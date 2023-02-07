Read full article on original website
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Moment building collapses as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey and Syria
A building was reduced to rubble as a powerful earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, killing hundreds, shocking video shows. At least 1,300 people have died after the initial 7.8 magnitude earthquake near Gaziantep early on Monday, 6 February. This video which circulated on social media that morning purports to show the building tumbling down in Haliliye, Sanliurfa province.It is unknown if anyone was injured in the collapse shown in this footage. A second earthquake has since been confirmed near Ekinozu, around 100 miles north of the first epicentre.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Turkey earthquake: Rescue crews search rubble in northwest SyriaTurkey earthquake: Crowds rush to falling rubble during search for survivorsMoment child rescued from rubble in Syria after 7.8 magnitude earthquake
Video shows child rescued from ruins of Syrian home destroyed by earthquake
Rescuers in Syria used a pickax, a jackhammer and a torch to rescue a young boy lodged in the ruins of his collapsed home after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the region Monday. The stunning video of the rescue shows Syria Civil Defense members, known as White Helmets, working to save the boy named Ahmed, who was pulled out the rubble and covered in debris from his fallen home in the village of Qatma, just north of Aleppo. Ahmed, who had blood on his clothes and scrapes on his body, can be heard crying as a rescuer takes him in his arms. White Helmets...
Video shows two children rescued from building rubble after deadly earthquake in Turkey
Two children were rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit the region. The earthquake has killed thousands, while rescue teams race to find survivors.Feb. 6, 2023.
Video shows man dragged from debris of earthquake in Malatya, Turkey
Video posted on social media by a Turkish humanitarian organization showed a man being hauled from the ruins of a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey.Feb. 7, 2023.
Turkey: Moment journalist abandons live broadcast to carry girl to safety after earthquake
A journalist abandoned a live broadcast in Turkey to help a young girl to safety following a deadly earthquake.Yuksel Akalan, a reporter from A News, was live from the streets of Malatya when a shockwave struck.In broadcast footage, the sound of buildings collapsing can be heard in the background.Akalan then rushes to the aid of a woman and young girl who can be seen walking over rubble.Across Turkey and Syria, at least 5,100 people have died after an earthquake hit on Monday, 6 February.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Second earthquake that hits Turkey reduces buildings to rubbleMoment father comforts girl pulled from rubble of building in SyriaThousands of rescue workers leave Istanbul Airport for earthquake-affected regions
Heartbreaking photos show father clutching hand of dead daughter trapped in Turkey earthquake rubble
A heartbreaking photo from a city in Turkey decimated by two devastating earthquakes shows a father holding the hand of his dead 15-year-old daughter trapped beneath the rubble.The striking image depicts the sorrow that will be felt by thousands of families who lost loved ones in Monday’s quake, with fears up to 20,000 may have been killed in Turkey and Syria.Hunched amidst the rubble in Kahramanmaras, Mesut Hancer is pictured holding the hand of his daughter 15-year-old Irmak – her pale fingers visible through the slabs of concrete and broken bricks that once formed the apartment block where the...
'Heart-wrenching': Drone footage shows destruction from Turkey and Syria earthquakes
Drone footage shows devastation from earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria as frantic rescue efforts continue to find more survivors.
BBC
Turkey and Syria earthquake: Bodies found in search for volleyball team
Three bodies have been found as rescuers in Turkey search a collapsed hotel for a group of school volleyball players following Monday's earthquakes. The bodies of two teachers and a student were recovered from the Isias Hotel in Adiyaman, said officials in Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus. A group of 39 people...
BBC
China spy balloon: US Navy releases photos of debris
The US Navy has released photos of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot out of the sky on Saturday. The US Fleet Forces Command posted several photos on its Facebook page showing large debris of the balloon being hauled into a boat. The post said the sailors retrieving...
Turkey earthquake devastation captured on video
Videos are capturing the aftermath of a destructive 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,300 people.
Man travels 2,000 miles from Wales to find family buried in Turkey earthquake rubble
A man who travelled more than 2,000 miles to reach his childhood home in disaster-struck Turkey arrived to find his family still buried under the rubble.Ahmat Yilmaz journeyed through the night from south Wales to the mountaintop village of Tut, in Turkey’s Adiyaman province, after hearing his brother Ali had died in a deadly earthquake.When he arrived, he found his brother’s wife was also seriously injured and his two nieces were still buried among the rubble.Thousands died in the initial earthquake, a second major tremor and dozens of aftershocks that rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday – leaving countless...
Harrowing video shows reporter live on TV as earthquake hits Turkey
Television reporter Yuksel Akalan was broadcasting live from the streets of Malatya, Turkey, after Monday's devastating earthquake when the ground started shaking beneath his feet. Akalan and a group of others on the road are seen taking off down the street as the shaking begins. As the cameraman also turns to run, the sound of a building collapsing can be heard."As we were heading to the rubble to (film) search and rescue efforts, there were two consecutive aftershocks with a loud noise, and the building you are seeing on my left was brought down to earth," Akalan said, according to Reuters. "There was a lot of dust. A local resident is coming and he is covered in dust."The video shows Akalan coming upon a mother and her daughter in the road and helping them evacuate, urging the young girl to remain calm.At least 1,900 people were killed and many more wounded across Turkey and Syria when two separate earthquakes and multiple aftershocks hit the region early Monday. Rescue workers said they expected the death toll to climb.
BBC
Turkey-Syria earthquake: Survivor in rubble sparks hope for more 'miracles'
Rescue workers called for silence at a fallen apartment building in the southern Turkish city of Iskenderun on Wednesday after hearing signs of life beneath the mounds of rubble. Onlookers including family, friends and neighbours of the building's residents stopped talking, while cranes and other machinery nearby were switched off.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Welsh rescue team told to stand down
Rescuers ready to travel to Turkey and Syria have been left feeling "sick" after being told to stand down. Dog handlers Emma Whittle and Brian Jones were expecting to travel with a detection dog team to help after the earthquake. The death toll currently stands at more than 7,200. Ms...
Major earthquake kills 3,700 in Turkey and Syria, weather hits survivors
KAHRAMANMARAS, Turkey/DAMASCUS (Reuters) - A huge earthquake killed more than 3,700 people across a swathe of Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, with freezing winter weather adding to the plight of the thousands left injured or homeless and hampering efforts to find survivors.
