Read full article on original website
Related
I'm an American who visited Scotland for the first time. Here are 10 things that surprised me.
On her first-ever visit to Scotland, an Insider reporter was surprised by how cheap groceries were and how quickly the weather could change.
What happened during Scotland’s rent freeze? Landlords fought back | Francisco Garcia
For solutions to the housing crisis to work, the need to be permanent, says journalist Francisco Garcia
BBC
New delay in transfer of welfare benefits role to Scotland
The UK government could be delivering disability living allowance and some other devolved benefits in Scotland for another three years until 2026. Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride has written to the Scottish government to extend transitional arrangements. New devolved powers in 2016 gave the Scottish Parliament responsibility for £2.8bn...
BBC
Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded
More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
Schoolboy, 15, is charged after a baby was struck by a brick hurled through a bus window in Glasgow
A 15-year-old boy has been charged following an incident which saw a brick hurled through the window of a bus, striking a baby.
Afghan refugee in London told to give up doctorate and move to Yorkshire
University asks home secretary to intervene in move that would deprive him of scholarship and teaching roles
BBC
Brecon Beacons: Holiday couple drowned at waterfall - inquest
The provisional cause of death for two women who died near a popular waterfall was drowning, an inquest has heard. Helen and Rachael Patching, aged 52 and 33, from Kent, were visiting Ystradfellte, Powys, in the Brecon Beacons National Park while on holiday. The alarm was raised at about 11:45...
BBC
Late night swim luxury we can't afford - Monmouthshire council
Late night swimming is a "luxury" which can no longer be afforded, a Welsh council has been told. Monmouthshire plans to cut leisure centre opening hours under proposals to save £11.4m in the next financial year. The centres open until 10pm on weekdays and 6pm at weekends, but cabinet...
BBC
Constance Marten: Missing couple and baby thought to be camping in Sussex
A missing couple and their newborn baby are believed to be camping in the East Sussex countryside, the Metropolitan Police has said. Constance Marten, her partner Mark Gordon, 48 - a convicted sex offender - and their four-week-old baby have been missing for the last month. Police said their concern...
What technology is the private rescue firm using to search for missing Nicola Bulley?
Private firm Specialist Group International (SGI) began aiding the search for Ms Bulley in the waterways of St Michael's on Wyre village in Lancashire on Monday.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Welsh rescue team told to stand down
Rescuers ready to travel to Turkey and Syria have been left feeling "sick" after being told to stand down. Dog handlers Emma Whittle and Brian Jones were expecting to travel with a detection dog team to help after the earthquake. The death toll currently stands at more than 7,200. Ms...
BBC
Unlawful trade barrier warning over bottle return scheme
A leading lawyer has claimed that Scotland's bottle deposit return scheme could create an unlawful trade barrier with the rest of the UK. The initiative is due to launch in August and is designed to boost recycling via a 20p deposit on single-use drinks bottles and cans. But Aidan O'Neill...
BBC
Northumberland health and social care bodies "failed" man who died
A vulnerable man who died after discharging himself from hospital was let down by "significant failings" in his care, an investigation has found. The man, known as Mr B, suffered from heart issues and seizures and was found dead at his home in November 2019. The Local Government and Social...
BBC
Cemfjord sinking: Crew lost in catastrophic capsize, inquiry rules
The crew of a cargo ship died after their vessel suffered a "sudden catastrophic capsize" in violent conditions, a sheriff has said. The bodies of the eight men were never recovered after the MV Cemfjord sank in the Pentland Firth, a stretch of sea between Orkney and the Caithness coast.
A mom took her dog for a walk in northern England last week. Her partner says she 'vanished into thin air'
On a cold January morning, a mother-of-two dropped her young daughters off at school before taking her springer spaniel for their usual walk by the river.
BBC
PSNI job almost impossible on shoestring budget, says Paisley
Policing in Northern Ireland is being asked to be done "on the cheap", a DUP MP has claimed during a debate at Westminster. Ian Paisley raised the issue of the Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI) budget, which is facing a £226m shortfall between this year and 2025. Last...
Shortage of UK foresters prompts government to offer free courses
Ministers hope training in range of forestry skills will help to meet tree-planting and other climate goals
BBC
A9 work will not be completed by 2025 target, minister says
The Scottish government has said work to dual the A9 between Inverness and Perth will not be completed by 2025. Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said the target was "unachievable". She said the government remained committed to upgrading the remaining single carriageway sections of the road to dual carriageway. But she...
Humza Yousaf’s family drops discrimination case against nursery
SNP politician and his wife claimed their daughter was denied a place because of her Muslim-sounding name
BBC
Green Man farm site should be sold, Labour MS says
The Labour Welsh government has been urged by one of its own Senedd members to sell the farm bought for £4.25m to help a festival company. Mike Hedges said ministers should never have purchased Gilestone Farm, near Talybont-on-Usk, Powys, for Green Man. The acquisition was controversial after it emerged...
Comments / 0