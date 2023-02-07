ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Lakeview restaurant not deterred despite suffering overnight burglary

By Mike Krauser
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A burglary Monday at the Michelin-recognized restaurant “Dear Margaret” in the Lakeview neighborhood didn’t get in the way of a second anniversary celebration, maybe just the opposite.

The restaurant on the 2900 block of North Lincoln posted on social media someone smashed the front door and grabbed the cash box.
It happened at 4 a.m.

𝘈𝘯𝘯𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘪𝘴 𝘰𝘯. 𝘋𝘰𝘰𝘳𝘴 𝘢𝘵 5 𝘱.𝘮. 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘩𝘢𝘮𝘣𝘶𝘳𝘨𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘭 𝘸𝘦 𝘳𝘶𝘯 𝘰𝘶𝘵. Just before 4 a.m. this morning,...

Posted by Dear Margaret on Monday, February 6, 2023

“What’s crazy is how much of a metaphor this is for the restaurant business in general. It’s a constant battle of putting out fires and finding seemingly impossible solutions,” the post read.

“We know in our right minds we should cancel our already-once-rescheduled anniversary party,” the post went on.

“And yet—and yet! Being the custodians of the chaos that we are, we’ve been strategizing since 4 a.m. to get this restaurant cleaned up and ready.”

The celebration did go on as planned. And, there was a long line to get in.

