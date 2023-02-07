The City of Great Bend experienced 36 years with Howard Partington serving as city administrator. The position has been a little more fluid since Partington’s retirement in 2017. The city used George Kolb as an interim for about a year, Kendal Francis for more than four years and now Logan Burns as interim. Burns was appointed interim city administrator last December once Francis announced his resignation to accept a position in Hutchinson.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO