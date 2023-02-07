Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
New details about drug arrest at Austin restaurant: fear of drug-contaminated flour, nearly 60 grams of cocaine allegedly located
(ABC 6 News) – A drug bust at an Austin restaurant led to concerns that controlled substances could contaminate the restaurant’s food, according to court documents. APD arrested 39-year-old Terry Izeal Heggs of Austin in connection with a drug bust at Austin restaurant Wing Bazaar in mid-January. Heggs...
Phone Call from Inmate Leads to Major Rochester Drug Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A phone call from the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center has led to prosecutors filing several felony drug charges against two Rochester residents. The charges, filed in Olmsted County Court Wednesday, indicate a detainee at the Olmsted County jail called his girlfriend on Saturday and asked...
KIMT
State patrol: Alcohol a factor as 3 hurt in Mower County crash
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Three people were injured early Tuesday following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate-90. The Minnesota State Patrol said a 2016 Acura driven by Devon Lee, 20, of Albert Lea, crashed near milemarker 179 at 12:02 a.m. Lee, Gavin Lawson, 19, of Albert Lea, and a 17-year-old all...
Three People, Six Dogs Escape Rochester Structure Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters fought a blaze near power lines, electrical wires and a propane tank in northwest Rochester Wednesday night. The Rochester Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the fire shortly before 10:40 p.m. The first firefighters to arrive found a detached garage at a residence in the 3900 block of 5th St. Northwest fully engulfed in flames.
Rochester Man to Admit to Drug Charge Following Traffic Stop Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man has agreed to enter into a plea agreement with Olmsted County prosecutors to settle a drug case that was initiated by a traffic stop last August. The charges say a Rochester police officer checking license plates pulled over a vehicle that showed its...
steeledodgenews.com
BREAKING NEWS: Owatonna Woman Killed in Snowmobile Crash
An Owatonna woman has died in a snowmobile crash in upper Michigan. Family members have confirmed the 26-year-old was killed Friday night, though they do not wish to have her name released at this time. According to the Gogebic County Sheriff's Department, the woman was traveling westbound on a trail...
myaustinminnesota.com
Three people injured in one-vehicle accident involving alcohol on Interstate 90 in Mower County early Tuesday morning
Three people were injured in a one-vehicle accident involving alcohol on eastbound Interstate 90 in Mower County early Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2016 Acura RDX being driven by 20-year old Devon McCormick Lee of Albert Lea was eastbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 12:02 a.m. Tuesday morning when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median at milepost 179.
SE Minnesota Woman Charged with 4th DWI in Last 7 years
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Winona woman is facing a DWI charge for the fourth time in seven years. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Monday indicated the woman was pulled over on I-90 in Olmsted County after a State Trooper spotted her traveling 83 mph in a 70m mph zone. Traffic stop occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.
kwayradio.com
4 lbs of Meth Found in Car
An Arizona man is pleading guilty after a traffic stop in Floyd County resulted in the discovery of four pounds of methamphetamine, according to KIMT. 42 year old John Qualls of Tucson, Arizona was pulled over for speeding on Highway 18 near Rudd on December 31st. A search of his vehicle found two plastic bags containing a total of four pounds of meth. Qualls was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Meth.
KGLO News
Mason City woman jailed on eluding, OWI charges from incident in January
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail after fleeing from authorities during a domestic incident earlier this year. A criminal complaint states that police were called to a domestic assault in the 700 block of 3rd Northwest on January 1st. On arrival, officers say 48-year-old Dawn Martin drove out of the driveway and left the scene after being given verbal commands to stop.
KIMT
Possible threat sends law enforcement to Albert Lea schools
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Law enforcement responded Wednesday to a possible threat to Albert Lea Area Schools. After a call that referred to a possible threat, law enforcement was sent to district buildings as a precaution. The school district says after it was determined there was no threat to student safety, classes resumed with minimal disruption.
Trial Date For Man Charged With Crash That Killed Rochester Woman
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man accused of causing the death of a 22-year-old woman in a traffic crash last year today entered not guilty pleas to criminal vehicular homicide charges. 21-year-old Deng Kwel was driving the car that slid out of control to the median on East...
fox9.com
Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
KIMT
Man to stand trial for fatal collision in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered over a deadly collision in Rochester. Deng Tong Kwel, 21 of Rochester, is now scheduled to stand trial starting July 31 on one count of criminal vehicular homicide. Kwel is accused of driving at a high rate of speed on...
Plea Deal For Death of Amish Teenager in Crash Near Preston
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plea agreement has been worked out with a Hastings man to settle a list of criminal charges connected to a traffic crash in Fillmore County that took the life of an Amish teenager. 40-year-old Joseph Perry has entered guilty pleas to a gross misdemeanor...
Southern Minnesota News
North Mankato woman found hiding in victim’s closet with knife, say charges
A woman arrested on assault charges was found hiding in the victim’s closet wielding a knife, according to charges filed in Nicollet County Court Tuesday. Jaclyn Renee Baker, 38, of North Mankato, was charged with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault, and gross misdemeanor 5th-degree assault.
KIMT
Three men arrested and released in Rochester after rash of catalytic converter thefts
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Three men from St. Paul were taken into custody and released after a series of catalytic converter thefts. They happened on Saturday and began when a woman, 27, was at work at Good Dog Camp when she discovered a converter was stolen from her 2008 Toyota Prius.
KIMT
Stewartville man sentenced for savage 2021 beating in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A savage beating results in probation for a Stewartville man. Mohamed Ismail Mohamed, 22, was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation, 30 hours of community work service, and must pay $3,438.50 in restitution. Mohamed pleaded guilty to third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm for...
KIMT
Grand Meadow woman accused of throwing a knife and a chair at her boyfriend
AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County woman is facing felony charges for allegedly attacking her boyfriend with a knife and a chair. Nikki Rae Heitland, 35 of Grand Meadow, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm. The Grand Meadow Police...
KIMT
More drug overdoses reported this weekend in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - More drug overdoses have been reported in Olmsted County, and Narcan was used in both instances to revive the person. One was reported Friday night in the 1200 block of Marion Rd. SE. when a 38-year-old man was found unconscious in a vehicle. Two doses of Narcan...
