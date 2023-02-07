Read full article on original website
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
The Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5 deliver head-turning style, cool features, and great driving range. It's no wonder they're some of the trendiest Tesla rivals.
Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to MotorTrend
When searching for the best 2023 SUV to buy there are a lot of great options. Here are the best 2023 SUVs you'll want to look at.
2005 Chevrolet SSR Barn Find With 950 Miles Has Never Seen A Car Wash
Built in the early 2000s during the peak of the retro mania among automakers, the Chevrolet SSR has never been a much sought-after vehicle. It was supposed to pay homage to the classic Chevy pickup trucks of the late 1940s and early 1950s but its quirky design and relatively high prices led to sales below expectations. According to different sources, a total of 24,150 SSRs were produced and 24,112 of them were bought by the public.
3 of the Best Used Trucks for Under $20,000 in 2023
Used trucks are quite the hot commodity in the United States. These are three used ones you can find for under $20k.
4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar
Choosing the best SUVs can be difficult. There are so many options. Here are the top 4, according to TrueCar
These DeWalt Tool Deals Are Still Going Strong
AmazonYou can never have too many tools. And if you're looking for deals, this crop of DeWalt items is discounted right now.
Best SUVs of 2023: Toyota Only Had 1 Option on This List
Kelley Blue Books' best SUVs of 2023 list included the 2023 Toyota RAV4, the 2023 Kia Seltos, and even the 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe.
1 Reason to Choose the 2023 Ford Ranger XL Over Other Models
Find out why buying the 2023 Ford Ranger XL base model might be more valuable than any of the more expensive trim levels.
3 Most Common Ford Maverick Problems Reported by Real Owners
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the most common Ford Maverick problems relate to the brakes and other issues with the engine.
Top Speed
Check Out Harley-Davidson's Sportiest Production Motorcycle
If you do something again and again, chances are you’ll become an expert at it. But now and then, you should task yourself with new challenges to up your game. This is the same approach Harley-Davidson took back in 2008 when it swayed away from its niche (burly, chrome-laden cruisers) to introduce its sportiest production motorcycle - the XR1200. The Europe-special blended two opposite terminologies - “Harley-Davidson” and “sporty” - into a well-knit package and shed the brand’s usual old-school charm for pure corner-carving performance traditionally unseen on Harleys.
1 Pickup Truck Is Best-In-Class for Back-to-Back Years, Says Cars.com
Find out which pickup truck is best-in-class for back-to-back years, beating all its opponents more than once in its short life.
More Inline-6 Engines Coming: Every Straight 6 for 2023
Automakers are slowly dropping V8 engines, but they aren't abandoning all engines. Here are the companies championing the inline-six engine revival.
highways.today
RoboSense LiDAR to drive safety for Toyota Cars
RoboSense, a world-leading provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems, officially announced its partnership with Toyota, the world’s best-selling carmaker, on large-scale production with nominated orders for multiple models. With its advanced technology and product advantages in the global LiDAR field, RoboSense has been officially integrated into Toyota’s supply chain system.
GMC Made a Surprising Appearance on a List of the Best Used Compact SUVs
Typically you won't find many GMC models on best of used cars lists. However, the GMC Terrain was spotted on an impressive list.
highways.today
Cyngn wins Autonomous Driving contract for Heavy Machinery
Cyngn wins Autonomous Driving contract for Heavy Machinery. Cyngn, a developer of innovative autonomous driving solutions for industrial applications, has announced it has been awarded a multi-phase contract to implement autonomous vehicle technology by a global, large-cap company in the heavy machinery industry. Lior Tal, Cyngn’s CEO, said: “As the...
MotorAuthority
Ford pickup with midgate and fold-flat seats patented
A recent patent filing indicates that Ford might follow General Motors and Ram with a midgate for pickup trucks, but the automaker has another trick up its sleeve as well. Published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Jan. 31, 2023, the patent application is titled "Pivotable Sill for a Vehicle." It describes a movable section of a pickup cab wall that could open to allow direct access from the bed to the cab. Unlike other midgate designs, however, Ford's proposed version would pivot up, like a rear hatch, rather than folding down.
How Much Is an Oil Change?
Auto repair is dirty work that never fails to drive me to cussing, so I decided long ago to trust the pros. I still like to do two things myself, though: Replace the brake pads and change the oil. Check that: I did like to change the oil until I...
3 of the Best SUVs for Families You Can Find New or Used
The best SUVs for families in 2022 include the 2022 Kia Telluride, the 2022 Chevrolet Suburban, and even the 2022 Hyundai Tucson.
How Long Do Electric Car Batteries Last?
Many years back, after spending three days at an impressive electric vehicle (EV) training and development facility, I was convinced EVs stood little chance of being anything more than niche-market vehicles. Because of battery concerns, charging issues and low miles per charge, I didn’t see a future for EVs. I never thought they would gain traction as a viable replacement for the internal combustion engine.
