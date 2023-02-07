Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
Burglary in Salamanca leads to lengthy police pursuit that ends in West Seneca
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office announced two arrests were made following a burglary in Salamanca that led to a police pursuit that ended in West Seneca.
Deadly Stabbing Of College Student At University At Buffalo Still Not Solved
A mother and family are still fighting to get closure and justice in the murder case of their beloved son, nephew, and grandson. It has been 4 months since 19-year-old Buffalo State College sophomore Tyler Lewis was murdered at the North Campus of the University at Buffalo. The campus police are supposed to be handling the case. In my opinion, it would seem that the Buffalo Police Department's homicide unit would have more resources and experience in investigating a crime of this magnitude. It would also seem that since UB is a SUNY school, state resources should be utilized to move the case forward.
Reward Offered In Cheektowaga Police Hit and Run
Crimestoppers of Western New York is now offering a reward for information in the case of a hit and run that has left a Cheektowaga Police officer in critical condition. A 17-year veteran of the Cheektowaga Police department, Troy Blackchief was hit by a car when he was trying to lay down spike strips during a car chase.
Missing: Why are there so many cases in Western New York?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police agencies have a lot of numbers, but behind every number is a person and a story. When it's a missing person, particularly a child, the story can be complicated. New York State Police Troop A, which covers the eight counties of Western New York, had...
28-year-old man shot on Clay Street
Police were called to the first block of Clay Street just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after a 28-year-old Buffalo man was shot.
nyspnews.com
Buffalo woman arrested for 2022 Yorkshire shoplifting incident
Buffalo woman arrested for 2022 Yorkshire shoplifting incident. On February 7, 2023, SP Machias Troopers arrested Adele V. Barnwell, 37, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers investigating a May 25, 2022 shoplifting incident which occurred at a business on State Route 16 in the town of Yorkshire determined Barnwell had stolen merchandise valued at $578.98.
What’s A Cop City And Does Buffalo Need One?
After several high-profile incidents that have involved police departments all over the country, there have been lots of interest over the last several years regarding the type and style of training that police departments receive to ensure they are adequately prepared to serve the people they are changed to protect.
Law enforcement to discuss drug, weapons bust in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Law enforcement officials, including Erie County Sheriff John Garcia, FBI Buffalo representatives, DHS HSI representatives, Buffalo Police, and the Erie County District Attorney’s office spoke Thursday on recent arrests made related to drug trafficking and weapons charges. A replay of the press conference can be seen above. This article will be updated […]
Man admits to stealing Buffalo fire truck
A Buffalo man faces 15 years in prison after admitting to stealing a fire truck. 26-year-old Yassin A. Abdikadir pleaded guilty to grand larceny in connection with the incident in the evening hours of July 14h.
Dog found in home on Howard Street, SPCA looking for information
The SPCA is looking for information after a dog was found in a home on Howard Street in Buffalo and is receiving "emergency life-saving care."
Buffalo man pleads guilty to stealing fire truck
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to stealing fire truck in downtown Buffalo. Yassin A. Abdikadir, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny in the second degree, the highest charge in the indictment against him. In July 2022, at approximately 11:53 p.m., Buffalo fire responded to a call […]
nyspnews.com
Intoxicated driver arrested in Niagara Falls
On February 4, 2023 at 10:15PM, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested David D. Jones, 44 of Lockport, NY for Driving While Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On February 4, 2023 Troopers stopped Jones on South Transit Road in the Town of Lockport for traffic infractions. While interviewing...
West Seneca police looking for woman last seen in Buffalo
"Family members say it is extremely unlike Anna to disappear and not be in contact like this," West Seneca police wrote on Facebook.
buffalorising.com
Call to Action: Addressing Problematic Issues on Elmwood Avenue between Lexington and Summer
Elmwood Avenue is known for lots of things. Among others, it’s one of the city’s prime commercial districts that is considered a shining star in the city. Unfortunately, there is a section of Elmwood Avenue that is very tarnished at the moment. It’s the same section of Elmwood that we have been pointing to for years, because it has never realized its full potential. The section that I am referring to starts at the corner of Lexington Avenue and extends to Summer Street.
Police departments all around WNY struggling with car theft problem
It doesn't matter where you live, it's happening almost daily in Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Amherst, Eden. People are stealing cars in areas all around WNY.
20-year-old man indicted in connection to fatal crash
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 20-year-old man was indicted Wednesday in connection to the death of two people back in March of 2022. Ryan Stencel is charged with criminally negligent homicide after two passengers in his vehicle died after he allegedly crashed into a pole in Lancaster. The two counts are felonies.
Driver in March crash that killed 2 teens charged with criminally negligent homicide
As a result of the crash, Makenzie Mycek and Molly Kaminski were killed.
Who is Cheektowaga Police Officer Troy Blackchief?
Chief Brian Gould said Blackchief is a 17-year veteran of the force and serves on the SWAT team and patrol division.
Buffalo man sentenced for fatal stabbing during burglary
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for a fatal stabbing that took place during a house burglary, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday. Caleb Grooms, 21, pleaded guilty on Dec. 14, 2022 to one count of first-degree murder, the highest charge against him. […]
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 0