ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridapolitics.com

Janet Cruz hits six figures in City Council bid fundraising

That more than doubles Cruz's closest competition. Tampa City Council candidate Janet Cruz, a former state Senator, has raised more than $100,000 for her bid for District 3, her campaign announced. The numbers are not yet reflected in campaign finance activity posted on the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections website,...
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Bill Carlson rakes in $70K in first month of re-election campaign

Carlson faces wealthy McDonald's franchiser Blake Casper. Tampa City Council member Bill Carlson raised $70,300 in the first month of his re-election campaign to District 4, his campaign announced Tuesday. The funding came from 181 donors for an average of $388 per contribution. “I put people first on the City...
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Scott Hopes abruptly quits as Manatee County Administrator

Lee Washington was named as the interim county administrator at an emergency meeting. Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes abruptly resigned Tuesday afternoon. “I do want to thank the board for the opportunity to serve the people of Manatee County in this capacity,” Hopes said, as first reported by the Bradenton Herald. “Our team has accomplished a majority of what the board wanted us to accomplish,”
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Vice

What it's Like When Ron DeSantis Takes Over Your College

Ron DeSantis has made a tiny liberal arts college the latest target of his public education culture war. And the students on campus say they feel like they’ve been turned into guinea pigs in a right-wing social experiment. The Florida Republican governor’s aggressive move to fundamentally change the character...
SARASOTA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

How will stakeholders split the Rays stadium bill?

Pinellas County, Tampa Bay Rays and St. Petersburg city officials all realize they will likely split the estimated $1 billion cost of a new ballpark; the question is, what’s fair?. Immediately following his Jan. 30 selection of the Tampa Bay Rays and Hines’ joint proposal to redevelop Tropicana Field...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

St. Pete man to appear on 'Jeopardy!' Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man from St. Petersburg will soon be buzzing in on "America's Favorite Quiz Show, Jeopardy!" Scott Perry will appear on Thursday's episode to compete against Mirya Hayward, a writer from Portland, Oregon, and the winner from Wednesday's episode. He's an associate professor of history at the University of South Florida's Sarasota-Manatee Campus and earned his Ph. D. in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Florida's been home to Perry since 2007 when he moved to Tampa from Toronto.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Clearwater pauses its tree removal program following residents' outcry

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Thousands of trees in Clearwater are spared from the chopping block, at least for now. The city paused its tree assessment and inventory program after an outcry from the public. Residents said the arborist hired by the city was cutting down some trees without proper explanation. "It...
CLEARWATER, FL
paisano-online.com

Florida’s descent into fascism

Florida lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis have been at the center of discussion as of late after implementing an assortment of controversial laws and policies. The most interesting is HB 1467 — a new educational law restricting what books are allowed in the classroom. Under the new law, a...
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Sarasota grocer to open its 6th store

Detwiler’s Farm Market will open a new store in Bradenton later this year, its sixth in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. The family-owned chain of grocery stores, best known for its local produce as well as its deli, bakery, seafood and meat departments, has signed a lease for 50,000 square feet at the Market Place West shopping center on 53rd Avenue West in the city. The Benderson Development-owned center is also being renamed Detwiler’s Marketplace.
SARASOTA, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos

A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy