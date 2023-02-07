ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

🏀 MBB: Blue Dragons can't overcome hot-shooting Coffeyville in road loss

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — The Blue Dragons fell behind early en route to a 90-68 loss on Wednesday inside Nellis Hall at No. 18 Coffeyville. Hutchinson (15-10, 9-10 KJCCC) never had a lead in the game, as the hot-shooting Red Ravens set and controlled the tempo for the entire 40 minutes. Coffeyville shot 53 percent from the floor, while knocking down nine three-pointers in the process.
🏀 Rojas makes AAC Honor Roll

Wichita State senior James Rojas grabbed every rebound and loose ball in sight last week, as well as a spot on the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll. The 6-6 forward from Jamestown, N.Y. averaged 16.0 points and 8.0 rebounds over two games while shooting better than 70% from the field (12/17, .706).
Sports Headlines for Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Led by Taylor Hendricks' 23 points, the UCF Knights defeated the Wichita State Shockers 72-67 on Wednesday night. The Knights improved to 14-9 with the win and the Shockers fell to 12-12. MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Kedrian Johnson tied a career high with 22 points, and West Virginia held off No. 11 Iowa State for a 76-71 win. Emmitt Mathews added a season-high 20 points for the Mountaineers, who have won five of seven to get their season moving in the right direction after they dropped five in a row during one stretch. The Cyclones missed a chance to move into a first-place tie with No. 5 Texas, which lost at Kansas on Monday night. Jaren Holmes led the Cyclones with 18 points.
KWCH.com

Precipitation on the way this afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet morning across Kansas, but our next chance of moisture will arrive this afternoon. While the heavier rain will fall along and east of the turnpike, the Wichita area will see some light rain that may mix with snow after sunset. The rain/snow mix will be done by midnight, and no snow accumulation is expected.
New BBBS match space open

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new match activity space for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Reno County is open. This space can used for site-based matches who are not able to meet at the school, community-based matches who are in their first 30 days, HCC students living in the dorms, or any match looking for fun, new things to do.
thefabricator.com

The Last Pass: A new adventure for a longtime welder

When I was approached about replacing Jim Mosman for this column, I was instantly overwhelmed. And I had questions. Why did I deserve this? Could I step up and fill Jim’s shoes? What if I screw it up? How do you deal with writer’s block? I know others could have more to offer than I do.
KWCH.com

Drivers asked to avoid Kellogg due to multiple crashes near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers have been asked to avoid Kellogg due to multiple crashes between Washington and the Central Business District. Both eastbound and westbound traffic has been slowed due to the crashes. No serious injuries have been reported. Follow live updates here: https://kandrive.org. Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights...
USD 309 board to hold Thursday meeting at RVMS

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Board of Education will hold another special meeting Thursday night, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. at Reno Valley Middle School to allow the public to speak about the overall scope of the $8.75 million bond issue due to go before voters soon.
City Hall in Hutch to be closed the afternoon of Feb. 15

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — City Manager Kendal Francis said that City Hall in Hutchinson will be closed one afternoon next week. "Wednesday, the 15th, we will be closing City Hall for that afternoon, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. We'll be doing active shooter training here at City Hall," Francis said. "Just so everybody's aware, this will be a full-scale training, so you'll see probably, a large police presence. Don't panic. The big thing is, city hall will be closed for that afternoon."
KAKE TV

Wichita woman finds dog with traumatic leg and tail injuries believed to be wandering around for a week

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Rilla Lemon's weekend took an unexpected turn when she looked outside Saturday and saw something unthinkable. "When you looked in her face, she just had this look like please help me. And I just, I couldn't turn her away," said Lemon. "I was shocked, and I was shaken because I was worried about her. I was scared of what her body was, you know what was going on inside."
KAKE TV

A teenager was robbed and shot Sunday afternoon in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Officers say a teenage boy was robbed and shot on Sunday and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The Wichita Police Department said the shooting took place just before 2 p.m. near the 1400 block of S Seneca after being robbed. Officers found a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and rushed him to the hospital. He is in stable condition.
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

