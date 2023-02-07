Read full article on original website
Lady Panther bowlers handle Garden City on the road
The Lady Panther bowlers picked up nine of the 13 points possible in Garden City Tuesday. The Great Bend boys were unable to topple the Western Athletic Conference leaders in a 12-1 loss. The Lady Panthers out-rolled the Buffaloes 2,296 to 2,228, thanks in large part to Kaylin Wahlmeier. With...
Great Bend schools, daycares ramping up for Sunday's big game
Two weeks between the National Football League's conference championship games and the big game leave plenty of time for fun. Several Great Bend schools and daycares have turned to theme weeks to keep interest high in Sunday's game. Jefferson Elementary Principal Adam Niedens said there's plenty of fun for students and teachers alike.
🎙Cougar Pause: Barton Foundation Director Bogner
Hear this week's Cougar Pause show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton Community College Foundation Director Lindsey Bogner that aired Feb. 6, 2023. The Cougar Pause program airs every Monday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Barton Men's Bowling secures third place finish in regular season finale
The Barton Community College men's bowling team produced one of its' best finishes of campaign this weekend in the regular season finale at the SWIBC Championships returning home with a third-place finish. Battling the field of 11 teams competing over Saturday's six individual games the Cougars entered Sunday's final three...
Great Bend Rec welcomes Henry as new Business Director
The Great Bend Recreation Commission welcomes Joe Henry to the Rec team as the Business Director. Joe is married to his wife, Lindsey, for 17 years and together they have two girls, Lily (13) and Elise (10). Their transition from Colorado to Kansas began in 2021 and are pleased to establish themselves in central Kansas.
Barton Dance Theatre to host 'Tango in the Gallery' fundraiser
Due to the popularity of the first installments of Barton Community College’s Barton Dance Theatre’s fundraiser, Dancing with the Cougars,” an additional evening has been added from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in the majestic Shafer Gallery. Tickets are $10 per person and classes are capped at 30....
Cheyenne Bottoms, western Kansas largely escaping avian flu threat
The drought continues to hamper business as usual in and around Cheyenne Bottoms. A recent count around the Bottoms turned up just 61 documented species in the area, compared to 75-85 in a typical year. As it turns out, that could be a good thing. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said the lack of birds this year could be preventing mass outbreaks of avian influenza.
Central Kansas Christian Academy installs new security cameras
Central Kansas Christian Academy (CKCA), a Christian school in Great Bend, recently upgraded its security camera system, thanks to Hammeke Electric, who installed the new equipment. The new system includes 32 high-definition security cameras throughout the facility, replacing the previous camera system. “As many know, security in schools is so...
Busy section of McKinley to be resurfaced in Great Bend
The City of Great Bend put out bids for construction of the street resurfacing project for 2023. Expected to begin this summer, the project will consist of approximately 13 blocks, including a heavily-trafficked section of McKinley Street and several streets in the southeast section of town. Great Bend Assistant City...
Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (2/9)
Thursday, Feb. 9 - Chamber Coffee: Ambassador Club at 1321 Main St. (Equity Bank). Doors open at 9 a.m., program starts at 9:30 a.m.
Barton CC reaches $500K savings with reduced/eliminated book costs
As Barton Community College welcomed the start of 2023, it also welcomed a significant milestone in its efforts to help students save additional dollars. In total, students who have enrolled in classes with no-cost or low-cost course materials have saved over $500,000. These courses are known in higher education as Open Educational Resources (OER).
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (2/8)
BOOKED: Christopher Buckley on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S. BOOKED: Traxler Denning on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no bond set. BOOKED: Erin Baker on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, bond set at $10,000 C/S.
Patzner named new Barton County Administrator
Matt Patzner has worn many hats during his eight years as a Barton County employee. And the hats are getting bigger. For the past 14 months, Patzner has served as the county director of operations. Wednesday morning, the Barton County Commission went one step further by promoting him to county administrator. Commission Chair Shawn Hutchinson said Patzner is a team player and deserves the position.
Making Ellsworth County bright with art
Last summer, the Ellsworth County Economic Development received a $10,000 grant from the Kansas Office of Rural Prosperity and the Kansas Department of Commerce. The matching grant was used to create new murals and public art projects. Ellsworth County Economic Development Executive Director Stacie Schmidt said the funds completed three...
16 applications so far for Great Bend City Administrator job
The City of Great Bend experienced 36 years with Howard Partington serving as city administrator. The position has been a little more fluid since Partington’s retirement in 2017. The city used George Kolb as an interim for about a year, Kendal Francis for more than four years and now Logan Burns as interim. Burns was appointed interim city administrator last December once Francis announced his resignation to accept a position in Hutchinson.
Cop Shop (2/7)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (2/7) At 6:30 a.m. an accident was reported in the 300 block of E. K-4 Highway in Hoisington. At 8:31 a.m. a burglary was reported at 1905 Main Street in Beaver. Controlled Burn. At 9:32 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at Pool...
Accepting applications for Great Bend’s new childcare director
The search for a childcare director for the yet-to-be-built daycare center in Great Bend is now posted, and Great Bend Economic Development is accepting applications. The $1.6 million group daycare will serve up to 59 children and will be located on Farmers Plaza Lane, just south of 10th Street near the K-96 Highway intersection.
Barton Co. approves $4.2 million courthouse renovation
Nearly 17 months of planning and many sleepless nights. The Barton County Commission first approached the idea of a new heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) system at the courthouse in September 2021. Wednesday morning, the body finally took the giant leap forward. With a 5-0 vote, the commission approved a $4.182 million contract with Kruse Corporation to complete the project.
More than $25,000 worth of hay stolen in Barton County
On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of stolen hay from a field near Olmitz. Approximately 150 large bales were stolen from the location sometime between late November and Feb. 7. Estimated loss is in excess of $25,000. A white truck tractor and semi trailer as well as a John Deere tractor were seen in the area prior to the theft.
Plan for 24 apartments in Great Bend eyes moderate incomes
Great Bend Economic Development is hopeful a $1.425 million grant will be awarded to the ownership of Zarah Mall to construct up to 24 apartments in the upper floors of the downtown building. The Great Bend City Council approved a resolution to support the submission of the Moderate Income Housing (MIH) grant application that would develop residential units for the property at 1917 Lakin Avenue.
