ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

New delay in transfer of welfare benefits role to Scotland

The UK government could be delivering disability living allowance and some other devolved benefits in Scotland for another three years until 2026. Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride has written to the Scottish government to extend transitional arrangements. New devolved powers in 2016 gave the Scottish Parliament responsibility for £2.8bn...
BBC

Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded

More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
BBC

Brecon Beacons: Holiday couple drowned at waterfall - inquest

The provisional cause of death for two women who died near a popular waterfall was drowning, an inquest has heard. Helen and Rachael Patching, aged 52 and 33, from Kent, were visiting Ystradfellte, Powys, in the Brecon Beacons National Park while on holiday. The alarm was raised at about 11:45...
BBC

Late night swim luxury we can't afford - Monmouthshire council

Late night swimming is a "luxury" which can no longer be afforded, a Welsh council has been told. Monmouthshire plans to cut leisure centre opening hours under proposals to save £11.4m in the next financial year. The centres open until 10pm on weekdays and 6pm at weekends, but cabinet...
BBC

Constance Marten: Missing couple and baby thought to be camping in Sussex

A missing couple and their newborn baby are believed to be camping in the East Sussex countryside, the Metropolitan Police has said. Constance Marten, her partner Mark Gordon, 48 - a convicted sex offender - and their four-week-old baby have been missing for the last month. Police said their concern...
BBC

Turkey earthquake: Welsh rescue team told to stand down

Rescuers ready to travel to Turkey and Syria have been left feeling "sick" after being told to stand down. Dog handlers Emma Whittle and Brian Jones were expecting to travel with a detection dog team to help after the earthquake. The death toll currently stands at more than 7,200. Ms...
BBC

Unlawful trade barrier warning over bottle return scheme

A leading lawyer has claimed that Scotland's bottle deposit return scheme could create an unlawful trade barrier with the rest of the UK. The initiative is due to launch in August and is designed to boost recycling via a 20p deposit on single-use drinks bottles and cans. But Aidan O'Neill...
BBC

Northumberland health and social care bodies "failed" man who died

A vulnerable man who died after discharging himself from hospital was let down by "significant failings" in his care, an investigation has found. The man, known as Mr B, suffered from heart issues and seizures and was found dead at his home in November 2019. The Local Government and Social...
BBC

Cemfjord sinking: Crew lost in catastrophic capsize, inquiry rules

The crew of a cargo ship died after their vessel suffered a "sudden catastrophic capsize" in violent conditions, a sheriff has said. The bodies of the eight men were never recovered after the MV Cemfjord sank in the Pentland Firth, a stretch of sea between Orkney and the Caithness coast.
BBC

PSNI job almost impossible on shoestring budget, says Paisley

Policing in Northern Ireland is being asked to be done "on the cheap", a DUP MP has claimed during a debate at Westminster. Ian Paisley raised the issue of the Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI) budget, which is facing a £226m shortfall between this year and 2025. Last...
BBC

A9 work will not be completed by 2025 target, minister says

The Scottish government has said work to dual the A9 between Inverness and Perth will not be completed by 2025. Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said the target was "unachievable". She said the government remained committed to upgrading the remaining single carriageway sections of the road to dual carriageway. But she...
BBC

Green Man farm site should be sold, Labour MS says

The Labour Welsh government has been urged by one of its own Senedd members to sell the farm bought for £4.25m to help a festival company. Mike Hedges said ministers should never have purchased Gilestone Farm, near Talybont-on-Usk, Powys, for Green Man. The acquisition was controversial after it emerged...

Comments / 0

Community Policy