Maine State

WGME

Are Maine relief checks taxed?

If you're rushing to file your taxes early, you may want to wait. That's because Maine is one of 18 states that issued relief checks in 2022. And while you won't owe state taxes on those, the IRS is still trying to decide if you'll owe federal taxes on them.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Canadian company wants to mine for precious metals in Maine

A Canadian company wants to recruit Mainers to drill for precious metals in Penobscot County. Wolfden Resources, which is based in Ontario, plans to offer workers as much as $100,000 a year as a starting salary, working seven days on and seven days off, if their project gets off the ground.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
WGME

Maine bill would offer discounted tuition rates for out-of-state students

There's a plan to offer discounted tuition rates for out-of-state students at public universities in Maine as a long as they register to vote here. A Republican lawmaker has a bill that would let anyone who is registered to vote in Maine regardless of where they're from be eligible for in-state tuition rates.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Risk of avian flu remains high in Maine

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The risk for highly pathogenic avian influenza remains high in Maine, according to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. Officials say backyard flock and commercial operators are urged to prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors and ensuring their outdoor areas are fully enclosed.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine lawmakers debate new push for voter ID rules

AUGUSTA (WGME) – There's a new effort in Augusta to require Maine voters to show a photo ID at the polls proving who they are. Supporters and opponents met in committee Monday in Augusta. The bill would require a license or some form of government ID, like a special...
MAINE STATE
WGME

These Maine towns used to have different names

As a state with some of the oldest examples of European colonization in U.S. history, most towns and cities in Maine have been around for around 200 years — even 300 or more years in some cases. York, Kittery, Wells, Kennebunkport and Scarborough were all incorporated in the 17th...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Bomb threats at Walmart stores in New Hampshire likely hoaxes, police say

CONCORD, N.H. (WGME) -- Officials say multiple bomb threats at Walmart stores in New Hampshire are believed to be hoaxes. The threats reportedly led to evacuations on Wednesday at stores in Amherst, Littleton, Gorham, Hinsdale, and others, according to WMUR. Other Walmart stores across the country have reported receiving hoax...
CONCORD, NH
WGME

Round of light snow on tap for Maine Tuesday night

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Chilly weather has returned to Maine for Tuesday, with a round of light snow Tuesday night. Mild temperatures return for Wednesday, and then we’re watching another storm system which arrives Thursday night with rain and snow across the state. Tuesday will be cool with clouds increasing...
MAINE STATE
WGME

After rain and snow Thursday, a dry stretch is in store for Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild temperatures are the theme as we end this week. Our next storm system arrives on Thursday afternoon, it looks like mostly rain at the coast with snow further inland and towards the mountains. From Friday through the weekend a dry stretch of weather is in store for...
MAINE STATE

