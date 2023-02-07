Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congresswoman Attacked Inside D.C. Apartment BuildingNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Maryland - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Controversy over Democratic Secrecy Sparks National Conversation on Transparency in GovernmentSuperb26Washington, DC
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
Related
WJLA
'They are safe spaces': New bill aims to expand weekend hours at DC recreation centers
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Councilmember Charles Allen says he's introduced legislation that aims to expand recreation center hours on weekends in the District. Currently, rec centers are open for just a few hours on Saturday mornings and are completely closed on Sundays. "Our rec centers in D.C., they are...
WJLA
Montgomery County museum to hold several events celebrating Black History Month
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — This Black History Month, the Sandy Spring Slave Museum and African Art Gallery in Montgomery County is celebrating 35 years. It is a gem in Maryland, rich in American history and county heritage. To celebrate the anniversary on this significant month, the nonprofit organization...
WJLA
Prince William Co. leaders defer vote till March on data centers near neighborhoods
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — After a months-long tug of war between neighbors and developers, the Prince William County Board of Supervisors met late into the night Tuesday and deferred a vote that would pave the way for data centers to be built near homes. This is part...
WJLA
NAACP voices concern, questions legality of changes to Arlington 'Missing Middle' proposal
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — The debate over 'Missing Middle' housing in Arlington is now prompting some strong words from the NAACP's Arlington Branch. In a letter sent last week to the Arlington County Board Chair, NAACP leaders wrote that they were "stunned and deeply disappointed" by recent changes made to the county's 'Missing Middle' housing proposal.
WJLA
Prince George's Co. native returns home to serve medical needs for women of color
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News celebrates Black History Month and is highlighting a Maryland doctor who came back home to serve the community she grew up in. Health and Wellness Reporter Victoria Sanchez spoke with Dr. Jonelle Samuel, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Luminis Health Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham. Dr. Samuel is from Riverdale Park, which is just outside Hyattsville. Her family is from the Caribbean Island Granada and she is a first-generation American.
WJLA
WATCH: Fairfax County CA Steve Descano speaks out about deleted Signal app messages
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — For the first time, Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano is answering questions about his use of the Signal app. The Signal is an app that allowed Descano to delete his written communications with his county staff. 7News was the first to break this story and show how Descano deleted his communication about county business, pending ligation and more.
WJLA
'Now, let's take a moment to remember Mr. Cunningham.' Metro board honors heroic employee
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro’s board of directors held a moment of silence Thursday for Robert Cunningham, a Metro employee killed last week while trying to wrestle a gun from a suspect threatening a woman at the Potomac Avenue station. A gofundme site set up to raise money for...
WJLA
Pedestrian struck & killed in Northeast, DC Councilmember calls for more accountability
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday in the 600 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast, MPD said, and one D.C. Councilmember believes there's no excuse for what happened. "Tonight a pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver on the 600 block of RIA...
WJLA
DC opens investigation into bogus cosmetology licenses minutes after 7News I-Team story
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C.'s Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP) has informed 7News that an active investigation is now underway inside its own department. The action comes on the heels of a 7News I-Team investigation into the selling of fraudulent cosmetology and barber licenses by a former member of the D.C. Cosmetology Board. DLCP has yet to tell 7News who is conducting the investigation and when it started.
WJLA
It's National Pizza Day at North Italia DC
Good Morning Washington's Man Around Town Brian van de Graaff is celebrating National Pizza Day at North Italia. Find out what's on the Meu and learn more from NationalDay.com. NORTH ITALIA. 2112 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW STE 102, WASHINGTON, DC 20037. FB: @NORTHITALIA.
WJLA
Topping Out Ceremony celebrates milestone at Virginia Tech Innovation Campus in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — A Topping Out Ceremony was held Tuesday to celebrate a major milestone in the construction of the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus in Alexandria. Academic Building One has reached its full 11 stories and the last beam was lifted into place. Virginia Tech leaders, community partners,...
WJLA
Prince George's Co. attorney creates business to connect Black community to Black lawyers
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — "Today is Justis Connection's birthday!" Kisha Brown cheerfully told her Instagram followers on Jan. 11. The social media post marked the second anniversary of a service the former civil rights attorney felt compelled to launch. "Justis Connection is the first online Black attorney referral...
WJLA
DC rapper Noah Settles pleads guilty to charges in Tysons Corner mall shooting
TYSONS, Va. (7News) — D.C. rapper Noah Settles, also known as "No Savage," pled guilty to four felony charges Thursday after a June 2022 shooting at Tysons Corner Mall, according to the Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney's Office. Settles is facing up to 33 years in prison with a statutory...
WJLA
Traffic Alert | Road closures for National Governors Association meetings in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — The National Governors Association (NGA) Winter Meetings are taking place in Washington, D.C. from Thursday through Saturday. As a result, a number of traffic restrictions will be in place in the District this week. Governors will join federal officials and leaders from business, academia and philanthropy...
WJLA
14-year-old student overdoses at Gwynn Park High School; revived with NARCAN
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 14-year-old student overdosed at Gwynn Park High School in Brandywine, Md. Wednesday morning and was revived when NARCAN was administered. Sources told 7News Maryland Bureau Chief Brad Bell that the student overdosed at about 11:30 a.m. at the school. Prince George’s County...
WJLA
Annapolis ranks 18 out of top 20 state capitals, according to new report
A new report found Annapolis ranks in nearly last place when comparing top 20 state capitals. With 17 state capitals being the most populated cities in their states, WalletHub released its report which compared all 50 state capitals across 49 key metrics, ranging from the cost of living to K–12 school-system quality to the share of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
WJLA
Valentine's Day at Maiz64
Chef Cesare Sanchez with Maiz64 stops by to talk about how Maiz64 can make your Valentine's Day one of the best. Maiz64 is located at 1324 14th St. NW, Washington DC. Maiz64's. You can make reservations by calling (202) 450-4962 or contacted them via email at contact@maiz64.com. You can also check Maiz64's online at maiz64.com.
WJLA
'We see more ambulances this year': Md. high school students address classmate overdoses
BELTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Students walking home from High Point High School in Beltsville, Md. spoke with 7News Tuesday about the reality of their lives in school. Since the start of this school year, there have been more than 30 overdoses among their classmates at High Point. "A lot...
WJLA
10-year-old student found with knife after showing it to friends at Charles County school
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A knife was recovered from a 10-year-old student at Gail Bailey Elementary School in Marbury, Md. A school resource officer was told on Wednesday that school administrators had recovered the knife from the student on Tuesday, according to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
WJLA
BPD among first law enforcement agencies in the country to introduce equity policy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department released it's the first ever Equity Policy, Policy 1745, Wednesday. The introductory policy was written and adopted following a review and collaboration process with the Department of Justice, the Consent Decree Monitoring Team and the public in accordance with Consent Decree requirements.
Comments / 0