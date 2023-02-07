ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

norfolkneradio.com

Northeast Community College welcomes new inductees to its athletics hall of fame

Twelve former student-athletes and three contributors of the athletic program at Northeast Community College and its predecessor institution have been inducted into its Athletics Hall of Fame. This year's inductees include men's basketball standout Martin Keane, '89-90; Toronto, Can.; women's basketball standouts Cathy (Bassett) Amoss, '87-'89, Lakeville, Minn., and Melanie...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Wayne State track and field announces six signings to start 2023 recruiting class

Wayne, Neb. --- Wayne State College track and field coach Marlon Brink has announced six signings, the first group of athletes in the 2023 recruiting class. The five female and one male signings will join the Wildcat cross country and/or track and field programs for the 2023-24 school year. The group includes Jerika Bakenhus of Lincoln, Camryn Clevenger from Viola, Kansas, Meghan Cunningham of Elkhorn, Jaslynn Dagel from Iowa Falls, Iowa, Callie Kirchner of Omaha and Jaxson Ninete from Elkhorn.
WAYNE, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Basketball: Fred Hoiberg is safe despite losses piling up

Nebraska basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg got a vote of confidence that likely means he’s returning, despite four years without a winning season. When the Nebraska basketball season tipped off, people who thought Fred Hoiberg would get the Scott Frost treatment were plentiful. After Frost was fired just three games into his fifth season, plenty thought that Huskers’ AD Trev Alberts would have a similarly quick hook with Nebrasketball.
LINCOLN, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Michigan wins third straight, 93-72 over Nebraska

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jett Howard made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points, Hunter Dickinson had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Michigan beat Nebraska 93-72. Nebraska, which trailed by 24 points in the first half, got within 48-39 early in the second half — the closest margin since 21-12. But Dickinson answered with a basket to put Michigan ahead by double digits for the rest of the game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
norfolkneradio.com

Scheierman, Nembhard lead No. 23 Creighton over Seton Hall

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman had 19 points and nine rebounds, Ryan Nembhard added 15 on 6-of-7 shooting and dished out four assists, and No. 23 Creighton fended off a feisty Seton Hall 75-62 on Wednesday night. Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 13 points and Arthur Kaluma had 11 points...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk Pink Panthers make history in the Sunshine State

NORFOLK, Neb. -- “An experience we’ll remember forever,” said Norfolk dance coach Molly Meysenburg. The Norfolk Pink Panthers recently took a trip to the East Coast to compete in the Universal Dance Association’s National Dance Competition in Orlando, Fla. The Panthers were one of 18 teams...
NORFOLK, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Dylan Raiola might not be in Georgia’s plans anymore

The Nebraska football team might be having a better week than anyone realized before now. That’s because it appears that the Georgia Bulldogs are moving to other plans when it comes to their quarterback of the future. Those plans would seem to indicate that if Dylan Raiola hasn’t ruled out the defending national championship, it might be on the horizon.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Car flips into ditch west of Lincoln, driver not found at scene

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are investigating a single-car crash just west of Lincoln early Thursday morning. Lancaster County deputies at the scene say they couldn’t find any driver or passengers when they arrived and they don’t know if there were any injuries. This all happened around...
LINCOLN, NE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Auburn football star commits to playing at the college level

Tate Hug of Auburn High School has committed to playing football at Hastings College in Hastings, NE. He made his commitment official on National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. In his decorated high school career, Hug was named team MVP, team Captain, and ECNC 1st Team All-Conference. He also...
HASTINGS, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Lane on portion of 1st Street closed

NORFOLK - One of the lanes on a section of road on 1st Street has been closed. According to the City of Norfolk, the outside southbound lane on 1st Street from Benjamin Avenue to Elm Avenue closed. The snow melt is compromising any patch work completed. The lane will reopen...
NORFOLK, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
LINCOLN, NE

