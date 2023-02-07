ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Seneca, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buffaloscoop.com

Chateau Buffalo to host Sparklings and Sweeties event

Join Chateau Buffalo, Buffalo’s urban winery and cidery, in celebrating its love of the sweet things in life from 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day! The event will feature a flight of four tastings, including three tastings of New York State’s finest sparkling wines and a tasting of Chateau Buffalo’s own unique and densely sweet ice cider!
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

Is This Popular Store Closing At The Boulevard?

A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location near you. To some Western New York shoppers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Another Restaurant Is Set To Close In Buffalo

It looks like Western New Yorkers will lose another place to dine in just a couple of months. Located on Elmwood Ave, The Taste of Siam announced on their Instagram page that they would be closing down next March. According to their Instagram page, The Taste of Siam will close...
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

Famous Buffalo Tavern is Changing Its Menu

Buffalo is known for the Bills, Sabres, snow and food. The food aspect of Buffalo is something many of us are proud of. Many times a visitor comes into Western New York and is blown away by the wings, beef on weck, pizza and other Buffalo delicacies, such as sponge candy.
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

Another Popular Business Closed, Set To Be Demolished

A couple of weeks ago we told you about a beloved bar and restaurant on Southwestern in Hamburg called Hat Trix Bar & Grill that is being demolished because their building was sold to Taco Bell. Now, another well-known business is set to be demolished to become a new fast-food...
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

The Most Romantic Buffalo Restaurant Makes Top 100 List

This was voted the most romantic restaurant in Western New York? What is the best restaurant in Buffalo for Valentine's Day? This is it. The most romantic restaurant in Western New York is getting some accolades this week ahead of Valentine's Day. There is a list of the most 100 romantic restaurants in the United States and the Buffalo area has actually TWO representatives on the list.
BUFFALO, NY
tourcounsel.com

Chautauqua Mall | Shopping mall in Lakewood, New York

Chautauqua Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Lakewood, New York. Opened in 1971, the mall's anchor stores are Planet Fitness, Jo-Ann Fabrics, Dipson Theatres, and JCPenney. The mall is owned and managed by Kohan Retail Investment Group. The mall opened in 1971 under the development of Edward J. DeBartolo,...
LAKEWOOD, NY
2 On Your Side

Bravo! leaving the Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Bravo! Italian Kitchen has called it quits – again – a year after reopening at the Walden Galleria. The sit-down restaurant first opened at the mall in 2007, when the 1.5-million-square-foot Galleria expanded with a multi-million-dollar entertainment wing. The restaurant closed during the pandemic, then reopened in late 2021.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
CNY News

Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York

Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
LANCASTER, NY
buffaloscoop.com

Arts & Craftsmen Guild to award $500 scholarship

From its inception, the Arts and Craftsmen Guild on the historic Roycroft Campus in East Aurora has prioritized serving the local community. The artisans came together in 2015 with the intention of furthering the arts and reaching out beyond the Campus walls to support new and developing artists, and the growth of craftsmanship in this region.
EAST AURORA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy