Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Burglary in Salamanca leads to lengthy police pursuit that ends in West Seneca
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office announced two arrests were made following a burglary in Salamanca that led to a police pursuit that ended in West Seneca.
Two Niagara Falls men sentenced in a 2022 fatal hit-and-run
Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman announced Wednesday that two Niagara Falls men were sentenced for their roles in a 2022 fatal hit-and-run.
Two arrested, arraigned following joint narcotics investigation
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Law enforcement officials, including Erie County Sheriff John Garcia, FBI Buffalo representatives, DHS HSI representatives, Buffalo Police, and the Erie County District Attorney’s office spoke Thursday on recent arrests made related to drug trafficking and weapons charges. A replay of the press conference can be seen above. According to authorities, two […]
Missing: Why are there so many cases in Western New York?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police agencies have a lot of numbers, but behind every number is a person and a story. When it's a missing person, particularly a child, the story can be complicated. New York State Police Troop A, which covers the eight counties of Western New York, had...
nyspnews.com
Buffalo woman arrested for 2022 Yorkshire shoplifting incident
Buffalo woman arrested for 2022 Yorkshire shoplifting incident. On February 7, 2023, SP Machias Troopers arrested Adele V. Barnwell, 37, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers investigating a May 25, 2022 shoplifting incident which occurred at a business on State Route 16 in the town of Yorkshire determined Barnwell had stolen merchandise valued at $578.98.
Deadly Stabbing Of College Student At University At Buffalo Still Not Solved
A mother and family are still fighting to get closure and justice in the murder case of their beloved son, nephew, and grandson. It has been 4 months since 19-year-old Buffalo State College sophomore Tyler Lewis was murdered at the North Campus of the University at Buffalo. The campus police are supposed to be handling the case. In my opinion, it would seem that the Buffalo Police Department's homicide unit would have more resources and experience in investigating a crime of this magnitude. It would also seem that since UB is a SUNY school, state resources should be utilized to move the case forward.
wnymedia.net
BUFFALO MAN PLEADS GUILTY FOR STEALING FIRE TRUCK
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 26-year-old Yassin A. Abdikadir of Buffalo pleaded guilty this morning before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case to one count of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree (Class “C” felony). The defendant pleaded guilty to the highest charge in the indictment against him.
Dog found in home on Howard Street, SPCA looking for information
The SPCA is looking for information after a dog was found in a home on Howard Street in Buffalo and is receiving "emergency life-saving care."
nyspnews.com
Intoxicated driver arrested in Niagara Falls
On February 4, 2023 at 10:15PM, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested David D. Jones, 44 of Lockport, NY for Driving While Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On February 4, 2023 Troopers stopped Jones on South Transit Road in the Town of Lockport for traffic infractions. While interviewing...
20-year-old man indicted in connection to fatal crash
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 20-year-old man was indicted Wednesday in connection to the death of two people back in March of 2022. Ryan Stencel is charged with criminally negligent homicide after two passengers in his vehicle died after he allegedly crashed into a pole in Lancaster. The two counts are felonies.
28-year-old man shot on Clay Street
Police were called to the first block of Clay Street just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after a 28-year-old Buffalo man was shot.
Man admits to stealing Buffalo fire truck
A Buffalo man faces 15 years in prison after admitting to stealing a fire truck. 26-year-old Yassin A. Abdikadir pleaded guilty to grand larceny in connection with the incident in the evening hours of July 14h.
West Seneca police looking for woman last seen in Buffalo
"Family members say it is extremely unlike Anna to disappear and not be in contact like this," West Seneca police wrote on Facebook.
Driver in March crash that killed 2 teens charged with criminally negligent homicide
As a result of the crash, Makenzie Mycek and Molly Kaminski were killed.
nyspnews.com
Man arrested with ghost gun at International Bridge
On February 7, 2023, NYSP Special Investigation Unit (SIU) out of Buffalo arrested Nathan A. Shea, 31 of Chicopee, MA, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th (A Misdemeanor). On February 7, 2023, NYSP Special Investigation Unit (SIU) out of Buffalo and Troopers out of SP Niagara responded to the Rainbow Bridge, Niagara Falls, NY for a subject illegally possessing a ghost gun reported by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Investigation determined that Shea was in possession of a polymer 80 – 9mm Ghost Gun, with no serial number or identifying features. Shea stated that he has a pistol permit in the State of Massachusetts, but the ghost gun is not registered due the fact that it was a homemade pistol. Shea was processed at SP Niagara without incident and was released on an appearance, to appear before the City of Niagara Falls Court later in February 2023.
wrfalp.com
NYS Police Say Heroin Overdoses On Rise in WNY
Heroin overdoses are on the increase in Western New York. New York State Police said from January 27 to February 7, 2023, there were 94 overdoses reported including six deaths. In Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties there were 20 overdoses and 3 deaths. Police said Naloxone, also known as Narcan,...
2 men indicted for allegedly beating victim during home invasion
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County District Attorney's Office said two men have been charged after a home invasion in Amherst. Jason K. Evans, 36, of Depew and 33-year-old Mark S. Shadle of Kenmore were in court Wednesday and the DA's office said both have been indicted on one count of burglary in the first degree and one count of robbery in the first degree (Class “B” violent felonies).
nyspnews.com
Local pair arrested for Machias break-in
On February 6, 2021, SP Machias Troopers arrested Dustin J. Dashnaw, 40, of Yorkshire, NY for Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree, and Cassadi L. Tillinghast, 38, no known address, for False Personation. Troopers investigating a trespass complaint at a vacant residence on State Route 16 in the town of Machias determined...
