COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — The Blue Dragons fell behind early en route to a 90-68 loss on Wednesday inside Nellis Hall at No. 18 Coffeyville. Hutchinson (15-10, 9-10 KJCCC) never had a lead in the game, as the hot-shooting Red Ravens set and controlled the tempo for the entire 40 minutes. Coffeyville shot 53 percent from the floor, while knocking down nine three-pointers in the process.
Sports Headlines for Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Led by Taylor Hendricks' 23 points, the UCF Knights defeated the Wichita State Shockers 72-67 on Wednesday night. The Knights improved to 14-9 with the win and the Shockers fell to 12-12. MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Kedrian Johnson tied a career high with 22 points, and West Virginia held off No. 11 Iowa State for a 76-71 win. Emmitt Mathews added a season-high 20 points for the Mountaineers, who have won five of seven to get their season moving in the right direction after they dropped five in a row during one stretch. The Cyclones missed a chance to move into a first-place tie with No. 5 Texas, which lost at Kansas on Monday night. Jaren Holmes led the Cyclones with 18 points.
Emily Younger thanks viewers as she says goodbye to KSN
Emily Younger said goodbye to KSN News 3 at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Kansas fishing lake gets full renovation from KDWP
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) is planning to fully renovate the water body of Kingman State Fishing Lake to improve aquatic habitat and fishing conditions.
Precipitation on the way this afternoon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet morning across Kansas, but our next chance of moisture will arrive this afternoon. While the heavier rain will fall along and east of the turnpike, the Wichita area will see some light rain that may mix with snow after sunset. The rain/snow mix will be done by midnight, and no snow accumulation is expected.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps continue to cool, rain chances arriving tomorrow
Showers are tracking across southeast Kansas this afternoon and will continue to push east this afternoon. Cloud cover lingers for southcentral Kansas, but clearing skies will be the story for the rest of the state. Temperatures will be cooler than we saw yesterday thanks to northerly flow, but we will...
When Wichita school denied special education services, this family fought back — and won
Josh Dutcher and Sara Zafar say their oldest child’s problems in school started early. As an elementary school student — first in Lawrence and then Wichita — Lexi Dutcher would sometimes scream in class or throw herself on the floor. She struggled to keep up academically and had trouble socializing with other children.
Northwest Wichita Bed Bath & Beyond to close
The Bed Bath & Beyond in northwest Wichita will be closing.
New BBBS match space open
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new match activity space for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Reno County is open. This space can used for site-based matches who are not able to meet at the school, community-based matches who are in their first 30 days, HCC students living in the dorms, or any match looking for fun, new things to do.
These are the best and worst nursing homes near Wichita, according to federal ratings
The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has 40 nursing homes listed in Wichita and the surrounding area. The agency assigns ratings to each by looking at three factors: health inspections, staffing and quality measures. Below is every nursing home the agency shows for the Wichita area, listed from...
The Last Pass: A new adventure for a longtime welder
When I was approached about replacing Jim Mosman for this column, I was instantly overwhelmed. And I had questions. Why did I deserve this? Could I step up and fill Jim’s shoes? What if I screw it up? How do you deal with writer’s block? I know others could have more to offer than I do.
Drivers asked to avoid Kellogg due to multiple crashes near downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers have been asked to avoid Kellogg due to multiple crashes between Washington and the Central Business District. Both eastbound and westbound traffic has been slowed due to the crashes. No serious injuries have been reported. Follow live updates here: https://kandrive.org. Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights...
USD 309 board to hold Thursday meeting at RVMS
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Board of Education will hold another special meeting Thursday night, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. at Reno Valley Middle School to allow the public to speak about the overall scope of the $8.75 million bond issue due to go before voters soon.
City Hall in Hutch to be closed the afternoon of Feb. 15
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — City Manager Kendal Francis said that City Hall in Hutchinson will be closed one afternoon next week. "Wednesday, the 15th, we will be closing City Hall for that afternoon, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. We'll be doing active shooter training here at City Hall," Francis said. "Just so everybody's aware, this will be a full-scale training, so you'll see probably, a large police presence. Don't panic. The big thing is, city hall will be closed for that afternoon."
Wichita woman finds dog with traumatic leg and tail injuries believed to be wandering around for a week
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Rilla Lemon's weekend took an unexpected turn when she looked outside Saturday and saw something unthinkable. "When you looked in her face, she just had this look like please help me. And I just, I couldn't turn her away," said Lemon. "I was shocked, and I was shaken because I was worried about her. I was scared of what her body was, you know what was going on inside."
A teenager was robbed and shot Sunday afternoon in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Officers say a teenage boy was robbed and shot on Sunday and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The Wichita Police Department said the shooting took place just before 2 p.m. near the 1400 block of S Seneca after being robbed. Officers found a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and rushed him to the hospital. He is in stable condition.
Kansas teen dies two days after pickup, semi crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas teen injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Feb. 2 in Sedgwick County has died. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Chevy Silverado driven by 16-year-old Wyatt Owen Sobba of Mount Hope was northbound on 267th Street West at U.S. 54. The pickup and...
