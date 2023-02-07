ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheektowaga, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.1 The Breeze

Deadly Stabbing Of College Student At University At Buffalo Still Not Solved

A mother and family are still fighting to get closure and justice in the murder case of their beloved son, nephew, and grandson. It has been 4 months since 19-year-old Buffalo State College sophomore Tyler Lewis was murdered at the North Campus of the University at Buffalo. The campus police are supposed to be handling the case. In my opinion, it would seem that the Buffalo Police Department's homicide unit would have more resources and experience in investigating a crime of this magnitude. It would also seem that since UB is a SUNY school, state resources should be utilized to move the case forward.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Reward Offered In Cheektowaga Police Hit and Run

Crimestoppers of Western New York is now offering a reward for information in the case of a hit and run that has left a Cheektowaga Police officer in critical condition. A 17-year veteran of the Cheektowaga Police department, Troy Blackchief was hit by a car when he was trying to lay down spike strips during a car chase.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
nyspnews.com

Buffalo woman arrested for 2022 Yorkshire shoplifting incident

Buffalo woman arrested for 2022 Yorkshire shoplifting incident. On February 7, 2023, SP Machias Troopers arrested Adele V. Barnwell, 37, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers investigating a May 25, 2022 shoplifting incident which occurred at a business on State Route 16 in the town of Yorkshire determined Barnwell had stolen merchandise valued at $578.98.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

What’s A Cop City And Does Buffalo Need One?

After several high-profile incidents that have involved police departments all over the country, there have been lots of interest over the last several years regarding the type and style of training that police departments receive to ensure they are adequately prepared to serve the people they are changed to protect.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Law enforcement to discuss drug, weapons bust in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Law enforcement officials, including Erie County Sheriff John Garcia, FBI Buffalo representatives, DHS HSI representatives, Buffalo Police, and the Erie County District Attorney’s office spoke Thursday on recent arrests made related to drug trafficking and weapons charges. A replay of the press conference can be seen above. This article will be updated […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to stealing fire truck

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to stealing fire truck in downtown Buffalo. Yassin A. Abdikadir, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny in the second degree, the highest charge in the indictment against him. In July 2022, at approximately 11:53 p.m., Buffalo fire responded to a call […]
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Intoxicated driver arrested in Niagara Falls

On February 4, 2023 at 10:15PM, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested David D. Jones, 44 of Lockport, NY for Driving While Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On February 4, 2023 Troopers stopped Jones on South Transit Road in the Town of Lockport for traffic infractions. While interviewing...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
buffalorising.com

Call to Action: Addressing Problematic Issues on Elmwood Avenue between Lexington and Summer

Elmwood Avenue is known for lots of things. Among others, it’s one of the city’s prime commercial districts that is considered a shining star in the city. Unfortunately, there is a section of Elmwood Avenue that is very tarnished at the moment. It’s the same section of Elmwood that we have been pointing to for years, because it has never realized its full potential. The section that I am referring to starts at the corner of Lexington Avenue and extends to Summer Street.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

20-year-old man indicted in connection to fatal crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 20-year-old man was indicted Wednesday in connection to the death of two people back in March of 2022. Ryan Stencel is charged with criminally negligent homicide after two passengers in his vehicle died after he allegedly crashed into a pole in Lancaster. The two counts are felonies.
LANCASTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for fatal stabbing during burglary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for a fatal stabbing that took place during a house burglary, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday. Caleb Grooms, 21, pleaded guilty on Dec. 14, 2022 to one count of first-degree murder, the highest charge against him. […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy