Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Wayne, Fremont, Grand Island pick up more state champions; McCool Junction's Hansen claims crown
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A day after picking up team state bowling championships, Wayne, Fremont and Grand Island notched individual titles, while McCool Junction's Garrett Hansen added a little variety to the mix. Wayne, which claimed its third straight girls state bowling championship on Tuesday, added an individual champion to the...
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Feb. 7
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Here are some highlights and scores from Tuesday night high school basketball action. Lincoln Parkview Christian 73, Fremont Archbishop Bergan 57.
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne boys and girls claim Class B state bowling titles; 3 NHS athletes to compete in Wednesday's singles competition
Wayne High School won both the boys and girls divisions of the Class B state bowling championships at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln on Tuesday. The Blue Devil boys opened with a 3-2 win over Omaha Skutt and a 3-1 triumph over Seward before losing to York, 3-1. Wayne then rebounded with a 3-2 victory over Lexington.
norfolkneradio.com
Northeast Community College welcomes new inductees to its athletics hall of fame
Twelve former student-athletes and three contributors of the athletic program at Northeast Community College and its predecessor institution have been inducted into its Athletics Hall of Fame. This year's inductees include men's basketball standout Martin Keane, '89-90; Toronto, Can.; women's basketball standouts Cathy (Bassett) Amoss, '87-'89, Lakeville, Minn., and Melanie...
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State track and field announces six signings to start 2023 recruiting class
Wayne, Neb. --- Wayne State College track and field coach Marlon Brink has announced six signings, the first group of athletes in the 2023 recruiting class. The five female and one male signings will join the Wildcat cross country and/or track and field programs for the 2023-24 school year. The group includes Jerika Bakenhus of Lincoln, Camryn Clevenger from Viola, Kansas, Meghan Cunningham of Elkhorn, Jaslynn Dagel from Iowa Falls, Iowa, Callie Kirchner of Omaha and Jaxson Ninete from Elkhorn.
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State basketball teams host Minnesota State, Concordia-St. Paul in key NSIC South Division matchups
Wayne State hosts Minnesota State and Concordia-St. Paul this weekend in NSIC South Division men's basketball matchups in Rice Auditorium as the Mavericks play in Wayne Friday at 5:30 p.m. followed by a Saturday contest vs. CSP at 3:30 p.m. The Wildcat men are tied for first in the NSIC...
Nebraska Basketball: Fred Hoiberg is safe despite losses piling up
Nebraska basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg got a vote of confidence that likely means he’s returning, despite four years without a winning season. When the Nebraska basketball season tipped off, people who thought Fred Hoiberg would get the Scott Frost treatment were plentiful. After Frost was fired just three games into his fifth season, plenty thought that Huskers’ AD Trev Alberts would have a similarly quick hook with Nebrasketball.
norfolkneradio.com
Michigan wins third straight, 93-72 over Nebraska
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jett Howard made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points, Hunter Dickinson had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Michigan beat Nebraska 93-72. Nebraska, which trailed by 24 points in the first half, got within 48-39 early in the second half — the closest margin since 21-12. But Dickinson answered with a basket to put Michigan ahead by double digits for the rest of the game.
norfolkneradio.com
Scheierman, Nembhard lead No. 23 Creighton over Seton Hall
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman had 19 points and nine rebounds, Ryan Nembhard added 15 on 6-of-7 shooting and dished out four assists, and No. 23 Creighton fended off a feisty Seton Hall 75-62 on Wednesday night. Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 13 points and Arthur Kaluma had 11 points...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Pink Panthers make history in the Sunshine State
NORFOLK, Neb. -- “An experience we’ll remember forever,” said Norfolk dance coach Molly Meysenburg. The Norfolk Pink Panthers recently took a trip to the East Coast to compete in the Universal Dance Association’s National Dance Competition in Orlando, Fla. The Panthers were one of 18 teams...
Nebraska Football leaving strong impression on big-time TE Carter Nelson
Nebraska football has shown a recruiting focus, as they begin to search after talent in the 2024 class. One player that they have been paying close attention to in particular is 2024 tight end Carter Nelson.
Nebraska Football: Dylan Raiola might not be in Georgia’s plans anymore
The Nebraska football team might be having a better week than anyone realized before now. That’s because it appears that the Georgia Bulldogs are moving to other plans when it comes to their quarterback of the future. Those plans would seem to indicate that if Dylan Raiola hasn’t ruled out the defending national championship, it might be on the horizon.
klkntv.com
Car flips into ditch west of Lincoln, driver not found at scene
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are investigating a single-car crash just west of Lincoln early Thursday morning. Lancaster County deputies at the scene say they couldn’t find any driver or passengers when they arrived and they don’t know if there were any injuries. This all happened around...
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
News Channel Nebraska
Auburn football star commits to playing at the college level
Tate Hug of Auburn High School has committed to playing football at Hastings College in Hastings, NE. He made his commitment official on National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. In his decorated high school career, Hug was named team MVP, team Captain, and ECNC 1st Team All-Conference. He also...
norfolkneradio.com
Lane on portion of 1st Street closed
NORFOLK - One of the lanes on a section of road on 1st Street has been closed. According to the City of Norfolk, the outside southbound lane on 1st Street from Benjamin Avenue to Elm Avenue closed. The snow melt is compromising any patch work completed. The lane will reopen...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Pierce’s Benjamin Brahmer earns spot on ESPN’s SportsCenter Top 10
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) — We had plenty of big-time players making big-time plays, including one Pierce Bluejays forward who earned a spot on ESPN’s SportsCenter’s Top 10. Pierce forward and Iowa State football commit Benjamin Brahmer’s shot ended up as the #6 play in the Top 10. Brahmer scored 17 points in the Pierce […]
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly weather and snow chances here for Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a mild Wednesday clouds increase tonight as a system misses us to our S... a few light showers are possible SE of the Metro. By Thursday highs fall back to the mid 30s as cooler air moves in with our next front. Clouds build and by the mid afternoon to evening our next chance for snow arrives.
Comments / 0