Port-au-Prince, Haiti — Outraged rebel police officers paralyzed Port-au-Prince on Thursday, roaring through the streets on motorcycles in protest of a slew of killings of police officers by Haitian gangs. More than a hundred protesters blocked roads, shot guns into the air, and broke through gates in the capital's airport and the prime minister's house, with tensions escalating throughout the day. Gangs have killed at least 10 officers in the past week; another is missing and one more has severe bullet wounds, according to the Haitian National Police. Video circulating social media — likely recorded by gangs — shows...
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican authorities on Thursday stopped a crowded truck transporting nearly 70 migrants from Guatemala, mostly unaccompanied children, the country’s National Institute of Migration (INM) said in a statement.
A 50ft boat carrying almost 400 Haitian people was intercepted by the US Coast Guard (USCG) near the Bahamas on Saturday, 21 January.Bahamian officials said it was one of the biggest human smuggling incidents in the region.It comes as thousands of Haitians are fleeing a spike in gang violence and political instability in the country, which has no democratically-elected institutions.The migrants were detained to the Cay Sal island between Florida and Cuba.Immigration officials in the Bahamas said the migrants will be processed on the island of Inagua before being repatriated.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tom Cruise ‘absolutely deserves’ an Oscar for Top Gun: Maverick, says co-star Jennifer ConnellyRussian vessel filmed off Hawaii is ‘intelligence gathering ship’, USCG saysEarth’s inner core has slowed down and could impact days’ length, new study finds
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A special plane transporting the body of Pakistan’s former president Pervez Musharraf from the United Arab Emirates arrived in Karachi on Monday amid tight security, immigration officials said. Family members were also on board when the plane landed at the airport in the city...
The surge in migrants crossing the southern border from Mexico into the U.S. has garnered a lot of attention, but the U.S. Coast Guard says the number trying to enter illegally by sea is increasing as well. In the last three months, the Coast Guard picked up nearly 5,000 Cubans...
Two other groups of migrants have quietly entered the United States primarily through Mexico but they are not highlighted in the news often. They are considered a minority group seeking asylum.
Controversy erupted this week over New York City’s decision to move a group of single, migrant men from a Manhattan hotel, where they had been housed for months, to a new reception center created inside a cruise ship terminal on Brooklyn’s waterfront. Many of the men refused to...
By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN The Biden administration is considering deporting non-Mexican migrants to Mexico in an unprecedented step to stem the flow of migration to the US southern border, according to two Homeland Security officials. Since taking office, President Joe Biden has wrestled with a growing number of migrants at the US-Mexico border, fueling criticism The post Biden administration considers deporting non-Mexican migrants to Mexico appeared first on KION546.
ANTAKYA, Turkey (AP) — Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria and killed more than 20,000. Emergency crews used pick...
ALTO ALEGRE, Brazil (AP) — Armed government officials with Brazil’s justice, Indigenous and environment ministries pressed illegal gold miners out of Yanomami Indigenous territory Wednesday, citing widespread river contamination, famine and disease they have brought to one of the most isolated groups in the world. People involved in...
