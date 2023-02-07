ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Watch This Big Wyoming Elk Show Intrusive Tourists His Power

In case you're not sure, the definition of Touron in the Urban Dictionary is:. The derogatory term combines the words "Tourist" with "Moron" to describe any person who, while on vacation, commits an act of pure stupidity. The term has its roots in the resort, park service and service industries...
These Wyoming Slopes Rank First in U.S. Skiing Destinations

If there's one thing Wyoming's mountain ranges are suitable for, it's skiing. From Laramie to Cody, our state is home to stunning winter landscapes perfect for carving up powder or enjoying a session of nordic skiing. But according to Trip Advisor, only one Wyoming slope is one of the United States Best Places to Ski in 2023. Can you guess where?
Wyoming is Growing, Where Are the New Residents Moving From?

“Employment opportunities have always been the driving factor for Wyoming’s migration trend, but the pandemic played a significant role in 2020. Many people chose to relocate to less populated, lower cost areas during the pandemic, and the increased availability of remote work made this possible.” ~ State of Wyoming Department of Administration & Information.
Two Brave Souls Travel 500 Miles Across Wyoming on Dirt Bikes

There have been several adventurous people that have dreamt of conquering Wyoming's roads, but none quite like these two gentlemen. Ari and Zack decided to ride their motorcycles (dirt bikes?), completely across the states, only on non-paved roads. Now for Wyoming, you would think that wouldn't be that hard, but...
Wyoming Property Owners Closer To Some Tax Relief As $50,000 Exemption Passes House

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Renee@CowboyStateDaily.comRenee@CowboyStateDaily.com. Property taxes soared in Wyoming last year, bringing the state a windfall from taxpayers at a time when they’re facing record-high inflation for a variety of goods and services, including staples like eggs and butter. That pain has prompted...
Wyoming Wildlife photo contest winners announced

Photographers from across the nation submitted 3,326 photos to the annual contest. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is extending congratulations to the winners of Wyoming Wildlife magazine’s annual photo contest. Photographers of all ages showcased their skills in the 53rd annual contest, which received more than 3,000 submissions. The grand-prize winner for best overall photo titled, “Slap shot,” came from Savannah Rose Burgess of Jackson, Wyoming.
UPDATE: I-80 Reopens in Wyoming After 9-Hour Closure

Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The eastbound lanes from Rawlins to Laramie remain closed due to rolling closure but should start opening back up shortly. 12:34 P.M. UPDATE. As of 12:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in four to...
Wyoming State Rep. Says No Truth To Ethics Complaint

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An ethics complaint was filed Wednesday afternoon against state Rep. Jon Conrad, R-Mountain View, alleging that his status as a registered lobbyist in Wyoming, along with his occupation and source of campaign donations creates a conflict of interest for the lawmaker.
Wyoming House effort to stay on Mountain Standard Time dies in committee

CASPER, Wyo. — Time and again, another effort this year by state lawmakers to get Wyoming on one set time has failed in the state House. This year’s bill, HB0246, was sponsored by Rep. Pepper Ottman (R), and on Tuesday, Feb. 7, it met the same fate as HB0071 in 2021. Both bills sought to end the annual “spring forward” and “fall back” switch between Mountain Standard Time and Mountain Daylight Time by making Mountain Standard Time the state’s sole time. HB0071 fell on the House Floor in March 2021. HB0246 died in committee on Tuesday.
Falling Lake Powell water levels put Wyoming hydro power at risk

(Wyoming News Service) Part of the deal Wyoming struck for sending its water down the Colorado River was that state residents would be able to tap electricity generated at Glen Canyon Dam. But that arrangement is becoming less tenable as water levels at Lake Powell required for hydro-power production continue to drop.
Wyoming Musher Finishes 2nd In Annual Pedigree Stage Stop Dog-Sled Race

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Anny Malo made history when she crossed the finish line in Driggs, Idaho, on Sunday to secure her fifth consecutive Pedigree Stage Stop Race. No one has done that in the 28-year history of the dog-sled race, not even the famed...
