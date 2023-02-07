Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biden Calls Tyre Nichols “Tyler” in Front of His Grieving Family During SOTU Speech, Critics Say He's Mentally UnwellEden ReportsMemphis, TN
15 Romantic Gestures for Her That Will Make Her DayTara Blair BallMemphis, TN
Elvis Presley's Iconic Graceland Mansion Will Remain In The FamilyFlorence CarmelaMemphis, TN
Charleston Aliens - Chinese Spy BalloonsCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
7 Memphis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
Related
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
NBA trade deadline: What Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving trades mean for the Memphis Grizzlies
The landscape of the Western Conference has drastically changed since Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant told the world he was "fine in the West." In the past week alone, NBA star Kyrie Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks and Kevin Durant was sent to the Phoenix Suns. The Grizzlies...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Russell Westbrook’s brother sends a cryptic tweet after LeBron James admitted disappointment the Lakers didn't trade for Kyrie Irving
It doesn’t take rocket science to realize that the relationship between James and Westbrook has gone south after the Kyrie Irving saga.
James Wiseman traded to Detroit Pistons, gets new start in NBA | Report
The Golden State Warriors traded former Memphis Tiger James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a four-team deal that also involved the Atlanta Hawks, ESPN reported Thursday. The Pistons sent forward Saddiq Bey to the Hawks. The Warriors acquired guard Gary Payton II, and the Trail Blazers acquired five second round picks, ESPN reported. ...
NBA Rumors: Warriors Trade James Wiseman to Pistons in Three-Team Deal
Report: Warriors trade Wiseman to Pistons in three-team deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. James Wiseman’s time in the Bay has come to an end. The Warriors have traded the 7-foot-1 center as part of a multi-team trade involving the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing a source.
Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. power Memphis Grizzlies over Chicago Bulls
After three quarters, few things went right for the Memphis Grizzlies. The Chicago Bulls stormed back from a halftime deficit as the Grizzlies couldn’t find their typical third-quarter spark. Leave it to Ja Morant to find some electricity in the fourth. After he hit a twisting layup, his daughter...
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies face the Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves (30-28, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (33-21, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup against Minnesota. He's ninth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game. The Grizzlies are 15-16 in Western Conference games. Memphis has a 3-6...
NBA
Bulls run out of gas in Memphis going into NBA Trade Deadline
The state of the Bulls... is divided, like much these days. So with Tuesday’s DeMar DeRozan-less 104-89 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies and the spectacular Ja Morant, the Bulls again slipped back from steadying themselves at .500 at 26-28 heading into Thursday’s NBA season deadline to make trades.
Chicago Bulls and the 3 other 2023 NBA trade deadline losers
The NBA trade deadline has officially passed, and the 2023 edition was one of the most fun and fascinating ones in recent memory. The Brooklyn Nets made two league-altering trades, shipping out Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, and the Los Angeles Lakers completely re-made their roster on the fly. Other contenders like the Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks also made some moves around the edges to get better, keeping them off the list of NBA trade deadline losers.
Bulls lose to the Memphis Grizzlies on the road
Chicago Bulls logo (Photo credit: NBA.com) The Chicago Bulls lost their 28th game of the season with a 104-89 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, February 7, on the road. The Bulls were led by center Nikola Vucevic, who finished with a team-high 28 points and 17 rebounds in...
Comments / 0