Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. 1) Vladimir Guerrero (1975) One of the great sluggers and most-fun-to-watch players of the early 2000s, Guerrero gave us some kind of highlight almost every time he took the field. Whether it was his notorious bad-ball hitting zone that seemed to extend from shoelaces to eyes or his cannon arm in the outfield, the Hall of Famer and 2004 AL MVP was a generational player and only the third Dominican to be enshrined in Cooperstown (Pedro Martinez and Juan Marichal, both pitchers, are the others). Despite the numerous accolades, which include nine All-Star appearances, eight Silver Slugger Awards and a Home Run Derby title, when it’s all said and done he might not even be the best baseball player in his own family.

