Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
buffaloscoop.com
Chateau Buffalo to host Sparklings and Sweeties event
Join Chateau Buffalo, Buffalo’s urban winery and cidery, in celebrating its love of the sweet things in life from 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day! The event will feature a flight of four tastings, including three tastings of New York State’s finest sparkling wines and a tasting of Chateau Buffalo’s own unique and densely sweet ice cider!
Buy One House, Get One Free In East Aurora, NY
This may be one of the most unique real estate postings you will ever see in one of the hottest areas in Western New York. East Aurora is not only a gem of a place to live and work, it is an incredible place to flip a home...or two. East...
Is This Popular Store Closing At The Boulevard?
A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location near you. To some Western New York shoppers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed...
Another Restaurant Is Set To Close In Buffalo
It looks like Western New Yorkers will lose another place to dine in just a couple of months. Located on Elmwood Ave, The Taste of Siam announced on their Instagram page that they would be closing down next March. According to their Instagram page, The Taste of Siam will close...
Famous Buffalo Tavern is Changing Its Menu
Buffalo is known for the Bills, Sabres, snow and food. The food aspect of Buffalo is something many of us are proud of. Many times a visitor comes into Western New York and is blown away by the wings, beef on weck, pizza and other Buffalo delicacies, such as sponge candy.
Another Popular Business Closed, Set To Be Demolished
A couple of weeks ago we told you about a beloved bar and restaurant on Southwestern in Hamburg called Hat Trix Bar & Grill that is being demolished because their building was sold to Taco Bell. Now, another well-known business is set to be demolished to become a new fast-food...
Ranch-Themed Dive Bar In Buffalo, New York Was A Hit [PHOTOS]
In Buffalo, blue cheese may reign supreme, but it looks like we can turn to ranch every now and again.
The Most Romantic Buffalo Restaurant Makes Top 100 List
This was voted the most romantic restaurant in Western New York? What is the best restaurant in Buffalo for Valentine's Day? This is it. The most romantic restaurant in Western New York is getting some accolades this week ahead of Valentine's Day. There is a list of the most 100 romantic restaurants in the United States and the Buffalo area has actually TWO representatives on the list.
tourcounsel.com
Chautauqua Mall | Shopping mall in Lakewood, New York
Chautauqua Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Lakewood, New York. Opened in 1971, the mall's anchor stores are Planet Fitness, Jo-Ann Fabrics, Dipson Theatres, and JCPenney. The mall is owned and managed by Kohan Retail Investment Group. The mall opened in 1971 under the development of Edward J. DeBartolo,...
Bravo! leaving the Walden Galleria
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Bravo! Italian Kitchen has called it quits – again – a year after reopening at the Walden Galleria. The sit-down restaurant first opened at the mall in 2007, when the 1.5-million-square-foot Galleria expanded with a multi-million-dollar entertainment wing. The restaurant closed during the pandemic, then reopened in late 2021.
Historic Balloon Landing Site In Buffalo, New York
What will be next for the USA and China and relations? That remains to be seen. For those in Myrtle Beach, this balloon is a part of their history!
$4.7 Million Vineyard For Sale Near Buffalo
If you ever dreamed about owning your own winery, the first step would be to own a vineyard.
Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York
Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
A favorite love story from Forest Lawn Cemetery in time for Valentine's Day
Johnathan White is a docent at Forest Lawn Cemetery and says one of the most popular spots for visitors is a tribute to Nelson Blocher who is said to have died from a "broken heart".
Buffalo Earthquake On Monday Was Unusual for This Reason
Monday mornings are always a tough go for many of us, since it means the start of another work week after a fun-filled Saturday and Sunday; or a relaxing weekend if that's more your style. Just before 6:16 am yesterday, there was an earthquake that shook nearly every home and...
buffaloscoop.com
Arts & Craftsmen Guild to award $500 scholarship
From its inception, the Arts and Craftsmen Guild on the historic Roycroft Campus in East Aurora has prioritized serving the local community. The artisans came together in 2015 with the intention of furthering the arts and reaching out beyond the Campus walls to support new and developing artists, and the growth of craftsmanship in this region.
New 20-year redevelopment plan for Eastern Hills Mall unveiled
Developers looking for approval to move forward with a plan to transform Eastern Hills Mall. Plans include commercial retail space, residential units, entertainment, and restaurants.
Bitcoin mining company closes in on purchase of North Tonawanda power plant
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A cryptocurrency mining company is nearly ready to purchase a North Tonawanda power plant, despite a legal challenge from environmental groups. Digihost Technology Inc. of Toronto expects to close on the Fortistar natural gas plant on Erie Avenue by the end of the month, the company announced.
Here is Your First Taste of Country 2023 Artist
The 106.5 WYRK Toyota Taste of Country 2023 is coming this summer to Sahlen Field, and we have your opening act!
