Bloomington, IN

wbiw.com

Seven projects that are bringing Indiana communities together

INDIANA – Arts and creativity drive community vitality, bridge divides, and bring people together. Engagement in the arts creates an authentic and lasting shared identity, fostering a sense of place and state and local pride. Through the Arts Project Support Program (APS), the Indiana Arts Commission supports creative projects...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Uprooted trees serve as a physical record of extreme wind events

BLOOMINGTON — Take a walk in the woods in southern Indiana and you’ll likely come across an uprooted tree, its displaced roots rising above a pit of soil on the hill slopes. A new study by Indiana University researchers shows that this easily overlooked sight can play a...
wbiw.com

Medora Community School Corporation receives a $230,000 grant to expand school counseling services and resources

INDIANA – In conjunction with School Counseling Week, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced recipients of $5 million in funding, which will support 26 school districts, charter schools, and community partners to further develop and expand school counseling services and resources that improve student achievement, well-being and college and career readiness.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

New and exciting vendors joining 2023 Women’s Expo on March 4

BEDFORD – New and exciting vendors join the list to attend the 2023 Women’s Expo hosted by Southern Indiana Classic Hits WQRK 105.5, LiteFM 102.5, and WBIW 1340 on Saturday, March 4 at the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Two...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Ivy Tech offering Society for Human Resource Management course

BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington is offering a 12-week Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) certification preparation class. The course starts on Feb. 20 and will be held Mondays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Students can attend the class via Zoom or in person at Ivy Tech Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

March Chamber Day Dinner features a national expert on demographic changes in the workforce

INDIANAPOLIS — A workplace diversity and entrepreneurship scholar headlines the state’s leading annual business and legislative gathering on March 14. Dr. James H. Johnson Jr., a professor at the University of North Carolina, will be the featured speaker at the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Day Dinner held at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in downtown Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Nathan Rihm hired as the new superintendent for West Boggs Park

LOOGOOTEE — The Daviess-Martin County Joint Parks Board has hired a new superintendent for West Boggs Park. Nathan Rihm, a native of Dubois County, will take over at the helm of the popular campground and fishing lake succeeding Jameson Hibbs, who left for another job last year. Hibbs has assisted in keeping the park going, but officials say they will be happy to have Rihm at the helm.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana’s beleaguered workforce can tap into pool of disabled Hoosiers

It seems you can’t go anywhere these days without seeing a “Help Wanted” sign or being impacted by the lack of staff as you frequent certain businesses. There is a workforce crisis in nearly every area of employment in our state and no swift solution is on the horizon. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development […] The post Indiana’s beleaguered workforce can tap into pool of disabled Hoosiers appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Glendale Town Center | Shopping center in Indianapolis, Indiana

Glendale Town Center, formerly Glendale Shopping Center and known also as Glendale Mall, is a retail shopping center located at 6101 North Keystone Avenue in Indianapolis, Indiana. Its major stores are Target, Lowe's, Landmark Theatres, and a branch of the Indianapolis Public Library. Glendale Shopping Center was planned in 1955...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

State of Indiana agencies collect 26,563 cans for community food pantries

INDIANA – The votes are in, and the judges have spoken – so now, here is the moment you’ve been waiting for:. In total, State of Indiana agencies collected an outstanding 26,563 cans for community food pantries. And teams submitted 54 unique Canstructions to the panel of judges, consisting of the Governor’s Office, the Lieutenant Governor’s Office, INSPD Director Matthew Brown, and a representative from Second Helpings.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

North Lawrence Community Schools announce kindergarten registration dates

BEDFORD – North Lawrence Community Schools has announced the dates for 2023 kindergarten registration. Lincoln Elementary will host its kindergarten registration on Thursday, March 30 from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. Needmore Elementary will host its kindergarten registration on March 28 from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. Parkview Primary...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Partnership will help 30,000 children learn healthy dental hygiene habits

INDIANA – Although it is largely preventable, tooth decay remains the number one chronic childhood disease in the United States. In an effort to educate families about the importance of brushing and flossing daily, America’s ToothFairy has partnered with the Delta Dental Foundation to host Storytime Smiles events at public libraries across Indiana. An additional 20,000 children will also be reached in Michigan and Ohio.
INDIANA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Here Are The 6 Most-Recommended BBQ Restaurants In Indiana, According To Our Readers

It’s no secret that we here at Only In Your State are big fans of hearing from you, our dear friends and readers. Sometimes, we’ll ask for feature recommendations from you at the end of articles (usually by filling out this form), and sometimes we’ll get a flood of recommendations from you about, well, many of the same places! More often than not, you guys let us know loud and clear what your favorite places to eat in Indiana are just by the sheer number of recommendations we get for them, so today, let’s take a look at what appears to be a favorite topic among OIYS foodies: the best BBQ in Indiana, as recommended by readers in the form of (sometimes dozens of) suggestions. Bring your appetite. You’ll need it.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Middle Way House announce details for 2023 Fern Sale

BLOOMINGTON – A fundraiser to benefit Middle Way House, a social services agency and 501(c) 3 nonprofit dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking announced their annual fern sale. The lush Boston ferns are in 10-inch hanging baskets. They are locally sourced from Hall’s...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Ivy Tech now offering an eight week Project Management Professional course

BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington is offering an eight-week Project Management Professional (PMP) certification preparation class. The course starts on Feb. 28 and will be held virtually on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The course is intended for individuals who wish to obtain...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

Meijer launches revamped mPerks program in Indiana

(WANE) — After initially rolling out an updated rewards program to certain Michigan customers in January, Meijer’s revamped mPerks program has now made its way to Indiana Tuesday. According to Meijer, the updated mPerks program will allow for more personalized rewards and savings. With the changes, mPerks will...
INDIANA STATE

