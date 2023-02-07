ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biddeford, ME

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police responding to multi-vehicle crash in Windham

WINDHAM, Maine — A multi-vehicle crash in Windham has closed a section of Route 302 Wednesday evening. According to Cumberland County Regional Communications, the intersection of Roosevelt Trail and Whites Bridge Road in Windham has closed. One police cruiser and several other vehicles were involved. It is unknown at...
WINDHAM, ME
WMTW

Rollover crash causes delays on turnpike in Scarborough

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Maine State Troopers say a rollover crash caused traffic backups on the turnpike in Scarborough Tuesday night. At around 5:45 p.m., state police say the driver of a large pickup truck failed to yield while merging from exit 44's on-ramp. The truck swerved and ended up...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pedestrian fatally struck by Amtrak train in Biddeford

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian versus Amtrak train crash that occurred on Main Street in Biddeford early Tuesday morning. At about 5:44 a.m., the Biddeford Regional Communications Center received a report from an engineer on a southbound Amtrak train that a pedestrian had been struck south of the Main Street railroad crossing, a news release from Biddeford police said.
BIDDEFORD, ME
WMTW

Woman, 27, hit and killed by Downeaster train

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police say a 27-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning when she was hit by an Amtrak Downeaster train in Biddeford. Police said the engineer of the train headed from Brunswick to Boston called for help at 5:44 a.m. saying the train had hit a pedestrian south of the Main Street railroad crossing in Biddeford.
BIDDEFORD, ME
WMTW

Three people hurt in weekend shooting in Maine

LEWISTON, Maine — Police in Lewiston say three people were shot during an incident over the weekend. Police said Tuesday that officers were called to an apartment on Walnut Street early Saturday morning. When they arrived, officers found three people in a first floor apartment with gunshot wounds. Police...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

3 shot in Lewiston apartment, no charges yet

LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department is investigating an early-morning shooting in an apartment on Walnut Street over the weekend. Police say the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday in a first-floor apartment at 76 Walnut Street. Officers say they found three gunshot victims, who were taken to...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

York town office finds temporary home due to construction

YORK (WGME) -- The York town office is on the move, and the town wants residents to know about it. The town offices are moving to a temporary location at Market Place, behind Walgreens. They'll be there for about a year and a half while the town hall gets expanded.
YORK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Off-duty Maine EMT saves neighbor's life

WINDHAM, Maine — When you work as a first responder, it may be hard to sit back and take a moment to reflect on the lives you impact. But an off-duty Windham Fire and Rescue worker had that opportunity after saving his neighbor's life. Dustin Andrews is an EMT...
WINDHAM, ME
WGME

Door shattered at USPS in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) – A door at the U.S. Postal Service post office on Congress Street in Portland has been shattered. Officers noticed the around 6:47 a.m. Wednesday while on routine patrol. Police say nothing was stolen or damaged aside from the door. No other information was released.
PORTLAND, ME
101.9 The Rock

Maine Man Arrested for Repeatedly Punching a Deputy in the Face

A Maine man is facing multiple charges after some strange interactions with residents ended in a physical altercation with a Sheriff's Deputy. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has charged Christopher Hunt, 42, of Sebago, with assault on a law enforcement officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and violating his conditions of release. Officials say at the time of his arrest, he was out on six sets of bail conditions.
SEBAGO, ME
wgan.com

Father of man who drowned in Portland’s Back Cove files civil suit against city

The city of Portland and a local firefighter are named in a wrongful death lawsuit related to the drowning of a man in the Back Cove. According to the Portland Press Herald, Eric Cohen died after drowning in the water in April of 2020. Police said Cohen beat his girlfriend unconscious and assaulted a bystander after the couple got into an argument. They said he then fled from the scene, crossed I-295, stripped naked and jumped into the 41-degree water.
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy