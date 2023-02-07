ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Possible listeria contamination leads to recall of select items across the state

By Alexis Bellamy
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several types of food items sold throughout Virginia are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria . But what is listeria exactly and what should you do if you come in contact with it?

According to the CDC , Listeria is a specific type of infectious bacteria. Listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium.

Although there have not yet been any reports of the illness in Virginia, people are encouraged to stay cautious and pay attention to what they’re consuming.

The “ fresh ideation food group ” is recalling several products that were sold between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30 because of potential contamination with the bacteria.

Virginia lawmakers say tax relief for individuals has a better shot than corporate cuts

According to the CDC, an estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die.

Listeria infections can cause headaches, fever and nausea, as well as other symptoms that could be confused with the common cold or even COVID-19. Those most at risk of Listeria are pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older and people with weakened immune systems.

8News reached out to several local hospitals today for expert feedback on the bacteria and its impact on hospital capacity but none were available.

Amtrack, however, is sending out this message to some of its customers who have ridden their railways and may have been served potentially contaminated items during their ride.

(Screenshot taken of an email from Amtrak to its customers)

Multiple food products are impacted by the recall, including premade sandwiches, wraps, salads and more. You can see the full list of the recalled items here .

Double shooting leaves teens dead on train tracks, Hopewell police continue investigation 8 months later

All of the recalled products have a fresh creative cuisine label on the bottom of the label and have a fresh-through or sell-through date ranging from Jan. 31 through Feb. 6.

The contaminated products were sold in several stores across Virginia as well as other states like Maryland and Washington D.C.

If you have purchased any of the products that match the timeline associated with those food items, you are recommended to throw them away and contact the company.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

