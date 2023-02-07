Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Denny's Permanently Closes in BloomingtonBryan DijkhuizenBloomington, IN
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Related
wbiw.com
Seven projects that are bringing Indiana communities together
INDIANA – Arts and creativity drive community vitality, bridge divides, and bring people together. Engagement in the arts creates an authentic and lasting shared identity, fostering a sense of place and state and local pride. Through the Arts Project Support Program (APS), the Indiana Arts Commission supports creative projects...
wbiw.com
Uprooted trees serve as a physical record of extreme wind events
BLOOMINGTON — Take a walk in the woods in southern Indiana and you’ll likely come across an uprooted tree, its displaced roots rising above a pit of soil on the hill slopes. A new study by Indiana University researchers shows that this easily overlooked sight can play a...
wbiw.com
Medora Community School Corporation receives a $230,000 grant to expand school counseling services and resources
INDIANA – In conjunction with School Counseling Week, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced recipients of $5 million in funding, which will support 26 school districts, charter schools, and community partners to further develop and expand school counseling services and resources that improve student achievement, well-being and college and career readiness.
wbiw.com
New and exciting vendors joining 2023 Women’s Expo on March 4
BEDFORD – New and exciting vendors join the list to attend the 2023 Women’s Expo hosted by Southern Indiana Classic Hits WQRK 105.5, LiteFM 102.5, and WBIW 1340 on Saturday, March 4 at the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Two...
Bill would require Indiana schools to test for a cancer-causing gas
State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, filed House Bill 1395 which would require Indiana public schools to test the lowest level of their buildings for radon.
wbiw.com
Ivy Tech offering Society for Human Resource Management course
BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington is offering a 12-week Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) certification preparation class. The course starts on Feb. 20 and will be held Mondays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Students can attend the class via Zoom or in person at Ivy Tech Bloomington.
wbiw.com
March Chamber Day Dinner features a national expert on demographic changes in the workforce
INDIANAPOLIS — A workplace diversity and entrepreneurship scholar headlines the state’s leading annual business and legislative gathering on March 14. Dr. James H. Johnson Jr., a professor at the University of North Carolina, will be the featured speaker at the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Day Dinner held at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in downtown Indianapolis.
wbiw.com
Nathan Rihm hired as the new superintendent for West Boggs Park
LOOGOOTEE — The Daviess-Martin County Joint Parks Board has hired a new superintendent for West Boggs Park. Nathan Rihm, a native of Dubois County, will take over at the helm of the popular campground and fishing lake succeeding Jameson Hibbs, who left for another job last year. Hibbs has assisted in keeping the park going, but officials say they will be happy to have Rihm at the helm.
wbiw.com
Tonight’s Springville Community Academy Board of Trustees meeting canceled
SPRINGVILLE – The Springville Community Academy Board of Trustees meeting, which was scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. has been canceled. No makeup date has been announced as of now.
Stunning Images Capture Two Indiana Trees Embraced in a Kiss of Death
Recently in a Facebook group called Indiana Native Plant Society, there were photos posted of two trees that look to be kissing, but this isn't a kiss of love, this is more of a kiss of death. What is actually happening in these photos is both stunning and a bit brutal.
Indiana’s beleaguered workforce can tap into pool of disabled Hoosiers
It seems you can’t go anywhere these days without seeing a “Help Wanted” sign or being impacted by the lack of staff as you frequent certain businesses. There is a workforce crisis in nearly every area of employment in our state and no swift solution is on the horizon. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development […] The post Indiana’s beleaguered workforce can tap into pool of disabled Hoosiers appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
tourcounsel.com
Glendale Town Center | Shopping center in Indianapolis, Indiana
Glendale Town Center, formerly Glendale Shopping Center and known also as Glendale Mall, is a retail shopping center located at 6101 North Keystone Avenue in Indianapolis, Indiana. Its major stores are Target, Lowe's, Landmark Theatres, and a branch of the Indianapolis Public Library. Glendale Shopping Center was planned in 1955...
wbiw.com
State of Indiana agencies collect 26,563 cans for community food pantries
INDIANA – The votes are in, and the judges have spoken – so now, here is the moment you’ve been waiting for:. In total, State of Indiana agencies collected an outstanding 26,563 cans for community food pantries. And teams submitted 54 unique Canstructions to the panel of judges, consisting of the Governor’s Office, the Lieutenant Governor’s Office, INSPD Director Matthew Brown, and a representative from Second Helpings.
wbiw.com
North Lawrence Community Schools announce kindergarten registration dates
BEDFORD – North Lawrence Community Schools has announced the dates for 2023 kindergarten registration. Lincoln Elementary will host its kindergarten registration on Thursday, March 30 from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. Needmore Elementary will host its kindergarten registration on March 28 from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. Parkview Primary...
Indiana’s World-Famous Covered Bridge Festival Announces 2023 Dates
Is it too early to be thinking about Fall? Nope. When it's your favorite time of year, it's never too early. Fall brings so many awesome things into our lives. Fall colors, football, bonfires, cool temperatures, and hoodies. To me, and many, it's the most wonderful time of the year.
wbiw.com
Partnership will help 30,000 children learn healthy dental hygiene habits
INDIANA – Although it is largely preventable, tooth decay remains the number one chronic childhood disease in the United States. In an effort to educate families about the importance of brushing and flossing daily, America’s ToothFairy has partnered with the Delta Dental Foundation to host Storytime Smiles events at public libraries across Indiana. An additional 20,000 children will also be reached in Michigan and Ohio.
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 6 Most-Recommended BBQ Restaurants In Indiana, According To Our Readers
It’s no secret that we here at Only In Your State are big fans of hearing from you, our dear friends and readers. Sometimes, we’ll ask for feature recommendations from you at the end of articles (usually by filling out this form), and sometimes we’ll get a flood of recommendations from you about, well, many of the same places! More often than not, you guys let us know loud and clear what your favorite places to eat in Indiana are just by the sheer number of recommendations we get for them, so today, let’s take a look at what appears to be a favorite topic among OIYS foodies: the best BBQ in Indiana, as recommended by readers in the form of (sometimes dozens of) suggestions. Bring your appetite. You’ll need it.
wbiw.com
Middle Way House announce details for 2023 Fern Sale
BLOOMINGTON – A fundraiser to benefit Middle Way House, a social services agency and 501(c) 3 nonprofit dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking announced their annual fern sale. The lush Boston ferns are in 10-inch hanging baskets. They are locally sourced from Hall’s...
wbiw.com
Ivy Tech now offering an eight week Project Management Professional course
BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington is offering an eight-week Project Management Professional (PMP) certification preparation class. The course starts on Feb. 28 and will be held virtually on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The course is intended for individuals who wish to obtain...
WANE-TV
Meijer launches revamped mPerks program in Indiana
(WANE) — After initially rolling out an updated rewards program to certain Michigan customers in January, Meijer’s revamped mPerks program has now made its way to Indiana Tuesday. According to Meijer, the updated mPerks program will allow for more personalized rewards and savings. With the changes, mPerks will...
Comments / 0