results in probation for a Stewartville man. Mohamed Ismail Mohamed, 22, was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation, 30 hours of community work service, and must pay $3,438.50 in restitution. Mohamed pleaded guilty to third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm for...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

More drug overdoses reported this weekend in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More drug overdoses have been reported in Olmsted County, and Narcan was used in both instances to revive the person. One was reported Friday night in the 1200 block of Marion Rd. SE. when a 38-year-old man was found unconscious in a vehicle. Two doses of Narcan...
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
