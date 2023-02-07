Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Commercial fishers rail against Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion plan at hearing
Opponents of the state's controversial plans to construct two large sediment diversions to rebuild coastal land used a Wednesday night public hearing to rail against the upcoming projects, warning of harm to commercial fishing in the area. Representatives of commercial oyster growers, fishers and a variety of community groups objected...
Four More Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close in 2023
Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing four more of its Louisiana stores in 2023, bringing the total to six closures by the end of the year.
NOLA.com
Without big dam on Amite River, Corps would raise thousands of homes in Baton Rouge region
An estimated 4,000 homes would be raised out of harm's way under a $1 billion elevation and flood-proofing program the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is exploring as an alternative to a controversial dam proposed across the Amite River in St. Helena Parish, agency officials said. In November, the agency's...
GALLERY: See damage from reported tornado for South Louisiana & Mississippi
Residents of Tangipahoa Parish are assessing the damage from a reported tornado.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Mandeville, LA
If you’re looking for a place where nature meets the modern world, then Mandeville, Louisiana, is the place to go. You won’t be beholden to just hopping around shops and entertainment centers—not when the view is worth the trip's price. Aside from that, there are many opportunities...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Jan. 18-23, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
DUNDEE LOOP 3076: $192,900, Deep Roots Property Solutions LLC to Cassidy Lee Luedtke. IRONWOOD SUBDIVISION, LOT 12: $102,500, Christopher D. Guilott and Kristin M. Viola Guilott to Jacob W. Finn and Taylor R. Dossett Finn. NEAR ABITA SPRINGS, LOTS 6, 7: $53,000, Jay Edward Gould and Peggy Martin Gould to...
NOLA.com
Dollar General proposed for Airport Road near Slidell denied rezoning for bigger building
Dollar General, the retail giant that operates 19,000 stores across the U.S., got a thumbs down from the St. Tammany Parish Zoning Commission on a rezoning request that would have allowed the company to build a 10,640-square-foot store on Airport Road near Slidell. The nearly 3-acre tract, sandwiched between a...
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Commercial Red Snapper Fishing Violations and Faces Fines and Possible Jailtime
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Commercial Red Snapper Fishing Violations and Faces Fines and Possible Jailtime. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) for commercial fishing violations. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on February 7, 2023, that...
NOLA.com
Popular Louisiana campground cuts ties with Yogi Bear after nearly 50 years
The Yogi Bear-themed campground in Tangipahoa Parish has cut ties with the cartoon character after nearly 50 years. The attraction, originally called Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, in Robert has been rebranded to Tangi Pines Family Campground, according to Maurice LeBlanc Jr., who owns the campground with his wife, Me-Me.
Yogi Bear no more: After almost 50 years, this campground in Louisiana is changing its name
Families in south Louisiana have gone camping for years at the Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort.
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
NOLA.com
On the route: Napoleon Avenue penthouse for $2.8 million has star qualities
Blending the charm of vintage style with the convenience of contemporary living is often a challenge. But, perched on historic Napoleon Avenue in Uptown, a unique building sports a penthouse unit offering vast views of the city, an abundance of interesting architectural elements and an ambiance that speaks to refined living, with a star-tinged legacy.
Times-Picayune and recall organizers reach a settlement in court on releasing names
The newspaper said it is the public's right to know if local officials have signed the petition and those names are public record.
He broke barriers at Louisiana tracks but 6 decades later his career is in tatters
The Sam family says a horse in their care got very sick, but photos of the sickly gelding essentially destroyed his career without him getting his day in court. Growing up on a farm just outside Opelousas, Thomas Sam fell in love with animals. Especially horses. After he got old...
NOLA.com
Prioritize band safety during Mardi Gras, school leaders and parade krewes urge
School leaders, Mardi Gras krewe representatives and drum majors from Booker T. Washington urged New Orleans to prioritize the safety of parading students this Carnival, the first with full participation of school marching bands since before the COVID pandemic. "It's been said that Mardi Gras is the soul of New...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish selects new garbage hauler. Here's how much more it will cost residents.
With one of its largest contracts on the line, the Jefferson Parish Council on Wednesday selected River Birch Renewable Energy LLC to take over twice-a-week curbside garbage collection for 113,000 customers beginning in 2024, opening the way for the well-known company to enter into a five-year agreement that could be worth upwards of $37 million annually.
calcasieu.info
Two From Louisiana Sentenced in Separate Staged Automobile Collision Scheme Cases
Two From Louisiana Sentenced in Separate Staged Automobile Collision Scheme Cases. Louisiana – Two from Louisiana have been sentenced in separate cases involving staged automobile collision schemes. Ashley McGowan (“McGowan”), age 36, was sentenced on February 1, 2023, by U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance to 24 months in...
VIDEO: Coast Guard medevacs motor vessel captain off Louisiana coast
A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew medevacs the captain of the motor vessel Peridot near Southwest Pass, Louisiana, on Feb. 6, 2023.
an17.com
Tangipahoa School Board adds two extra days to Mardi Gras break
AMITE---At the advice of Superintendent Melissa Stilley, who said the district currently has four emergency days that have gone unused in the school calendar, the Tangipahoa Parish School Board voted Tuesday to extend the Mardi Gras break two days, giving students a full week off of school this year for the Carnival vacation.
iheart.com
Houma Native Named Miss Louisiana USA 2023
A Houma native is the new Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters won the crown on Saturday after competing with 32 others at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters is a TV news anchor in Lafayette who also sings and plays the piano for weddings, funerals, and social events.
