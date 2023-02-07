ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's Co. native returns home to serve medical needs for women of color

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News celebrates Black History Month and is highlighting a Maryland doctor who came back home to serve the community she grew up in. Health and Wellness Reporter Victoria Sanchez spoke with Dr. Jonelle Samuel, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Luminis Health Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham. Dr. Samuel is from Riverdale Park, which is just outside Hyattsville. Her family is from the Caribbean Island Granada and she is a first-generation American.
WATCH: Fairfax County CA Steve Descano speaks out about deleted Signal app messages

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — For the first time, Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano is answering questions about his use of the Signal app. The Signal is an app that allowed Descano to delete his written communications with his county staff. 7News was the first to break this story and show how Descano deleted his communication about county business, pending ligation and more.
DC opens investigation into bogus cosmetology licenses minutes after 7News I-Team story

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C.'s Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP) has informed 7News that an active investigation is now underway inside its own department. The action comes on the heels of a 7News I-Team investigation into the selling of fraudulent cosmetology and barber licenses by a former member of the D.C. Cosmetology Board. DLCP has yet to tell 7News who is conducting the investigation and when it started.
It's National Pizza Day at North Italia DC

Good Morning Washington's Man Around Town Brian van de Graaff is celebrating National Pizza Day at North Italia. Find out what's on the Meu and learn more from NationalDay.com. NORTH ITALIA. 2112 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW STE 102, WASHINGTON, DC 20037. FB: @NORTHITALIA.
Annapolis ranks 18 out of top 20 state capitals, according to new report

A new report found Annapolis ranks in nearly last place when comparing top 20 state capitals. With 17 state capitals being the most populated cities in their states, WalletHub released its report which compared all 50 state capitals across 49 key metrics, ranging from the cost of living to K–12 school-system quality to the share of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Valentine's Day at Maiz64

Chef Cesare Sanchez with Maiz64 stops by to talk about how Maiz64 can make your Valentine's Day one of the best. Maiz64 is located at 1324 14th St. NW, Washington DC. Maiz64's. You can make reservations by calling (202) 450-4962 or contacted them via email at contact@maiz64.com. You can also check Maiz64's online at maiz64.com.
