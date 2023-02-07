WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C.'s Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP) has informed 7News that an active investigation is now underway inside its own department. The action comes on the heels of a 7News I-Team investigation into the selling of fraudulent cosmetology and barber licenses by a former member of the D.C. Cosmetology Board. DLCP has yet to tell 7News who is conducting the investigation and when it started.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO