Man Finds Girlfriend Having Sex With Her Friend, Kills Both WomenWilliamGreen Bay, WI
Opinion: Green Bay has had some Great, but not Always Likeable QuarterbacksLarry E LambertGreen Bay, WI
Rob's Import Repair Relocates to Appleton, WI for Better Customer ServiceJot BeatAppleton, WI
Matt Miller Mock Draft Projects Packers to Draft 2 High-IQ PlayersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
NFL Superstar Announces Potential Trade DestinationOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
Yardbarker
NFL Exec Makes Final Aaron Rodgers Trade Prediction
The season ended for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers more than four weeks ago, yet they are being talked about as much as anyone heading into Super Bowl 57. Unlike the quarterback situations for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, who have Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, the one in Green Bay is unsettled.
NFL executive believes Green Bay Packers ‘done’ with Aaron Rodgers
As the Green Bay Packers await a decision from quarterback Aaron Rodgers regarding his intentions to retire or play in
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best Super Bowl 57 Same-Game Parlay | This 4-Leg Eagles-Chiefs Parlay Pays 13-1
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Eagles and Chiefs will meet in Super Bowl 57 in just a few days. This is projected to be one of the highest-scoring Super Bowls in recent memory as it features the No. 1- and No. 2-ranked offenses in all of football, which means bettors can have a lot of fun putting together a Super Bowl same-game parlay.
Aaron Rodgers Is Doing Aaron Rodgers Things Again
For the third consecutive offseason, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will decide “what he’s going to do” about his playing future in suspenseful fashion. It started in 2021 when Rodgers reportedly wanted a trade out of Wisconsin but later changed his mind — and won an MVP award later that year.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Salary Cap Expert Releases Proposed Contract Extension For Bengals Star QB Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. The team is expected to sign the 26-year-old to a long-term deal that will likely make him the NFL's highest-paid quarterback. What could the contract look like? How will it be structured?. Salary cap...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The 33rd Team Mock Draft 3.0 Features the Panthers Striking a Deal with Lions
Here in just a couple of weeks, the Carolina Panthers along with the other 31 NFL franchises will be in Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL Combine. There, GM Scott Fitterer and new head coach Frank Reich will get to evaluate this year's top college prospects up close and in person with their eyes fixated on the quarterbacks.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Raiders Part Ways With Three Scouts, Including Scouting Coordinator
The Las Vegas Raiders have fired three of their scouts, per Inside the League founder Neil Stratton. Northeast/Midlands scout Glenn "Shemy" Schembechler, Southeast scout Zack Crockett and scouting coordinator Jack Gilmore have all been let go by the organization. Gilmore has been with the Raiders since 2019, having previously worked...
WSAW
Black History Month: When Reggie White signed with the Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Before he came to the team, Reggie White was a free agent who said that he would play anywhere except Green Bay. And he wasn’t the only one - team historians say players in the league called our city the Siberia of the NFL.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nick Saban on Jalen Hurts
The last time Jalen Hurts played a football game despite a significant injury, he wasn’t supposed to play at all. This was December 2018, the SEC championship. As the whole world watched, Hurts was benched at halftime of the national championship game the previous season against Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa replaced him and led the Crimson Tide to a national title. Hurts remained gracious, in public and in private, and that struck his coach as both typical of his quarterback and unusual for anyone thrust into his position. Nick Saban himself notes that, on the night that he swapped quarterbacks—out of necessity, no disrespect intended—Hurts held a 26–2 record as the Crimson Tide’s starter.
