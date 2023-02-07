WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Led by Taylor Hendricks' 23 points, the UCF Knights defeated the Wichita State Shockers 72-67 on Wednesday night. The Knights improved to 14-9 with the win and the Shockers fell to 12-12. MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Kedrian Johnson tied a career high with 22 points, and West Virginia held off No. 11 Iowa State for a 76-71 win. Emmitt Mathews added a season-high 20 points for the Mountaineers, who have won five of seven to get their season moving in the right direction after they dropped five in a row during one stretch. The Cyclones missed a chance to move into a first-place tie with No. 5 Texas, which lost at Kansas on Monday night. Jaren Holmes led the Cyclones with 18 points.

