News 4 Buffalo

Two arrested, arraigned following joint narcotics investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Law enforcement officials, including Erie County Sheriff John Garcia, FBI Buffalo representatives, DHS HSI representatives, Buffalo Police, and the Erie County District Attorney’s office spoke Thursday on recent arrests made related to drug trafficking and weapons charges. A replay of the press conference can be seen above. According to authorities, two […]
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Buffalo woman arrested for 2022 Yorkshire shoplifting incident

Buffalo woman arrested for 2022 Yorkshire shoplifting incident. On February 7, 2023, SP Machias Troopers arrested Adele V. Barnwell, 37, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers investigating a May 25, 2022 shoplifting incident which occurred at a business on State Route 16 in the town of Yorkshire determined Barnwell had stolen merchandise valued at $578.98.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Deadly Stabbing Of College Student At University At Buffalo Still Not Solved

A mother and family are still fighting to get closure and justice in the murder case of their beloved son, nephew, and grandson. It has been 4 months since 19-year-old Buffalo State College sophomore Tyler Lewis was murdered at the North Campus of the University at Buffalo. The campus police are supposed to be handling the case. In my opinion, it would seem that the Buffalo Police Department's homicide unit would have more resources and experience in investigating a crime of this magnitude. It would also seem that since UB is a SUNY school, state resources should be utilized to move the case forward.
BUFFALO, NY
wnymedia.net

BUFFALO MAN PLEADS GUILTY FOR STEALING FIRE TRUCK

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 26-year-old Yassin A. Abdikadir of Buffalo pleaded guilty this morning before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case to one count of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree (Class “C” felony). The defendant pleaded guilty to the highest charge in the indictment against him.
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Intoxicated driver arrested in Niagara Falls

On February 4, 2023 at 10:15PM, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested David D. Jones, 44 of Lockport, NY for Driving While Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On February 4, 2023 Troopers stopped Jones on South Transit Road in the Town of Lockport for traffic infractions. While interviewing...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

20-year-old man indicted in connection to fatal crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 20-year-old man was indicted Wednesday in connection to the death of two people back in March of 2022. Ryan Stencel is charged with criminally negligent homicide after two passengers in his vehicle died after he allegedly crashed into a pole in Lancaster. The two counts are felonies.
LANCASTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Man arrested with ghost gun at International Bridge

On February 7, 2023, NYSP Special Investigation Unit (SIU) out of Buffalo arrested Nathan A. Shea, 31 of Chicopee, MA, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th (A Misdemeanor). On February 7, 2023, NYSP Special Investigation Unit (SIU) out of Buffalo and Troopers out of SP Niagara responded to the Rainbow Bridge, Niagara Falls, NY for a subject illegally possessing a ghost gun reported by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Investigation determined that Shea was in possession of a polymer 80 – 9mm Ghost Gun, with no serial number or identifying features. Shea stated that he has a pistol permit in the State of Massachusetts, but the ghost gun is not registered due the fact that it was a homemade pistol. Shea was processed at SP Niagara without incident and was released on an appearance, to appear before the City of Niagara Falls Court later in February 2023.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wrfalp.com

NYS Police Say Heroin Overdoses On Rise in WNY

Heroin overdoses are on the increase in Western New York. New York State Police said from January 27 to February 7, 2023, there were 94 overdoses reported including six deaths. In Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties there were 20 overdoses and 3 deaths. Police said Naloxone, also known as Narcan,...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

2 men indicted for allegedly beating victim during home invasion

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County District Attorney's Office said two men have been charged after a home invasion in Amherst. Jason K. Evans, 36, of Depew and 33-year-old Mark S. Shadle of Kenmore were in court Wednesday and the DA's office said both have been indicted on one count of burglary in the first degree and one count of robbery in the first degree (Class “B” violent felonies).
AMHERST, NY
nyspnews.com

Local pair arrested for Machias break-in

On February 6, 2021, SP Machias Troopers arrested Dustin J. Dashnaw, 40, of Yorkshire, NY for Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree, and Cassadi L. Tillinghast, 38, no known address, for False Personation. Troopers investigating a trespass complaint at a vacant residence on State Route 16 in the town of Machias determined...
MACHIAS, NY
