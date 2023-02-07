Read full article on original website
Police Arrest Driver Accused of Hitting Pedestrian in Downtown Reno
Reno Police have a suspect in custody accused of hitting a pedestrian in downtown Reno early Thursday afternoon. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. after police say an undercover officer saw an erratic driver in the area and called it in to authorities. When marked officers tried to stop the...
Suspect arrested after nearly hitting officers, leading police on chase into Carson City
DAYTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars accused of nearly hitting officers and then leading them on a chase from Dayton to Carson City late Tuesday night. Deputies with the Lyon County Sheriff's Office were doing traffic enforcement on Highway 50 in Moundhouse when they noticed a car traveling westbound headed right towards them. Their patrol cars were parked on a dirt shoulder just east of Newman Lane. Police said the driver did not slow down as they were approaching them and didn't make an effort to switch lanes.
Suspected DUI Driver Arrested After Deadly Head-on Crash North of Reno
Police say they have arrested a suspected DUI driver in connection with a deadly head-on crash north of Reno early Wednesday morning. Police say the suspect, 40-year-old Terry Don Long Jr. was driving north on Stead Blvd. near Sagewood Drive when his car collided with another car, killing the unidentified driver.
More Guns Found in Carmine Street Shooting Investigation, Deputies Say
The Carson City Sheriff's Office says they seized two additional guns in related to a shooting investigation. Deputies executed a search warrant at a home near Carmine Street and Dori Way Tuesday night. Police say the people in the house cooperated with officers - no one was arrested. The sheriff's...
2 transported to Renown, speed and impairment factors in crash
Reno Fire had Longley Lane closed for a couple hours Wednesday night while they cleared a crash. Reno Police Department Sergeant Alan Hollingsworth on scene told 2 News that the car driving southbound on Longley Lane lost control and struck a tree around 5:17 p.m. Wednesday, resulting in one person being ejected and one person being trapped.
Accused Killer Troy Driver Expected to Waive Upcoming Preliminary Hearing
Accused killer Troy Driver is expected to waive his right to a preliminary hearing on Valentine's Day. The preliminary hearing was scheduled for a week from today but a status conference is now scheduled for February 14 when the Fernley Justice Court said Driver's attorney is expected to waive the right.
Reno approves $250k settlement for observer hurt by police in Black Lives Matter protest
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The city of Reno approved a $250,000 settlement with a Black Lives Matter observer injured during a May 2020 protest when police fired nonlethal pepperball rounds into the crowd. The settlement resolves a federal lawsuit filed by Rebecca Gasca, who was...
Reno agrees to $250,000 settlement with observer hit by pepper balls at protest
The Reno City Council will discuss Wednesday whether to grant a $250,000 settlement to Rebecca Gasca, a former legal observer for the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, who sued after she said she was hit by pepper balls shot by local police at a downtown Black Lives Matter protest in 2020. The post Reno agrees to $250,000 settlement with observer hit by pepper balls at protest appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Driver Killed in Crash on U.S. 50 in Fallon
An investigation is underway after a driver was killed in a crash on U.S. 50 near Sheckler Road in Fallon. The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Nevada State Police say the unidentified driver ran a red light heading east on U.S. 50 when the car hit a multi-trailer FedEx semi-truck that was turning off Sheckler onto westbound U.S. 50.
Sparks City Council to Discuss Possible $441,000 Settlement
A meeting over the issue is scheduled for Monday afternoon. Sparks City Council is scheduled to discuss a possible settlement with former Fire Chief Mark Lawson.
Reno Approves $250,000 Settlement to Legal Observer at BLM Protest
The Reno City Council has approved a negotiated settlement of $250,000 to Rebecca Gasca. The 6-1 approval came during a public meeting on Wednesday. Gasca had sued former Reno Police Chief Jason Soto, the City of Reno and others for alleged civil rights violations and excessive force claims. Gasca attended...
Mayor Schieve Files Motion for Washoe Judge to Order Tracking Device Plantee to be Identified
(Feb. 6, 2023) Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve has filed in the second Judicial District Court of Nevada an order to compel a Washoe judge to ask the defendants in the case described below to identify the someone(s) who planted a tracking device on her personal car, despite the defendants' 'untenable objection'.
Trained Rock Removal Experts, NDOT Continue Work On Clearing Landslide In Lyon County
Trained rock removal experts have started the process to get rid of the unstable rock from the SR-208 landslide. A rockslide fell across roughly 400 feet of roadway through the Wilson Canyon, between Smith Valley and Yerington on Jan. 10.
Oddie Blvd. to close at Silverada Blvd. for pedestrian bridge removal
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC will be closing Oddie Blvd. at Silverada Blvd. for two consecutive weekends for the demolition of a pedestrian bridge. The demolition is part of the ongoing Oddie Wells Project. Silverada Blvd. will remain open to through traffic. The section of road will be closed starting...
Sheriff Brad Pope Gives Update on Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Restructure
During a Board meeting in Lyon County on Thursday, February 2, Sheriff Brad Pope provided an update on the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office patrol zone restructure. As a result of the restructure, January 2023 response times significantly improved across the county compared to January 2022. Sheriff Pope noted response...
Kaia FIT Sierra to Reopen Midtown Reno Location Saturday
A woman's gym that was damaged from flash flooding over the summer is set to reopen. You may remember us showing you this video back in August. Kaia FIT Sierra in Midtown had to close for water remediation work in the ceiling and walls after it flooded. The owner tells...
Nevada State Police Identify Driver in Fatal Crash in Lyon County
Nevada State Police (NSP) have identified a driver that died in a crash on Sunday in Lyon County. NSP responded to the crash on I-80 east of mile marker 53 in Lyon County on January 29 just after 6 a.m. Upon police arrival, it was determined that a white Ford...
Carson City Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help In Locating Missing Woman
Ericka Kay Weigle was last seen around 900 East Long Street in Carson City. Erica was last seen around the 900 East Long Street in Carson City during the second week of January.
Lyon County rollover claims 22-year-old
A 22-year-old man died Jan. 29 in a rollover crash in Lyon County, according to the Nevada State Police. Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez died at the scene of the crash on Interstate 80 near mile marker 53, a NSP news release said. He was the third fatality of 2023 reported by the NSP, Highway Patrol-Northern Command West.
Carson River Sunset / Carson City, NV
Here's a great sunset hike you can do along the Carson River Park, with Prison Hill in the distance. The Silver Saddle Ranch is nearby with plenty of wildlife and views of the river in Carson City. Enjoy the views and thanks for watching! KTVN Jeff Martinez https://www.alltrails.com/parks/us/nevada/carson-river-park.
