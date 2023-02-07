Read full article on original website
Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball
Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
MLB news: St. Louis Cardinals-Kansas City Royals trade, Shohei Ohtani
As we count down to the moment when the World Baseball Classic rosters are announced (Thursday at 6 p.m. Eastern time on MLB Network), let’s take a look at some of the latest MLB news, including a trade involving the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals as well as the latest rumor buzz surrounding Shohei Ohtani.
Yankees to lose 3 players to World Baseball Classic, report says
The New York Yankees will be missing a few players for a portion of spring training this year due to the World Baseball Classic. But they’ll only be without three guys, according to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman: starter Nestor Cortes, reliever Jonathan Loaisiga and second baseman Gleyber Torres.
Mets’ Buck Showalter doesn’t sound thrilled about losing players to World Baseball Classic
This year, the World Baseball classic is scheduled to take place in March during spring training. The first round WBC begins on March 8, with the championship game on March 21. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. It’s not an ideal timeline, especially with new MLB rules being...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Chicago Cubs: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 prospect to win the World Series
This offseason, the Chicago Cubs completely changed the look of what is expected to be their Opening Day lineup. However, more moves will likely need to be made for the Cubs to get back to the World Series. The Cubs have been one of the most active MLB teams this...
Twins, Parker Bugg Agree To Minor League Deal
The Twins have signed reliever Parker Bugg to a minor league contract, according to his transactions log at MLB.com. He’d reached minor league free agency at the end of last season following seven years in the Marlins’ system. Bugg, an LSU product, entered the professional ranks as a...
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani ‘excited’ for 2023 season, fueled by losing AL MVP to Yankees’ Aaron Judge
Shohei Ohtani is ready for the 2023 season to start. The Los Angeles Angels slugging pitcher received 28 second-place votes for AL MVP last year, and the award ultimately went to New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. Ohtani, who was the 2021 AL MVP, is going to use this as extra motivation, according to Angels manager Phil Nevin.
Minnesota Vikings Make Major New Addition
The Minnesota Vikings finished the 2022 season with great results, despite their disappointing showing in the Playoffs, compiling a 13-4 record, good for first place in the NFC North. Now, they are hoping to improve upon an area of weakness for the team and improve their progression into the next season.
Yardbarker
Cubs Invite Whopping 32 Players to Spring Training
The Chicago Cubs will have heavy competition at spring training with a whopping 32 players announced as non-roster invitees. Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, Pipeline’s No. 1-ranked prospect, first baseman Matt Mervis (No. 21) and infielder Chase Strumpf (No. 25) highlight the list of 32 players. According to a list compiled...
MLB rumors: Manny Machado extension would screw over these 5 teams
The San Diego Padres and Manny Machado have interest in a contract extension. While there’s no guarantee a deal gets done, Spring Training could be telling. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal wrote a column this morning which linked Manny Machado to a contract extension with the San Diego Padres. Rosenthal did state in his piece that “no sources are saying a deal is close, or at this point, even under discussion.”
Where Yankees’ Top Prospects With Non-Roster Invitation Stand Entering Camp
Anthony Volpe, Jasson Domínguez, Austin Wells and more will be in attendance as non-roster invitees during spring training
MLB
The best baseball players born on Feb. 9
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. 1) Vladimir Guerrero (1975) One of the great sluggers and most-fun-to-watch players of the early 2000s, Guerrero gave us some kind of highlight almost every time he took the field. Whether it was his notorious bad-ball hitting zone that seemed to extend from shoelaces to eyes or his cannon arm in the outfield, the Hall of Famer and 2004 AL MVP was a generational player and only the third Dominican to be enshrined in Cooperstown (Pedro Martinez and Juan Marichal, both pitchers, are the others). Despite the numerous accolades, which include nine All-Star appearances, eight Silver Slugger Awards and a Home Run Derby title, when it’s all said and done he might not even be the best baseball player in his own family.
FOX Sports
Ben Verlander's MLB tiers: Who are the best shortstops?
We're less than a week away from pitchers and catchers reporting for spring training, so we still have some time to kill before the MLB offseason ends. Let's continue our position rankings to help pass the time! Last week, we ranked the top two dozen (or so) third basemen in baseball.
Will the Twins trust their rotation more in 2023?
Coming into this offseason, one of the Minnesota Twins’ main objectives was to bolster the team’s starting pitching. It’s been an area of focus for the Twins every offseason in recent memory.
Camden Chat
Tuesday Bird Droppings: Orioles ownership is in the news again
Good morning, Camden Chatters. Even as the Orioles enter a (hopefully) successful new era of winning baseball, positioned for perennial contention thanks to a robust farm system and canny front office, there’s one lingering issue that continues to give fans pause: O’s ownership. It’s been a rough offseason...
batterypower.com
This Day in MLB History: February 8
1940 - The St. Louis Browns purchase Elden Auker from the Boston Red Sox. Auker will become the ace of the Browns’ pitching staff winning 44 games over the next three seasons. 1941 - The Detroit Tigers release future Hall of Fame outfielder Earl Averill. Averill will later sign...
Pistons beat writer teases a possible trade with the Milwaukee Bucks
The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is almost here, and a beat writer may have just shed some insight on the Milwaukee Bucks’ plans. During Wednesday’s matchup between the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers, The Athletic’s James Edwards III, who covers the former, name-dropped the Bucks when asked if Detriot would make a deal. Specifically, Edwards said, “Keep an eye on the Milwaukee Bucks.”
