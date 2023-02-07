Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.GodwinFlorida State
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate Day For Fruit-Lovers With Special NeedsUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
8 Florida Restaurants were Recently Named Among the Most Romantic in America. But Prices Arguably Aren't Cheap.L. CaneTampa, FL
Ybor Speaks Brings the Past to LifeModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
floridapolitics.com
Janet Cruz hits six figures in City Council bid fundraising
That more than doubles Cruz's closest competition. Tampa City Council candidate Janet Cruz, a former state Senator, has raised more than $100,000 for her bid for District 3, her campaign announced. The numbers are not yet reflected in campaign finance activity posted on the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections website,...
floridapolitics.com
Bill Carlson rakes in $70K in first month of re-election campaign
Carlson faces wealthy McDonald's franchiser Blake Casper. Tampa City Council member Bill Carlson raised $70,300 in the first month of his re-election campaign to District 4, his campaign announced Tuesday. The funding came from 181 donors for an average of $388 per contribution. “I put people first on the City...
Ron DeSantis Makes Two Judicial Appointments, Including Ashley Moody’s Chief of Staff
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced two judicial appointments: one to the Hamilton County Court and one to the Hillsborough County Court. Jamie Tyndal, of Jasper, to serve as a judge on the Hamilton County Court. Tyndal has been the owner of the Law Office of Jamie L. Tyndal, P.A....
One Tampa city council candidate claims he's worth $334 million—what about everyone else in the upcoming election?
According to election filings, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says she's worth over $2.5 million.
Gov. DeSantis wants to refund money collected from Hillsborough’s transportation sales tax
"We have 1.5 million people in Hillsborough County. We are growing very very fast and our infrastructure he's just not kept up," said Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen.
floridapolitics.com
Scott Hopes abruptly quits as Manatee County Administrator
Lee Washington was named as the interim county administrator at an emergency meeting. Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes abruptly resigned Tuesday afternoon. “I do want to thank the board for the opportunity to serve the people of Manatee County in this capacity,” Hopes said, as first reported by the Bradenton Herald. “Our team has accomplished a majority of what the board wanted us to accomplish,”
What it's Like When Ron DeSantis Takes Over Your College
Ron DeSantis has made a tiny liberal arts college the latest target of his public education culture war. And the students on campus say they feel like they’ve been turned into guinea pigs in a right-wing social experiment. The Florida Republican governor’s aggressive move to fundamentally change the character...
floridapolitics.com
Randi Weingarten slams Ron DeSantis as bully, promises teacher recruitment grants for Florida districts
Leon and Pinellas County schools were awarded funds to attract teachers even in a hostile environment to public educators. The head of Florida’s largest teachers union is arguing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ policies are bullying children, and wants change. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT),...
fox13news.com
Florida governor wants refunds issued to eligible Hillsborough taxpayers for failed transportation tax
TAMPA, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a directive to refund taxpayers for the $570 million raised by Hillsborough County through its now-defunct transportation sales surtax. The proposal is part of the governor‘s 2023 budget and calls for a third-party claims administrator to create a refund process for "eligible...
stpetecatalyst.com
How will stakeholders split the Rays stadium bill?
Pinellas County, Tampa Bay Rays and St. Petersburg city officials all realize they will likely split the estimated $1 billion cost of a new ballpark; the question is, what’s fair?. Immediately following his Jan. 30 selection of the Tampa Bay Rays and Hines’ joint proposal to redevelop Tropicana Field...
John Grant Opinion: Future Florida Hospital Will Be a Global Beacon of Hope for Cancer Patients
According to the World Health Organization, in 2020, 10 million people died from cancer across the world. If you talk to most people, they will tell you they’ve been touched by cancer in some way. I sure have. The state of Florida has...
fox13news.com
Clearwater officials want to redevelop U.S. Highway 19, saying it's the next area for growth in Bay Area
CLEARWATER, Fla. - City officials in Clearwater are asking developers and investors for their input about redeveloping a seven-mile stretch along U.S. Highway 19. Officials said it’s the next area for growth in the Tampa Bay area. They’re looking to add jobs, shops, and places for people to live.
Jury verdict split on Hillsborough man facing prison time for voter fraud
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County man accused of illegally voting in the 2020 election could face prison time after a jury on Tuesday found him guilty on one of two charges against him. Nathan Hart of Gibsonton faced one count of false swearing for stating he was an...
St. Pete man to appear on 'Jeopardy!' Thursday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man from St. Petersburg will soon be buzzing in on "America's Favorite Quiz Show, Jeopardy!" Scott Perry will appear on Thursday's episode to compete against Mirya Hayward, a writer from Portland, Oregon, and the winner from Wednesday's episode. He's an associate professor of history at the University of South Florida's Sarasota-Manatee Campus and earned his Ph. D. in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Florida's been home to Perry since 2007 when he moved to Tampa from Toronto.
fox13news.com
Clearwater pauses its tree removal program following residents' outcry
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Thousands of trees in Clearwater are spared from the chopping block, at least for now. The city paused its tree assessment and inventory program after an outcry from the public. Residents said the arborist hired by the city was cutting down some trees without proper explanation. "It...
Raising Cane’s Opens First of Five Greater Tampa Locations in Clearwater
The chicken finger chain is expanding all over the Sunshine State
paisano-online.com
Florida’s descent into fascism
Florida lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis have been at the center of discussion as of late after implementing an assortment of controversial laws and policies. The most interesting is HB 1467 — a new educational law restricting what books are allowed in the classroom. Under the new law, a...
The story of Tampa's very first Black school for children
Tampa History Center historian Fred Hearns highlights Tampa's very first Black school that educated Black scholars for more than nine decades.
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota grocer to open its 6th store
Detwiler’s Farm Market will open a new store in Bradenton later this year, its sixth in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. The family-owned chain of grocery stores, best known for its local produce as well as its deli, bakery, seafood and meat departments, has signed a lease for 50,000 square feet at the Market Place West shopping center on 53rd Avenue West in the city. The Benderson Development-owned center is also being renamed Detwiler’s Marketplace.
wild941.com
Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos
A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
Comments / 5