Which Wyoming Road Ranks As One Of The Worst In The Country?
Interstate 80 travels through 11 states and is one of the top 10 deadliest and most dangerous to drive in the United States. Wyoming has over 400 miles of I-80 and ranks as one of the worst stretches of road in the country. High Winds, winter weather, black ice, speed...
Watch This Big Wyoming Elk Show Intrusive Tourists His Power
In case you're not sure, the definition of Touron in the Urban Dictionary is:. The derogatory term combines the words "Tourist" with "Moron" to describe any person who, while on vacation, commits an act of pure stupidity. The term has its roots in the resort, park service and service industries...
These Wyoming Slopes Rank First in U.S. Skiing Destinations
If there's one thing Wyoming's mountain ranges are suitable for, it's skiing. From Laramie to Cody, our state is home to stunning winter landscapes perfect for carving up powder or enjoying a session of nordic skiing. But according to Trip Advisor, only one Wyoming slope is one of the United States Best Places to Ski in 2023. Can you guess where?
Facebook Poll Says The Best Pizza In Wyoming Is In Lusk, Agree?
February 9th is National Pizza Day and Wyoming may not be known as a pizza state, but we do have some great choices for pizza. The History of pizza dates back to the ancient Egyptians, Romans and Greeks, flatbread with toppings was a common meal for many. The pizza we...
Is It Really True That Wyoming Is A Maple Syrup State?
10 years ago, the University of Wyoming put out a report that said the Cowboy State could actually produce maple syrup. 10 years later, with the help of a grant, the maple syrup production testing is beginning. On as recent episode of the University of Wyoming's Barnyards & Backyards: Rural...
Hilarious Story Of Why This Wyoming Politician’s Photo Has A HOLE!
When I first moved to Wyoming I was invited to visit the Wyoming state capital and was given a tour by the current Speaker Of The House, Tom Lubnau, of Gillette Wyoming. We stopped at some photos of past legislative bodies. He pointed to one framed group of House members...
cowboystatedaily.com
Uh-Oh, Although Pine Beetle Threat Has Subsided, Two More Insects Could Wreak Havoc On Wyo Trees
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s forests were hit in the 2010s with an epidemic of the mountain pine beetle, which left vast swaths of dead trees. Wyoming wasn’t alone. Throughout the Pacific Northwest, the beetle took out around 45 million acres of pine forest....
Wyoming is Growing, Where Are the New Residents Moving From?
“Employment opportunities have always been the driving factor for Wyoming’s migration trend, but the pandemic played a significant role in 2020. Many people chose to relocate to less populated, lower cost areas during the pandemic, and the increased availability of remote work made this possible.” ~ State of Wyoming Department of Administration & Information.
Two Brave Souls Travel 500 Miles Across Wyoming on Dirt Bikes
There have been several adventurous people that have dreamt of conquering Wyoming's roads, but none quite like these two gentlemen. Ari and Zack decided to ride their motorcycles (dirt bikes?), completely across the states, only on non-paved roads. Now for Wyoming, you would think that wouldn't be that hard, but...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Property Owners Closer To Some Tax Relief As $50,000 Exemption Passes House
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Renee@CowboyStateDaily.comRenee@CowboyStateDaily.com. Property taxes soared in Wyoming last year, bringing the state a windfall from taxpayers at a time when they’re facing record-high inflation for a variety of goods and services, including staples like eggs and butter. That pain has prompted...
wrrnetwork.com
Wyoming Wildlife photo contest winners announced
Photographers from across the nation submitted 3,326 photos to the annual contest. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is extending congratulations to the winners of Wyoming Wildlife magazine’s annual photo contest. Photographers of all ages showcased their skills in the 53rd annual contest, which received more than 3,000 submissions. The grand-prize winner for best overall photo titled, “Slap shot,” came from Savannah Rose Burgess of Jackson, Wyoming.
UPDATE: I-80 Reopens in Wyoming After 9-Hour Closure
Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The eastbound lanes from Rawlins to Laramie remain closed due to rolling closure but should start opening back up shortly. 12:34 P.M. UPDATE. As of 12:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in four to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rep. Ward Calls Out ‘Medical Cartel’ As Wyoming’s Postpartum Medicaid Extension Clears First Reading
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The only piece of legislation in 2023 to increase Medicaid coverage for Wyoming residents to make it to the House floor of the Wyoming Legislature passed its first reading after a close vote after passionate debate Monday afternoon. “There’s strong feelings...
aspenpublicradio.org
Amid showdown over Colorado River cuts, a Flaming Gorge fishing guide hopes the 'leftovers' are enough
A grinning fisherman often needs two hands to hold a massive lake trout on a sunny day at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir, which straddles the Wyoming-Utah border. Jim Williams has been a guide here for more than 30 years, and said some of the best trophy fish in the Rockies call these waters home.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming A Step Closer To Banning Transgender Girls In School Sports With Definitive 28-3 Senate Vote
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Four days after another professional female athlete vowed to boycott her league for allowing biological males to compete in the women’s division, the Wyoming Senate passed a bill banning males from female school sports. Bethany Hamilton, a surfer who lost...
Ban On Trans Athletes In Girls K-12 Sports Passes Wyoming Senate
A bill that would ban athletes born as males from competing in girls K-12 sports in Wyoming has passed the Wyoming Senate and will now head to the state House. The vote in the Senate in favor of Senate File 133 Wednesday was 28-3. A student of the male sex...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming State Rep. Says No Truth To Ethics Complaint
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An ethics complaint was filed Wednesday afternoon against state Rep. Jon Conrad, R-Mountain View, alleging that his status as a registered lobbyist in Wyoming, along with his occupation and source of campaign donations creates a conflict of interest for the lawmaker.
county17.com
Wyoming House effort to stay on Mountain Standard Time dies in committee
CASPER, Wyo. — Time and again, another effort this year by state lawmakers to get Wyoming on one set time has failed in the state House. This year’s bill, HB0246, was sponsored by Rep. Pepper Ottman (R), and on Tuesday, Feb. 7, it met the same fate as HB0071 in 2021. Both bills sought to end the annual “spring forward” and “fall back” switch between Mountain Standard Time and Mountain Daylight Time by making Mountain Standard Time the state’s sole time. HB0071 fell on the House Floor in March 2021. HB0246 died in committee on Tuesday.
kiowacountypress.net
Falling Lake Powell water levels put Wyoming hydro power at risk
(Wyoming News Service) Part of the deal Wyoming struck for sending its water down the Colorado River was that state residents would be able to tap electricity generated at Glen Canyon Dam. But that arrangement is becoming less tenable as water levels at Lake Powell required for hydro-power production continue to drop.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Musher Finishes 2nd In Annual Pedigree Stage Stop Dog-Sled Race
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Anny Malo made history when she crossed the finish line in Driggs, Idaho, on Sunday to secure her fifth consecutive Pedigree Stage Stop Race. No one has done that in the 28-year history of the dog-sled race, not even the famed...
