ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Philip Seymour Hoffman statue donated to George Eastman Museum during year-long tribute

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ErKrC_0kf4SQdT00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The statue dedicated to late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman has been donated to the George Eastman Museum during a celebration dedicated to the Academy Award-winning actor.

The statue, commissioned by philanthropist James Declan Tobin and created by David A. Annond, was unveiled in May 2022 and currently stands outside of the Dryden Theatre. It depicts Hoffman as if he’s walking toward the theater.

The initial plans for the statue, which was originally on loan to the museum, were that it would stand outside the theater until autumn when it would be permanently moved to somewhere in New York City.

Now that it has been donated to the museum, the statue of Hoffman will stay outside the Dryden Theatre to greet viewers who attend “A Tribute to Philip Seymour Hoffman” — a film series celebrating Hoffman.

The George Eastman Theatre said that the statue has gained popularity with those who visit the museum.

Many locals who are familiar with Hoffman may know that the actor is connected to the Greater Rochester Area. Hoffman was born and raised in Fairport before becoming the star of stage and screen.

Those may remember Hoffman from such films as “Twister,” “The Master,” “Magnolia,” “The Big Lebowski,” and “Capote” — the latter of which he won an Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role.

“A Tribue to Philip Seymour Hoffman” will continue throughout the year, according to the George Eastman Museum. The next film presented during the year-long event is the 2000s film “State and Main,” which will be screened on February 17.

More information about this film series can be found on the museum’s website.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Little Theatre plans Valentine’s Day screening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Little Theatre in Rochester is holding a special Valentine’s Day event next week, screening the romantic French film Amelie. The theatre is a special place for many couples in the area, some even meeting there for the first time. “It’s a great date spot, so we really try to embrace […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

3 Eastman alumni took home Grammys Sunday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Last night, Harry Styles took home the well-hyped Grammy Award for Album of the Year. Viola Davis reached EGOT status — adding a Grammy to her Emmy, Oscar and Tony awards. And several star performers provided entertainment throughout the evening. Here in Rochester, those watching the 63rd annual Grammy Awards had […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Housing Quality Task Force shares results in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We’re getting an update from City of Rochester leaders surrounding progress of the Housing Quality Task Force charged with addressing immediate and urgent housing needs.  One of the recommendations the group delivered six months ago was an increase to code enforcement staff, and more legal support for the city when it […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

East High holds Youth and Community Fair

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic East High School held its Youth and Community Fair in person. In the past the event had to be held virtually as the COVID pandemic limited their abilities to host in-person gatherings. Event organizers say over 30 employers made it to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Honorees for Rochester St. Paddy’s Day parade announced

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The honorees for this year’s Saint Patrick’s Day parade were announced Sunday. Honorees include former Miss U.S.A. Mary Therese Friel, and News 8’s very own Sports Director Thad Brown as Sportsperson of the year! Gates Keystone Club Police Pipes and Drums will be Grand Marshal this year. Vice President of the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Inside look: Daisy Flour Mill under construction

Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Record Archive releases smash-and-grab surveillance …. Police say thieves used a car to drive through the front doors...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

What makes a song a hit?

What makes a song a hit? How does the political climate change music during different points in history? And what does the changing music industry mean for artists and audiences?. We explore these questions with our guests, who weigh in on the forces that shape music in popular culture. We...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy