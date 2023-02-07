ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to MotorTrend

When searching for the best 2023 SUV to buy there are a lot of great options. Here are the best 2023 SUVs you'll want to look at. The post Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Motor1.com

2005 Chevrolet SSR Barn Find With 950 Miles Has Never Seen A Car Wash

Built in the early 2000s during the peak of the retro mania among automakers, the Chevrolet SSR has never been a much sought-after vehicle. It was supposed to pay homage to the classic Chevy pickup trucks of the late 1940s and early 1950s but its quirky design and relatively high prices led to sales below expectations. According to different sources, a total of 24,150 SSRs were produced and 24,112 of them were bought by the public.
MotorBiscuit

4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar

Choosing the best SUVs can be difficult. There are so many options. Here are the top 4, according to TrueCar The post 4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed

Check Out Harley-Davidson's Sportiest Production Motorcycle

If you do something again and again, chances are you’ll become an expert at it. But now and then, you should task yourself with new challenges to up your game. This is the same approach Harley-Davidson took back in 2008 when it swayed away from its niche (burly, chrome-laden cruisers) to introduce its sportiest production motorcycle - the XR1200. The Europe-special blended two opposite terminologies - “Harley-Davidson” and “sporty” - into a well-knit package and shed the brand’s usual old-school charm for pure corner-carving performance traditionally unseen on Harleys.
highways.today

RoboSense LiDAR to drive safety for Toyota Cars

RoboSense, a world-leading provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems, officially announced its partnership with Toyota, the world’s best-selling carmaker, on large-scale production with nominated orders for multiple models. With its advanced technology and product advantages in the global LiDAR field, RoboSense has been officially integrated into Toyota’s supply chain system.
highways.today

Cyngn wins Autonomous Driving contract for Heavy Machinery

Cyngn wins Autonomous Driving contract for Heavy Machinery. Cyngn, a developer of innovative autonomous driving solutions for industrial applications, has announced it has been awarded a multi-phase contract to implement autonomous vehicle technology by a global, large-cap company in the heavy machinery industry. Lior Tal, Cyngn’s CEO, said: “As the...
MotorAuthority

Ford pickup with midgate and fold-flat seats patented

A recent patent filing indicates that Ford might follow General Motors and Ram with a midgate for pickup trucks, but the automaker has another trick up its sleeve as well. Published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Jan. 31, 2023, the patent application is titled "Pivotable Sill for a Vehicle." It describes a movable section of a pickup cab wall that could open to allow direct access from the bed to the cab. Unlike other midgate designs, however, Ford's proposed version would pivot up, like a rear hatch, rather than folding down.
Family Handyman

How Much Is an Oil Change?

Auto repair is dirty work that never fails to drive me to cussing, so I decided long ago to trust the pros. I still like to do two things myself, though: Replace the brake pads and change the oil. Check that: I did like to change the oil until I...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Family Handyman

How Long Do Electric Car Batteries Last?

Many years back, after spending three days at an impressive electric vehicle (EV) training and development facility, I was convinced EVs stood little chance of being anything more than niche-market vehicles. Because of battery concerns, charging issues and low miles per charge, I didn’t see a future for EVs. I never thought they would gain traction as a viable replacement for the internal combustion engine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy