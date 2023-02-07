ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain County, OH

Morning Journal

Ritter Public Library, archaeological society to discuss historic mounds

Ritter Public Library, 5680 Liberty Ave. in Vermilion, will welcome back a touch of history Feb. 11. Entering the third segment of a series of presentations by Glenwood Boatman, vice president of the Sandusky Bay Chapter of the Archaeological Society of Ohio, patrons will be immersed in the history of the Seamans Fort Defense mounds of Milan, Ohio.
VERMILION, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain woman opens Therapeutic SOULutions to help bring mental health services to her community

Lorain native Shatela Evans is hoping to erase the stigma around mental health services for her community. “I hope to end the stigma of therapy,” Evans said. “Especially among the African American population, there’s a stigma if you admit you go to therapy and ‘tell your business,’ but in reality, it’s an extra benefit to have a counselor who can drive and assist you.
LORAIN, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Lorain council approves license plate readers

LORAIN — Lorain will be the latest city in the county to get license plate readers, following Council approval Monday evening. City Council approved a $531,500, five-year contract with Flock Safety for 40 license plate readers. The contract was passed with an emergency clause, allowing it to go into effect once it passes Board of Control.
LORAIN, OH
Morning Journal

Elyria Municipal Court to host regional Mock Trial Competition

The 40th annual Ohio Regional Mock Trial Competition will take place Feb. 17 at Elyria Municipal Court, 601 Broad St. Over 2,000 students from across the state took their place in local courtrooms for the Ohio Center for Law-Related Education’s 40th annual Ohio District Mock Trial Competition on Jan. 27, according to a news release.
ELYRIA, OH
Morning Journal

Cleveland’s Pioneer is only so successful in making theme work, but it’s barbecue-centric fare is solid | Restaurant review

The elephant ear was comically huge. It wasn’t just that the Elephant Ear ($7) dessert at camping-themed barbecue joint Pioneer in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood was so large that you could see little of the square tray underneath it; it also was that I had chosen it after a server helped convince me another dessert I’d been eyeing would be a bit much for one person.
CLEVELAND, OH
wvxu.org

Northeast Ohio gas lawnmower rebate programs provide incentives for switching to electric

Northeast Ohio residents can once again earn a $100 Visa gift card by switching from gas lawnmowers to electric mowers in an effort to improve air quality. Participating air quality agencies, including the Cleveland Department of Public Health's Division of Air Quality and the Akron Regional Air Quality Management District, are once again offering rebates for those who scrap their gas lawnmowers and replace them with battery-operated, cordless, electric mowers.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Broadway Mary's ARPA fund application withdrawn

LORAIN — A local business withdrew its application for American Rescue Plan Act funds. Mary Szefcyk, owner of Broadway Mary’s, pulled her application for $30,000 in ARPA funds just ahead of its third reading Monday evening. But that didn’t stop discussion on the issue. After Dan Nutt,...
LORAIN, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Elyria starts evaluating street resurfacing plans

ELYRIA — Elyria City Council’s utilities committee took the first steps Wednesday in finalizing the list of streets to be resurfaced in 2023. The city has budgeted about $1.9 million in Issue 6 funding for resurfacing, a $300,000 increase from 2022 and averaging out to about $271,000 in resurfacing for each ward.
ELYRIA, OH
Morning Journal

Amherst church donates race funds to Blessing House

Despite the cancellation of the Jingle All The Way 5K race in December due to weather, Community Congregational United Church of Christ still delivered on it promise of donating funds to Blessing House in Elyria. Organized by Pastor Brian Russell, the race was set for its second year with an...
AMHERST, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Breaking: Cuyahoga County's crooked sheriff Steven Hammett resigns as Cleveland activists applaud the move and as new County Executive Chris Ronayne begins to craft his administrative team....By Clevelandurbannews.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

By Kathy Wray Coleman, associate publisher, editor-in-chief, and a political and investigative reporter who trained for 17 years as a reporter with the Call and Post Newspaper in Cleveland, Ohio-Investigative article. CLEVELAND, Ohio-Cuyahoga County interim sheriff Steven Hammett (pictured), the county's second Black sheriff and on the job hardly eight...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland.com

Winking Lizard, marking 40 years in business, changing up Lizardville retail approach

BEDFORD, Ohio – Many restaurants and bars undergo renovations because it’s time for an aesthetic change, a little sprucing up, a way to stand out a bit. Not Winking Lizard. The folks at the comfortable, affordable and beer-centric restaurant-watering holes are changing because of the economic writing on the wall. With sports on television, its homey décor and a sleepy lizard in a glass-enclosed room to entertain kids, the company’s Lizardville is shifting focus and getting out of the retail business.
BEDFORD, OH

