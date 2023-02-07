Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Putnam County Health Department offering free class on “Babysitting 101”
The Putnam County Health Department will sponsor a Babysitting 101 class. The free class for young adults in Putnam County will be held at the First Baptist Church in Unionville on March 9th from 9 am to 2 pm. The class is being held during the Putnam County R-1 School District’s spring break.
kttn.com
Grundy County Health Department to offer “Safe Sitter” class
The Grundy County Health Department will hold a Safe Sitter Class on Friday, March 10 from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm at the GCHD office. Safe Sitter is designed to prepare students in grades 6-8 to be safe when they are home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting. The course is led by certified instructors and includes the practice of rescue skills like CPR and choking rescue.
kchi.com
Recent Livingston County Jail Bookings
Two recent booking for Livingston County at area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. 33-year-old Jamie Dawn Hughes of Sedalia was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department on a Probation Violation warrant from a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. She is held at the Harrison County Jail with bond set at $20,000 cash only.
kttn.com
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to shed and dumpster fire
A shed collapsed due to a fire near Chillicothe on Wednesday afternoon, February 8th. The Chillicothe Fire Department reports the building collapsed before the fire department arrived at 19682 LIV 351 in rural Livingston County. An engine, a tanker, and a brush truck from Chillicothe responded to the call for...
bethanyclipper.com
Bethany residents indicted in fentanyl ring
Bethany, MO: Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man arrested in Putnam County on drug charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has been arrested, and he is now facing drug charges. Jerry Lee Williams, 31, of Kirksville, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon by Putnam County sheriff's deputies. He is charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams is...
ktvo.com
Recreational sales of pot could impact the Heartland community in more ways than 1
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Nearly 1.1 million Missourians voted last year to approve the use of recreational cannabis in the state. Medical dispensaries statewide worked with officials to acquire licenses to transition their facilities to "all-use" dispensaries. One Heartland dispensary leader hopes his business remembers how they've gotten to this...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an arrest in Caldwell County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kearney man in Caldwell County on Wednesday afternoon, February 8th on multiple allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Wyant was accused of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance involving methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated involving a first offense.
kttn.com
Brookfield woman injured in crash on Highway 190
A Brookfield woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she was driving ran off the road near Chillicothe On Thursday morning, February 9th. Emergency medical services transported 49-year-old Caryl Martin to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. The SUV traveled west on Highway 190 before it began to skid...
kttn.com
Trenton woman arrested on probation violation
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton woman on February 8th on a capias warrant on an alleged probation violation. Forty-seven-year-old Tracie Leigh Todd’s original charge was felony third-degree assault. She is to be held on no bond and is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 24th.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties
Two arrests for the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. At about 12:20 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 38-year-old Daniel J Wayne of Kearney for alleged possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, DWI, speeding, no valid license, careless and imprudent driving, no insurance, and no valid plates. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail.
kchi.com
Three Weekend Arrest By Troopers In The Local Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol over the weekend. Saturday in Chariton county, Troopers arrested 35-year-old Roland D Foster of Marceline for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail. Sunday at about 2:15 am, Troopers in Sullivan County arrested 32-year-old...
northwestmoinfo.com
Trenton Man Pleads Not-Guilty to Felony Drug Charge in Grundy County
A Trenton man entered a not-guilty plea to a felony drug charge Tuesday in Grundy County Court. Court documents say Jeffrey C. Corbin faces a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance. Records list that charge from January 25. The court set Corbin’s bond at 15-thousand dollars cash only...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Larry (Fat’s) McCollum
Larry (Fat’s) McCollum, 76, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died on Wednesday, February 8, at St. Lukes’s Northland Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Church Of The Nazarene, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Martin Cemetery north of Trenton.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol jails man from Coffey without bond
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a resident of Coffey has been jailed without bond following his arrest Monday afternoon in Harrison County. Forty-one-year-old Ricardo Tarango of Coffey has been accused of possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree assault, and false impersonation. Tarango also has been accused of operating a vehicle without a valid license and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway.
kttn.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for a majority of the Green Hills Region in north Missouri
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until Noon on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service calls for rain and snow to continue in north Missouri until noon today. A total of 1 to 3 inches of snow is forecast to fall. Snow will transition to rain as the day progresses as the predicted high is 41 degrees.
kttn.com
Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responds to trash fire that burned 20 acres
Kenny Roberts, Chief of the Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District reports trash being burned spread into bottom ground and burned approximately 20 acres of a field in northwest Grundy County. The location was on the Ronnie McClure property north of Brimson where Roberts said trash was being burned and...
northwestmoinfo.com
Orrick Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Bates County
An Orrick man was arrested on drug charges Monday in Bates County. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 63-year-old Orrick resident Michael D. Bishop at 11:06 A.M. Monday in Bates County on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited for an improper lane change, failing to produce insurance and not wearing a seat belt.
kchi.com
Brush Fire NW Of Chillicothe
A Brush Fire just northwest of Chillicothe was handled by the Chillicothe Fire Department. The call came in Monday afternoon and the department sent a brush truck and two personnel. The owner was burning trash and the fire got out of control, spreading to about 20 acres. An additional brush unit was called and a tanker. Leaf blowers and 200 gallons of water were used to put out the fire that had burned a total of 40 acres. The crews were on the scene for an hour and 20 minutes.
ktvo.com
Kirksville Police Department promotes 4 officers to corporal
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville Police Department (KPD) promoted four officers to the rank of corporal on Friday. Jordan Eddy, Jonathan Novinger, Bill Puryear and Jake Roberts received those promotions in front of family and friends at the Rieger Armory and Community Center. The corporal rank has been brought...
Comments / 0