Lorain County Community Action Agency’s Winter Crisis program continues through March 31
Winter heating assistance for residents who are without heat or threatened with disconnection is available now through March 31, according to a news release from Lorain County Community Action Agency. Winter Crisis applicants must be living at or below 175% of the federal poverty line. Crisis appointments can be scheduled...
Ritter Public Library, archaeological society to discuss historic mounds
Ritter Public Library, 5680 Liberty Ave. in Vermilion, will welcome back a touch of history Feb. 11. Entering the third segment of a series of presentations by Glenwood Boatman, vice president of the Sandusky Bay Chapter of the Archaeological Society of Ohio, patrons will be immersed in the history of the Seamans Fort Defense mounds of Milan, Ohio.
Lorain woman opens Therapeutic SOULutions to help bring mental health services to her community
Lorain native Shatela Evans is hoping to erase the stigma around mental health services for her community. “I hope to end the stigma of therapy,” Evans said. “Especially among the African American population, there’s a stigma if you admit you go to therapy and ‘tell your business,’ but in reality, it’s an extra benefit to have a counselor who can drive and assist you.
Lorain council approves license plate readers
LORAIN — Lorain will be the latest city in the county to get license plate readers, following Council approval Monday evening. City Council approved a $531,500, five-year contract with Flock Safety for 40 license plate readers. The contract was passed with an emergency clause, allowing it to go into effect once it passes Board of Control.
Churches in Painesville Township, Chardon to host Night to Shine events for people with special needs
Churches and community members in Painesville Township and Chardon are preparing to host Night to Shine events on Feb. 10, welcoming people with special needs to an annual prom sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. This will be Painesville Baptist Church’s seventh year hosting the event, noted lead pastor Rev....
Elyria Municipal Court to host regional Mock Trial Competition
The 40th annual Ohio Regional Mock Trial Competition will take place Feb. 17 at Elyria Municipal Court, 601 Broad St. Over 2,000 students from across the state took their place in local courtrooms for the Ohio Center for Law-Related Education’s 40th annual Ohio District Mock Trial Competition on Jan. 27, according to a news release.
Medina Co. needs drivers for senior meal delivery, compassion programs
The Medina County Office of Older Adults needs drivers to deliver meals to seniors who are homebound and take seniors out on their errand runs.
Cleveland’s Pioneer is only so successful in making theme work, but it’s barbecue-centric fare is solid | Restaurant review
The elephant ear was comically huge. It wasn’t just that the Elephant Ear ($7) dessert at camping-themed barbecue joint Pioneer in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood was so large that you could see little of the square tray underneath it; it also was that I had chosen it after a server helped convince me another dessert I’d been eyeing would be a bit much for one person.
Northeast Ohio gas lawnmower rebate programs provide incentives for switching to electric
Northeast Ohio residents can once again earn a $100 Visa gift card by switching from gas lawnmowers to electric mowers in an effort to improve air quality. Participating air quality agencies, including the Cleveland Department of Public Health's Division of Air Quality and the Akron Regional Air Quality Management District, are once again offering rebates for those who scrap their gas lawnmowers and replace them with battery-operated, cordless, electric mowers.
Broadway Mary's ARPA fund application withdrawn
LORAIN — A local business withdrew its application for American Rescue Plan Act funds. Mary Szefcyk, owner of Broadway Mary’s, pulled her application for $30,000 in ARPA funds just ahead of its third reading Monday evening. But that didn’t stop discussion on the issue. After Dan Nutt,...
North Olmsted student turn class project, into start of career
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Olmsted High School student said compassion and communication is the focus of a senior project that has become so much more. “I didn’t expect it to go this far, because now I work there,” said Ida Hajjaj. Hajjaj is like most...
Cleveland High School principal proposes schedule change at school board meeting
During the Cleveland City School Board meeting on Monday, the results of the systemwide evaluation for the Director of Schools, Dr. Russell Dyer were released. The evaluations were collected anonymously and included a scale of 1-4. Here are the calculated results:. Director and Board relations- 3.38. Community relations- 3.43. Staff...
Wadsworth brewery drops out of drag event after receiving threatening statements
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wadsworth Brewing Company is no longer hosting a drag story hour due to threatening statements, the brewery said in a statement on Facebook Wednesday. The brewery said in its online statement that it has always been supportive of the Wadsworth community, schools and not for profit organizations.
Elyria starts evaluating street resurfacing plans
ELYRIA — Elyria City Council’s utilities committee took the first steps Wednesday in finalizing the list of streets to be resurfaced in 2023. The city has budgeted about $1.9 million in Issue 6 funding for resurfacing, a $300,000 increase from 2022 and averaging out to about $271,000 in resurfacing for each ward.
Amherst police Lt. Dan Makruski retires, joins state as mobile training officer
As a law enforcement officer, Amherst Police Department Lt. Dan Makruski made it his mission to protect and serve his community. Now, Makruski’s mission is slightly changing. “I have always been dedicated to helping others, ever since I was little,” Makruski said. He still will help others, but...
City Council pumps brakes on plan for nonprofit to manage Highland Park Golf Course
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A skeptical Cleveland City Council committee on Monday put a temporary pin in Mayor Justin Bibb’s plans to hand over management of the city-owned Highland Park Golf Course to a newly created nonprofit. Members of the Municipal Services and Properties Committee could’ve advanced Bibb’s proposed...
Amherst church donates race funds to Blessing House
Despite the cancellation of the Jingle All The Way 5K race in December due to weather, Community Congregational United Church of Christ still delivered on it promise of donating funds to Blessing House in Elyria. Organized by Pastor Brian Russell, the race was set for its second year with an...
How does your property tax bill compare? See the new rates for every place in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Property tax rates vary widely in the seven-county region that makes up Greater Cleveland, from close to $4,000 a year per $100,000 of home value in some eastern suburbs of Cleveland to less than half of that in several townships that don’t provide many of the same services as cities.
Breaking: Cuyahoga County's crooked sheriff Steven Hammett resigns as Cleveland activists applaud the move and as new County Executive Chris Ronayne begins to craft his administrative team....By Clevelandurbannews.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
By Kathy Wray Coleman, associate publisher, editor-in-chief, and a political and investigative reporter who trained for 17 years as a reporter with the Call and Post Newspaper in Cleveland, Ohio-Investigative article. CLEVELAND, Ohio-Cuyahoga County interim sheriff Steven Hammett (pictured), the county's second Black sheriff and on the job hardly eight...
Winking Lizard, marking 40 years in business, changing up Lizardville retail approach
BEDFORD, Ohio – Many restaurants and bars undergo renovations because it’s time for an aesthetic change, a little sprucing up, a way to stand out a bit. Not Winking Lizard. The folks at the comfortable, affordable and beer-centric restaurant-watering holes are changing because of the economic writing on the wall. With sports on television, its homey décor and a sleepy lizard in a glass-enclosed room to entertain kids, the company’s Lizardville is shifting focus and getting out of the retail business.
