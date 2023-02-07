Read full article on original website
Rescuers save baby trapped under collapsed building in Turkey
Rescue teams pull a baby from the rubble of a collapsed building almost 68 hours after a massive earthquake hit Hatay, Turkey. Another rescue team found four members of the same family alive under debris in Adiyaman, Turkey.Feb. 9, 2023.
In 2003, a teen left home with a strange man and never came back. Two weeks later, her mom received a shocking message.
19-year-old LaQuanta Riley was born in 1984 to her mother, Pam Riley, who was only 16 at the time. As a result, LaQuanta was raised by her aunt, Katie Smith. LaQuanta maintained a good relationship with her mom and they kept in touch throughout her life. She loved to cook and listen to music. LaQuanta graduated high school with honors and received a full scholarship to college. She was about to begin her freshmen year studying criminal justice when she suddenly vanished.
In a Syrian village that was devastated by the earthquake, a newborn and a toddler were rescued.
According to family members and a physician, villagers in a northwest Syrian village digging through a collapsed building uncovered a wailing baby whose mother appears to have given birth to her while buried beneath the rubble from this week's deadly earthquake.
BBC
Turkey and Syria earthquake: Bodies found in search for volleyball team
Three bodies have been found as rescuers in Turkey search a collapsed hotel for a group of school volleyball players following Monday's earthquakes. The bodies of two teachers and a student were recovered from the Isias Hotel in Adiyaman, said officials in Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus. A group of 39 people...
Watch live: Turkish rescuers search through night for survivors after earthquake devastates Diyarbakir
Watch live as rescue teams in the Turkish city of Diyarbakir search into the night for survivors after a deadly earthquake struck on Monday 6 February.More than 7,200 people are reported to have died in the aftermath of the quake, which also devastated northern Syria.In the hours and days since, rescue efforts have been ongoing in the hardest-hit regions, with footage of many adults and children being freed from the rubble shared online.At least 15 buildings were reported to have collapsed in Diyarbakir as tremors shook the region, with the city of 250,000 people about 150 miles from the epicentre.Rescuers...
Family pulled from collapsed home in Syria after earthquake as crowd cheers rescuers
As crews search for survivors in the remnants of a massive 7.8 earthquake that has claimed thousands of lives in Turkey and Syria, spirits were lifted when an entire family was rescued from under the rubble.
Fear of more quakes haunts Turkish rescuers trying to save survivors from the wreckage
Gaziantep, an ancient Turkish city badly damaged by the massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 2,600 people in the country and in neighboring Syria, was paralyzed Monday by widespread destruction — and by panic, survivors told NBC News. While rescue teams were pulling the living and the...
Newborn, toddler saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town
Residents in a northwest Syrian town discovered a crying infant whose mother appears to have given birth to her while buried underneath the rubble of a five-story apartment building leveled by this week’s devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor said Tuesday.The newborn girl was found buried under the debris with her umbilical cord still connected to her mother, Afraa Abu Hadiya, who was found dead, they said. The baby was the only member of her family to survive from the building collapse Monday in the small town of Jinderis, next to the Turkish border, Ramadan Sleiman, a relative, told...
Rescuers push to find survivors of 'disaster of the century'
KAHRAMANMARAS, Turkey (AP) — Rescue workers made a final push Thursday to find survivors of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria that rendered many communities unrecognizable to their inhabitants and led the Turkish president to declare it “the disaster of the century.” The death toll topped 20,000. The earthquake affected an area that is home to 13.5 million people in Turkey and an unknown number in Syria and stretches farther than the distance from London to Paris or Boston to Philadelphia. Even with an army of people taking part in the rescue effort, crews had to pick and choose where to help. The scene from the air showed the scope of devastation, with entire neighborhoods of high-rises reduced to twisted metal, pulverized concrete and exposed wires. In Adiyaman, Associated Press journalists saw someone plead with rescuers to look through the rubble of a building where relatives were trapped. They refused, saying no one was alive there and that they had to prioritize areas with possible survivors.
In earthquake rescues, noisy gear and digging, then silence
They lifted slabs of cement with enormous cranes and smashed rubble with jackhammers. Then, they stopped. Silence. Key to detecting the faintest noise that could be the sign of a survivor buried beneath rubble from Monday's quake in Turkey and Syria . Among the wreckage of a collapsed 14-story building in the Turkish city of Adana, the shriek of an whistle pierced the noise every few minutes on Wednesday. Rescue workers hollered for quiet, and listened for any hint of voices from the debris. Hundreds of people watching hushed.During one moment of digging, Volunteer Bekir Bicer uncovered a crushed...
Mexico sends its beloved dog search and rescue teams to Turkey
Mexico is sending its beloved search and rescue dogs to Turkey, to help find survivors in the rubble following Monday's devastating earthquake that toppled thousands of buildings in the country.
Rescuers in "race against time" to find survivors of deadly quake
Rescue workers are in a "race against time" to find survivors trapped beneath the rubble of buildings that collapsed during Monday's deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The big picture: Survivors and first responders described scenes of horror and shock as they attempted to dig through the debris to try to rescue those heard calling out beneath the rubble.
2014 photo of US rescue dog misrepresented after Turkey earthquake
CLAIM: A photo shows a white-haired dog covered in dirt who helped rescue at least 10 people in Turkey after an earthquake struck the country on Monday. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The image was taken in 2014 by a Reuters photographer after a deadly mudslide near Oso, Washington. It shows a rescue dog named Tryon who searched for victims after the destruction.
Hopes wither amid bitter cold as rescuers race to find earthquake survivors in Turkey
Standing in front of the flattened remains of a 10-story building in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, a man anxiously waits for news about his friend Mustafa, who is trapped beneath the rubble.
Hope dims for families in Turkey as rescue turns to recovery
KAHRAMANMARAS, Turkey (AP) — Precious hours have turned to tense days across earthquake-hit southern Turkey as fewer people are pulled alive from the rubble. While family members watch rescue workers shift to recovery, they also face an awful truth: that it’s unlikely they’ll ever be reunited with their missing loved ones. In Nurdagi, a city of around 40,000 nestled between snowy mountains some 35 miles (56 kilometers) from the epicenter of the quake, throngs of onlookers — mostly family members of people trapped inside — watched on Thursday as heavy machines ripped at one building which had collapsed, its floors pancaked together with little more than a few inches in between. Mehmet Yilmaz, 67, watched from a distance as bulldozers and other demolition equipment began to bring down what remained of the building where six members of his family — including three children and a three-month-old baby — were trapped. The operation there had become one not of rescue, but of demolition.
Video of puppies being rescued is from India, not Turkey
CLAIM: A video shows a man in Turkey rescuing two puppies trapped under rubble after an earthquake struck the country on Monday. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was shot in India and was originally posted on social media in 2019 by an animal hospital and rescue center that operates in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
Rescuers work for second day to find quake survivors as death toll surpasses 5,000
ADANA and ISTANBUL, Turkey — Rescue workers fanned across Turkey and Syria Tuesday, in a second day of work racing to find survivors from the massive earthquake and multiple aftershocks that leveled thousands of buildings across the region, and sent the confirmed death toll soaring past 5,000 people. Freezing...
