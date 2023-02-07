ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, LA

travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Mandeville, LA

If you’re looking for a place where nature meets the modern world, then Mandeville, Louisiana, is the place to go. You won’t be beholden to just hopping around shops and entertainment centers—not when the view is worth the trip's price. Aside from that, there are many opportunities...
MANDEVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Commercial Red Snapper Fishing Violations and Faces Fines and Possible Jailtime

Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Commercial Red Snapper Fishing Violations and Faces Fines and Possible Jailtime. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) for commercial fishing violations. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on February 7, 2023, that...
BELLE CHASSE, LA
NOLA.com

On the route: Napoleon Avenue penthouse for $2.8 million has star qualities

Blending the charm of vintage style with the convenience of contemporary living is often a challenge. But, perched on historic Napoleon Avenue in Uptown, a unique building sports a penthouse unit offering vast views of the city, an abundance of interesting architectural elements and an ambiance that speaks to refined living, with a star-tinged legacy.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Tangipahoa School Board adds two extra days to Mardi Gras break

AMITE---At the advice of Superintendent Melissa Stilley, who said the district currently has four emergency days that have gone unused in the school calendar, the Tangipahoa Parish School Board voted Tuesday to extend the Mardi Gras break two days, giving students a full week off of school this year for the Carnival vacation.
AMITE CITY, LA
iheart.com

Houma Native Named Miss Louisiana USA 2023

A Houma native is the new Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters won the crown on Saturday after competing with 32 others at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters is a TV news anchor in Lafayette who also sings and plays the piano for weddings, funerals, and social events.
HOUMA, LA

