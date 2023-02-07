Speaking from the Heart: An Open Dialogue on Climate Change

Global Conservation Organization Rare and the Peabody Essex Museum Host Virtual Event “Speaking from the Heart: An Open Dialogue on Climate Action” on February 9th

Rare, an international conservation organization specializing in social change for the environment, is joining the Peabody Essex Museum for an online conversation about what is missing from the climate change conversation. The event, “Speaking from the Heart: An Open Dialogue on Climate Action,” will feature three young environmental leaders, an innovative climate researcher, and the director of the Climate Museum, including:

Jordan Sanchez, spoken word poet and student at Harvard University

Noela Altvater, storyteller and student at Washington County Community College

Natalia Jacobs, Merilyn Penn Grant recipient and student at Bates College

Miranda Massie, Director, the Climate Museum, Public Voices Fellow – Climate Crises

Kevin Green, Vice President, Center for Behavior & the Environment, Rare

The panelists represent communities and perspectives often left out of climate conversations – youth, Indigenous communities, and the social sciences. The discussion will be inspired by the Peabody Essex Museum’s current exhibition, “Climate Action: Inspiring Change,” aligning with Rare’s Climate Culture initiative, which is designed to create positive change through individual action including diet, transportation, energy use, and support for nature, collectively paving the way toward large-scale changes.

WHEN: Thursday, February 9, 2023, 7-8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Online, register here: pem.org/events/speaking-from-the-heart-an-open-dialogue-on-climate-action

WHO: Motivated individuals who want to inspire their communities and local leaders to adopt behaviors that benefit both people and nature.

CONTACT: Andrea Peicott, Elevate Communications: [email protected], (978)-270-7934

Image via Peabody Essex Museum – Xingfeilyan Liu, Clean, 2020. Acrylic on Canvas. Courtesy of Bow Seat Ocean Awareness Programs, Inc.