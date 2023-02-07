Philip Seymour Hoffman statue donated to George Eastman Museum during year-long tribute

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The statue dedicated to late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman has been donated to the George Eastman Museum during a celebration dedicated to the Academy Award-winning actor.

The statue, commissioned by philanthropist James Declan Tobin and created by David A. Annond, was unveiled in May 2022 and currently stands outside of the Dryden Theatre. It depicts Hoffman as if he’s walking toward the theater.

The initial plans for the statue, which was originally on loan to the museum, were that it would stand outside the theater until autumn when it would be permanently moved to somewhere in New York City.

Now that it has been donated to the museum, the statue of Hoffman will stay outside the Dryden Theatre to greet viewers who attend “A Tribute to Philip Seymour Hoffman” — a film series celebrating Hoffman.

The George Eastman Theatre said that the statue has gained popularity with those who visit the museum.

Many locals who are familiar with Hoffman may know that the actor is connected to the Greater Rochester Area. Hoffman was born and raised in Fairport before becoming the star of stage and screen.

Those may remember Hoffman from such films as “Twister,” “The Master,” “Magnolia,” “The Big Lebowski,” and “Capote” — the latter of which he won an Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role.

“A Tribue to Philip Seymour Hoffman” will continue throughout the year, according to the George Eastman Museum. The next film presented during the year-long event is the 2000s film “State and Main,” which will be screened on February 17.

More information about this film series can be found on the museum’s website.

