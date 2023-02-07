Read full article on original website
Related
WGME
Are Maine relief checks taxed?
If you're rushing to file your taxes early, you may want to wait. That's because Maine is one of 18 states that issued relief checks in 2022. And while you won't owe state taxes on those, the IRS is still trying to decide if you'll owe federal taxes on them.
WGME
Maine PUC opens investigation into Electricity Maine after power bills spike
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine Public Utilities Commission has opened an investigation into Electricity Maine, one of the companies that supplies the actual electricity to some CMP customers. The company has come under fire for rates that more than doubled on January 1. Everyone's electricity rates went up in January.
WGME
Movement to expand paid family, medical leave faces pushback from Republicans, businesses
PORTLAND (WGME) -- There's a push to expand paid family and medical leave in Maine, but there's also some pushback from Republicans and businesses. Tuesday, the Maine Paid Leave Coalition rolled out plans to require workers to be paid while on leave for medical or family reasons in Maine and expand access as well.
WGME
Canadian company wants to mine for precious metals in Maine
A Canadian company wants to recruit Mainers to drill for precious metals in Penobscot County. Wolfden Resources, which is based in Ontario, plans to offer workers as much as $100,000 a year as a starting salary, working seven days on and seven days off, if their project gets off the ground.
WGME
Maine bill would offer discounted tuition rates for out-of-state students
There's a plan to offer discounted tuition rates for out-of-state students at public universities in Maine as a long as they register to vote here. A Republican lawmaker has a bill that would let anyone who is registered to vote in Maine regardless of where they're from be eligible for in-state tuition rates.
WGME
Check presented to Maine gas station that sold $1.35 billion Mega Millions ticket
LEBANON (WGME) -- A $50,000 check was presented to the owner of a Maine gas station that sold the winning $1.35 billion Mega Millions ticket last month. Maine State Lottery Deputy Director Michael Boardman presented a check for $50,000 to Fred Cotreau, the owner of Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, on Wednesday.
WGME
Risk of avian flu remains high in Maine
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The risk for highly pathogenic avian influenza remains high in Maine, according to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. Officials say backyard flock and commercial operators are urged to prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors and ensuring their outdoor areas are fully enclosed.
WGME
Maine lawmakers debate new push for voter ID rules
AUGUSTA (WGME) – There's a new effort in Augusta to require Maine voters to show a photo ID at the polls proving who they are. Supporters and opponents met in committee Monday in Augusta. The bill would require a license or some form of government ID, like a special...
WGME
Maine breeder and NH family reach settlement over spaying of golden retriever
A lawsuit over a golden retriever born in Maine but sold to a New Hampshire man has been dismissed in U.S. District Court in Portland after a confidential settlement was reached in November. Pirate, who will be three on April 16, is back with Adam F. Cail, 48, of Greenland,...
WGME
These Maine towns used to have different names
As a state with some of the oldest examples of European colonization in U.S. history, most towns and cities in Maine have been around for around 200 years — even 300 or more years in some cases. York, Kittery, Wells, Kennebunkport and Scarborough were all incorporated in the 17th...
WGME
Maine non-profit expedites shipments of supplies to Syria, Turkey after earthquake
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The death toll from the massive series of earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria has now climbed to more than 20,000 people. The two biggest earthquakes, which happened before dawn on Monday, brought down thousands of apartment buildings on people while they slept. Rescue workers are making...
WGME
Reward for missing Maine man who left psychiatric center last year is now $3,500
BANGOR (BDN) -- The family of Graham Lacher, who disappeared from Bangor in June 2022, has raised the reward for the missing man. Lacher, 38, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. June 6 when he walked away from Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor, where he was a patient. Lacher’s...
WGME
Maine Deadly Force Review Panel offers recommendations to prevent police shootings
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A report from the state's deadly force review panel has found that many of the police-involved shootings Maine has seen over the past year have involved similar circumstances. Now there are new recommendations for how to prevent them. This is the third report from the 15-member panel,...
WGME
Bomb threats at Walmart stores in New Hampshire likely hoaxes, police say
CONCORD, N.H. (WGME) -- Officials say multiple bomb threats at Walmart stores in New Hampshire are believed to be hoaxes. The threats reportedly led to evacuations on Wednesday at stores in Amherst, Littleton, Gorham, Hinsdale, and others, according to WMUR. Other Walmart stores across the country have reported receiving hoax...
WGME
Round of light snow on tap for Maine Tuesday night
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Chilly weather has returned to Maine for Tuesday, with a round of light snow Tuesday night. Mild temperatures return for Wednesday, and then we’re watching another storm system which arrives Thursday night with rain and snow across the state. Tuesday will be cool with clouds increasing...
WGME
After rain and snow Thursday, a dry stretch is in store for Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild temperatures are the theme as we end this week. Our next storm system arrives on Thursday afternoon, it looks like mostly rain at the coast with snow further inland and towards the mountains. From Friday through the weekend a dry stretch of weather is in store for...
Comments / 0